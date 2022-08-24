Woman dies in Zion National Park after flash flood

SPRINGDALE, Utah (Liberated Journalist) - An Arizona woman has died after a flash flood in Zion National Park last week.



Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park according to officials.

Zion National Park Liberated Journalist/ Jordan Verdadeiro



“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” says Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park's superintendent.



According to a statement from officials, park rangers received a report around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, on August 19 of several hikers being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava.



Park rangers say they found an injured hiker who said they were swept downstream several hundred yards and was transported to the hospital.



Other rangers then hiked up on Riverside Walk and found several hikers who were isolated by high water on high ground and were told to remain there until the water receded so rangers could get them to safety.



On August 19, Zion National Park rangers interviewed groups of visitors to make sure they were not missing anyone from their party, but no one was reported missing at the time.

Later that evening, officials from the National Park Service say they received a report of a hiker, Jetal Agnihotri of Arizona, who was overdue from a trip in the Narrows.

Agnihotri was found six miles south of the Narrows in the Virgin River.



According to park leaders, more than 170 responders contributed to the four day search and rescue operation. Responders worked inside and outside the park. The response involved work by swift water trained rescuers, search dogs, and a total of more than 1500 person-hours searching in and near the Virgin River.