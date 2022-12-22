Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically Heaven

The Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island is a luxurious seaside resort that has been welcoming guests for over 150 years. Located on a stunning stretch of coastline, the Ocean House offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and easy access to the area's many beaches and attractions.

Ocean house Photo by Stefano Bucciarelli/Unsplash on Unsplash

The Ocean House is a true luxury experience, with a wide range of amenities and services designed to pamper and spoil its guests. The resort has 49 guest rooms and suites, each of which is elegantly furnished and equipped with all the modern conveniences. The Ocean House also has an award-winning spa, a fitness center, and a heated outdoor pool, all of which are available for guests to enjoy.

In addition to its luxurious accommodations, the Ocean House is home to a number of excellent dining options. The resort has three restaurants, each of which serves delicious and locally-sourced cuisine. The Ocean House also has a number of outdoor dining options, including a beautiful terrace and a rooftop bar, both of which offer breathtaking views of the ocean.

House by the Ocean Photo by Roberto Nickson/Unsplash on Unsplash

But the Ocean House is more than just a place to stay and eat. The resort also has a rich history and a strong commitment to sustainability. The Ocean House was built in 1868, and it has been carefully preserved over the years. The resort is a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and it has been recognized for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway, a beach vacation, or a luxury retreat, the Ocean House in Westerly is the perfect destination. So if you're planning a trip to Rhode Island, be sure to consider a stay at this beautiful and historic seaside resort.