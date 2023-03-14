The Damaging Effect of Child Neglect

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License AS9NUHTQMW

Childhood should be a loving, carefree time, but unfortunately, that is not always the case. Parenting is one of the most challenging yet most important jobs. We have all made mistakes, but neglect is extremely damaging. Neglect often goes unnoticed because many of the harmful consequences are internal.

Childhood neglect is when parents or caregivers fail to provide for their children’s emotional, environmental, and physical needs. It leaves thee child feeling lonely, afraid, and undervalued. The effects carry into our adult lives.

Neglect is the most prevalent form of maltreatment. When parents or caregivers do not meet their child’s fundamental needs, it causes cognitive delays, stunts their physical growth, and impairs emotional regulation.

Types Of Child Neglect

Emotional Neglect. This is when you may have all your financial and physical needs met, but you are not taught how to identify, process, and express emotions. It may be a parent who never has time for you. It might be as seemingly ordinary as not eating meals with your child or letting them sit in from video games, so you don’t have to entertain them. It could be a parent who never notices how their child feels or comforts them when they are upset. If the parent fails to provide validation, that’s neglect. A family might show affection by doing things rather than through words or signs of emotional connection. Emotional neglect is sadly common. Physical Neglect. Failure to keep the house clean, do your child’s laundry, or feed them are signs of physical neglect. A school teacher might notice the child smells or wears dirty clothes regularly. Medical Neglect. Failure to take your child for “well visits” or not meeting their medical needs each year. Medical neglect is also not taking care of them when they are hurt or sick. Inadequate Supervision. Leaving a child home alone before an appropriate age or leaving them unattended for long periods. Not helping with school work or ensuring they are completing assignments is also a form of inadequate supervision.

Neglect Can Cause Long-Term Physical, Behavioral, and Emotional Consequences:

diabetes

lung disease

vision problems

malnutrition

back problems

bowel disease

anxiety

depression

mental disorders

hyperactivity

aggression

academic struggles

difficulty with interpersonal skills

In the United States, one in seven children has experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year. The problem is likely far more significant as many cases go undetected.

Reasons Parents Neglect Children

substance abuse

mental health issues

being a very young parent

prior history of child abuse

if the parent is a narcissist

Final Thoughts

Many adults have undiagnosed PTSD as a result of childhood neglect. Trauma forms because the stress response is activated long-term in the brain.

Another detrimental consequence for the child is that they grow up with shame. Shame causes the child to feel unworthy, unaccepted, and as if they don’t fit in.

The adverse effects and consequences of neglect can be reduced with awareness and proper therapy. Quiet the inner critic who tells you you are not good enough. Learn to love and accept yourself. On difficult days when self-esteem hits rock bottom, think of one of your best qualities and focus on loving that part of yourself.

Awareness is the catalyst for change. If you are a parent and din’t realize some of the less obvious signs of neglect, start today by doing better. Have meeaningful converstaions with your child. Apologize for past mistakes. Go to theerapy with your child. If you are a friend, family member, or outsider who recognizes a child being neglected speak up. You may change that child’s life for the better. Neglect is one of the most underfunded and understudied forms of abuse.

Being a parent is by far the most important job as you are shaping a life.

