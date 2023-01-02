“Affordable Beach Getaways In Tennnesse’’ - Five Outstanding Places To Visit

If you're looking for an affordable beach getaway in Tennessee, you're in luck! Here are five great options for a budget-friendly beach vacation:

1. Pickwick Landing State Park - Located in Hardin County, this state park offers a variety of activities including swimming, boating, and fishing on the Tennessee River. There are also several hiking trails, a golf course, and a marina. You can camp or stay in one of the park's cabins or lodges.

Photo by Photo by David Emrich on Unsplash

2. Willow Grove Resort - This family-friendly resort is located on the shores of Dale Hollow Lake in Celina. It offers a range of accommodations, including RV sites, tent campsites, and cabins. You can enjoy swimming, boating, and fishing, as well as hiking and picnicking in the surrounding area.

3. Paris Landing State Park - Located on the shores of Kentucky Lake, this state park offers swimming, boating, and fishing, as well as a golf course and hiking trails. You can camp, rent a cabin, or stay in one of the park's lodges.

4. Nashville Shores - This water park and beach resort is located on Percy Priest Lake in Nashville. It offers a range of water activities, including slides, a lazy river, and a wave pool. You can also rent boats, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. There are several dining options on site, and you can also camp or stay in a rental cottage.

5. Cherokee Dam - Located in Jefferson City, this dam and reservoir offer a variety of water activities, including swimming, boating, and fishing. There are also hiking and biking trails, as well as a campground.

Whether you're looking to relax on the beach, swim in the lake, or explore the great outdoors, there are plenty of affordable options for a beach getaway in Tennessee.