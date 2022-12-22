Chicago, IL

5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:

1. Garfield Park Conservatory

Located on the west side of the city, the Garfield Park Conservatory is a hidden gem that is often overlooked by tourists and even some locals. This stunning greenhouse features a wide variety of plant life, including exotic flowers, palm trees, and cacti. It's a peaceful and serene place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and spend some time surrounded by nature.

2. The Chicago Cultural Center

The Chicago Cultural Center is a beautiful building located in the heart of the city that is home to a variety of cultural exhibits and events. From art exhibits and concerts to lectures and film screenings, there is always something interesting happening at the Cultural Center. The building itself is also a work of art, with its stunning architecture and intricate details.

3. The Chicago Riverwalk

The Chicago Riverwalk is a popular destination for tourists, but it's often overlooked by locals. This scenic walkway along the Chicago River features a variety of restaurants, bars, and shops, as well as beautiful views of the city's skyline. It's a great place to take a leisurely stroll, grab a bite to eat, or enjoy a drink with friends.

4. The National Museum of Mexican Art

Located in the Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art is a hidden gem that is often overlooked by tourists and even some locals. This museum features a wide variety of Mexican art, from traditional folk art to contemporary pieces. It's a great place to learn about Mexican culture and history, and the museum also hosts a variety of events and festivals throughout the year.

5. The Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum is a fascinating place to learn about the city's rich history and its evolution over the years. From its early days as a trading post to its present-day status as a major metropolis, the museum covers it all. It's a great place to visit for both locals and tourists who want to learn more about the city's past.

Overall, Chicago is a city with a wealth of hidden gems and underrated attractions that are well worth exploring. From the Garfield Park Conservatory to the Chicago History Museum, there is always something new and interesting to discover in the Windy City.

