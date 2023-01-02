4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio

LIFE_HACKS

Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dS03K_0ju0mRli00
Photo byPhoto byPeyton StolleronUnsplash

1. Hocking Hills State Park - Located in the southeastern part of the state, Hocking Hills is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. The park features stunning sandstone cliffs, waterfalls, and hiking trails. There are also several affordable cabin rentals available in the area.

2. Mohican State Park - Located in north-central Ohio, Mohican State Park is another great destination for outdoor lovers. The park features a variety of hiking trails, as well as fishing, boating, and canoeing opportunities on the Mohican River. The park also has several affordable cabin rentals available.

3. Put-in-Bay - Located on South Bass Island in Lake Erie, Put-in-Bay is a popular summer destination for its sandy beaches and beautiful waterfront. The island is home to several affordable bed and breakfast options, as well as several restaurants and bars.

4. Cuyahoga Valley National Park - Located just outside of Cleveland, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a beautiful destination for hikers, bikers, and nature lovers. The park features a variety of hiking trails, as well as opportunities for birdwatching, fishing, and picnicking. There are also several affordable bed and breakfast options in the surrounding area.

No matter what your interests are, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. These four affordable weekend getaways are just a few of the many options available in the state.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

5 years experience as a travel and tours advisor writer

N/A
2718 followers

More from LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In North Carolina”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

North Carolina is home to many haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly tales. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old U.S. Highway 52 - This stretch of road in Winston-Salem is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing her apparition standing on the side of the road or even walking in front of their cars.

Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night

Los Angeles is known for its rich history and cultural diversity, but it is also home to several haunted roads that are rumored to be inhabited by the spirits of the deceased. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Los Angeles:

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.

Read full story
6 comments
Miami, FL

“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Miami, the vibrant city known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, is also home to some haunted roads that are rumored to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural beings. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Miami:

Read full story
4 comments
Alaska State

“Most Haunted Road In Alaska”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Alaska is known for its vast wilderness, rugged terrain, and intense natural beauty. But it's also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. Here are four of the most famously haunted roads in Alaska:

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of Ghost

San Francisco is a city with a rich history and, as such, it is no surprise that it is home to a number of reportedly haunted cemeteries. Here are four of the most haunted cemeteries in San Francisco:

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night

San Francisco is a city with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Francisco:. 1. Lombard Street - Lombard Street is known for its winding, curvy road and stunning views of the city. However, it is also rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who was killed in a car accident on the street. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure standing on the side of the road, as well as hearing strange noises and experiencing strange occurrences while driving on the street.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

“Most Haunted Road In Arizona”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Arizona is a state with a rich history and cultural diversity, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in Arizona, each with its own unique and eerie story:

Read full story
14 comments
California State

“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.

Read full story
70 comments
Arkansas State

“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.

Read full story
Texas State

“Most Haunted & Creepy Road In Texas”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone

Texas is a state with a rich history and a diverse culture, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. These roads are known for their eerie atmosphere and strange occurrences, and they have become popular destinations for those seeking a paranormal adventure. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Texas:

Read full story
28 comments
Arkansas State

“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Nights Or When You’re Alone

Arkansas is home to many eerie and haunted roads that are rumored to be inhabited by the ghosts of the past. Some of the most well-known haunted roads in the state include:. 1. The Devil's Den State Park Road: Located in the Ozark Mountains, this winding road is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a car accident on the road. Some have reported seeing her ghost standing on the side of the road, or even appearing in the back seat of their car as they drive through the park.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

“Beautiful but Underrated Beaches In Arizona”- 5 Places You Must Have Overlooked

Arizona may be best known for its desert landscapes and towering red rock formations, but the state is also home to some beautiful and underrated beaches. Here are four worth checking out:

Read full story
4 comments
California State

“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To Visit

California is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own history and ghostly tales. Here are five of the most haunted cemeteries in the state:. 1. Old City Cemetery in Sacramento: This cemetery dates back to the mid-1800s and is the final resting place for many of Sacramento's pioneers. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl named Sarah, who died in a tragic accident at the cemetery. Visitors have reported seeing her ghost playing near her grave, as well as hearing strange noises and feeling sudden drops in temperature.

Read full story
12 comments
Tennessee State

“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit

Tennessee is home to some of the most haunted hotels in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises, these hotels are sure to give you a spooky experience. Here are four of the most haunted hotels in Tennessee:

Read full story
5 comments
Alabama State

“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night

Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.

Read full story
23 comments
Ohio State

“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night

Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:

Read full story
38 comments
Tennessee State

“Most Haunted Road In Tennessee”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Tennessee is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Natchez Trace Parkway - This 444-mile road stretches from Nashville to Mississippi and is known for its ghostly occurrences. One legend says that a ghostly figure appears on the side of the road, signaling to drivers that they are about to have a flat tire. Others have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident along the parkway.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy