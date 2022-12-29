Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See

New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.

But while these iconic destinations are certainly worth a visit, there are also plenty of lesser-known, yet equally awesome places to explore in New York. Here are four underrated gems that are definitely worth a visit:

1. The High Line

The High Line is a 1.45-mile-long elevated park that runs along the west side of Manhattan. Built on a former railroad track, this linear green space offers stunning views of the city and is a great place to take a leisurely stroll or relax on a bench. Along the way, you'll find a variety of plants, art installations, and food vendors, making it a perfect place to spend a summer day in the city.

2. The Brooklyn Bridge Park

Located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the Brooklyn Bridge Park is a stunning waterfront park that offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. The park stretches for 1.3 miles along the East River and features a variety of recreational activities, including fishing, picnicking, and kayaking. It's also home to a number of cultural events, including movies in the park, concerts, and food festivals.

3. The New York Transit Museum

If you're a fan of all things transportation, the New York Transit Museum is a must-see destination. Located in Brooklyn, this museum is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the city's rich transit history. Visitors can explore a variety of exhibits, including vintage subway cars and buses, and learn about the history of the city's transit system.

Photo by Wallace Fonseca/Unsplash on Unsplash

4. The Queens Museum

The Queens Museum is a lesser-known gem located in the Queens borough of New York City. This museum is home to a variety of permanent and rotating exhibits, including a scale model of the entire city of New York and an exhibit on the history of the United Nations. It's also a popular venue for concerts, performances, and other cultural events.

These are just a few of the many underrated places to visit in New York City. Whether you're a resident or a visitor, be sure to add these destinations to your list and discover all that the city has to offer.