5 Struggles Everyone In Chicago Can Relate To

Chicago is a vibrant, bustling city with a lot to offer, but like any city, it also has its fair share of challenges and struggles. Here are five struggles that everyone in Chicago can relate to:

1. Traffic and public transportation: Chicago is known for its heavy traffic and crowded public transportation, which can make getting around the city a real challenge. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or trying to get to a social event, you can expect to spend a significant amount of time in your car or on the train or bus. The city's extensive network of expressways and surface streets can get congested during rush hour, and delays and construction projects can add to the frustration. Public transportation can also be crowded and unreliable, with delays and service disruptions a common occurrence.

Photo by Krzysztof Hepburn/Unsplash on Unsplash

2. The weather: Chicago is known for its extreme weather, with freezing cold winters and hot, humid summers. The city is also prone to severe storms, including thunderstorms, blizzards, and tornadoes. This can make it difficult to plan outdoor activities or even just get around the city on a daily basis. Bundling up in layers and carrying an umbrella or raincoat is a must for anyone living in Chicago.

3. High cost of living: Chicago is a major city with a lot to offer, but it comes with a high price tag. The cost of living in Chicago is significantly higher than the national average, with expensive housing, high taxes, and costly amenities all contributing to the burden. Even basic necessities like groceries and gas can be more expensive in Chicago than in other parts of the country.

4. Crime: Like any major city, Chicago has its share of crime. While the city has made significant progress in reducing crime in recent years, it still has higher rates of violent crime compared to the national average. This can be a concern for residents, especially those living in certain neighborhoods.

Traffic Photo by Aleksandr Popov/Unsplash on Unsplash

5. Crowds and crowds: Chicago is a big city with a lot of people, and this can be a struggle for those who prefer a more laid-back, suburban lifestyle. Crowds at popular tourist attractions, crowded streets and sidewalks, and packed public transportation can all be overwhelming for some people. It can also be difficult to find peace and quiet in the city, especially if you live in a densely populated neighborhood.

Despite these struggles, many people choose to call Chicago home because of its rich culture, diverse neighborhoods, and endless opportunities. While living in the city can be challenging at times, it is also rewarding and can offer a rich and fulfilling experience