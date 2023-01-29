Never Give Up, that’s my mantra. Maybe you could make it yours too.

In this age of systems that seem broken, it’s crucial to just believe in your hearts desire and to still believe in your dreams. And if you don’t have dreams, believe in yourself and your dreams will come naturally. Financially, I have never been stable but I have always given my best that I’ve got within. I have never done things “half-assed” Some people become disillusioned by defeat and just give up. Don’t give up. Cry or yell for a brief moment but don’t ever give up.

With this being my first article, of this type, it warrants a brief bio on the author. My name is Victoria, I am 52, and I’ve been knocked down more times than I can count, but some how I get back up again. I learned this lesson from a child 20+ years ago who was battling an aggressive brain tumor. A brain tumor and treatment that knocked him down, but only for a minute. Because of his bravery, he got back up as many times as he could, until that last time, and his body succumbed to the cancer. His name was Steve, he was 5 1/2 when he was diagnosed, and he is my son. I was 24 when I kissed my brave boys head for the last time, he passed 3 weeks after his 7th birthday in 1996.

Because of Steve’s love for me, he never gave up. Steve would be inpatient for his chemotherapy treatment, take the medicine like a champ, hurl his guts out a few times and then sit straight up in bed, wiggle his way out, grab his IV pole and head for the playroom at Rady’s San Diego Childrens Hospital.

He set the bar pretty high for me. We as adults are conditioned to “take our medicine“ and then whine about it, “Life isn’t fair”, “I quit”, “Someone fix this!!”. Not one time did my seriously ill child mutter those words. He was always reassuring me and others around him. He would wander the “oncology pod” checking on other patients who didn’t have parents or family’s who were able to stay with them like I stayed with Steve. Parents who couldn’t afford time off work or had other children to tend to. Dragging that IV pole behind him he went visiting. He would witness his pod mates take their last breaths, he would give away his own toys or stuffies to other kids who didn’t have any, even if Steve only had 1 stuffy to cuddle, he gave it away. He had me, I was his main stuffy so he had no problem giving his stuffy gifts that were brought to him to other sick kids. Doctors would tell me “the facts” about his condition in the same room where Steve sat in bed making funny faces behind them as I tried not to laugh. “I am sorry, but Steve probably won’t walk again”, the doctor would say, however, Steve walked again. “I am sorry but Steve will not be able to read or hold a pencil to draw or a fork to eat again”, Steve drew pictures of angels for me and pictures of poop for the doctors. He thought poop pictures were hysterical and was making a point, of sorts, giving doctors pictures he drew of poop. The nurses withheld the brown crayons the best they could and when Steve discovered they were doing so, he’d go borrow brown crayons from his pod mates after telling them what he wanted to draw. I was somewhat embarrassed, but I gave Steve free will to draw that poop. I also told doctors if they didn’t want pictures of poop then maybe they can keep their negative statements out of his room. And so they did and then began receiving pictures of rainbows. That boy of mine was something else. He fought the good fight, braved the battle until the end and he never gave up.

And it was a child who taught me the way. I promised him just before he moved on to his next existence, that I wouldn’t be sad and that I wouldn’t give up. And when Steve took his last breath it was game on for me. I don’t break promises. So after a few months of painful sobbing and rocking back and forth in a corner after losing the love of my life, I put my brave face on and went to war, with Life, game on!! I can’t say that braving my own battles has made me financially stable, but it has given me strength to meet Life head on, and give it all I got. Have I wanted to give up, damn straight I have had that desire. But I made a promise, to my boy, my hero in Heaven.

I have no fancy letters behind my name given to me by a University, nor am I a huge community leader, I am just who I am because of the things I’ve seen and learned from a special child and I want to share with others how getting knocked down isn’t getting knocked out, as long as you keep getting up again.

I have continued to find things to help me to dare greatly and that’s what I want to share with others, those things and people who have helped me to, get back up again, to be brave and even if I don’t win the battle, I don’t give up and I’ve learned how to dig deep to find the strength. And with that being said, here is a speech, brought to my attention from a source of love a few years back, that emulates how to Dare Greatly even in the face of defeat, titled “The Man in the Arena” ~Theodore Roosevelt

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”