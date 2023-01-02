“Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In West Virginia”- 4 Breathtaking Places To Look For

West Virginia may not be the first state that comes to mind when you think of beach getaways, but it actually has several affordable options for a relaxing weekend by the water. Here are a few to consider:

1. Cacapon Resort State Park: Located in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, this state park offers a range of activities, including a beach on Cacapon Lake. The park also has a lodge and cabins for overnight stays, as well as a restaurant and golf course.

2. Beech Fork State Park: Located in the western part of the state, this state park has a beach on Beech Fork Lake, as well as a marina and several hiking trails. There are also cabins and campsites available for overnight stays.

3. Tygart Lake State Park: Located in the north-central part of the state, this state park has a beach on Tygart Lake, as well as a lodge, cabins, and campsites. The park also has several hiking trails and a marina.

4. Greenbrier State Forest: Located in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, this state forest has a beach on Greenbrier Lake, as well as a campground and several hiking trails.

Overall, these beach getaways offer a chance to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of West Virginia at an affordable price. Whether you prefer a cabin or campsite, there are options to suit your budget and preferences. So, if you're looking for a quick and affordable escape to the beach, consider checking out one of these West Virginia state parks or forests.