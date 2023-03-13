Opinion: It Is Time To Hunker Down

Libby Shively McAvoy
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License KGHNQ3TJ6U

Now is the time to hunker down. Don’t panic, and don’t withdraw your money from the bank. Sit tight and ride this out. Economic downturns are cyclic. This won’t be good, but if you prepare mentally, you will be okay.

Your mental well-being is your greatest asset now.

Economic Downturn

The two largest banks in the United States going under will have a massive ripple effect. It is already affecting the Tech industry in Silicon Valley. Interest rates are high; lending will no doubt halt, and the housing market will plummet. But worse yet is the amount of people who will lose their jobs.

Oh, but wait…it gets worse. Tension is mounting with Russia, China, and North Korea. Is it just me, or does being in an economic crisis make it the perfect time to be attacked? We are incredibly weak right now. And World War Three will look much like the Great Depression that lasted from 1929–1941.

My grandparents had, like most people, a victory garden to feed their family. They remember people jumping out of windows in high-rise buildings because they couldn’t support their families. It was a time of complete crisis. Men were sent to war, and women had to raise their children and work outside the home, many for the first time.

I hope, for my children’s sake, this crisis will never be as bad as it was back then. But, honestly, I fear it could be worse. So I believe we all need to prepare mentally.

How to Prepare Mentally For Crisis

  1. Learn to process, express, and regulate emotions. Allow yourself to feel every emotion as it surfaces — Journal about how you feel. Find ways to self-soothe when uncomfortable feelings arise. Some find comfort in exercise, going outside, reading, listening to music, or finishing a project.
  2. Create adult playtime. We each have a child within us that finds fun time reassuring. Kick a ball around, go to a park and go down a slide, or have a game night with friends. Playfulness and fun are a necessity during stressful times.
  3. Meditate. Many people struggle with meditation, yet it is scientifically proven to alleviate stress. Consider trying a walking meditation if it seems out of your comfort zone. You may have already been doing this and not even realized it. Walking meditation means being present as you walk. Listen to what you hear, notice the sun or breeze on your skin, notice all that you see, and notice your feet as they take each step. When you try a more formal seated meditation, don’t try to block thoughts out; instead, acknowledge the thought but set it aside — it will return if it is important. There are excellent free guided meditations on YouTube. Meditation can be beneficial if you struggle to fall asleep due to stress and anxiety.
  4. Manage stress. A proper amount of sleep is essential in managing stress. We cannot cope with stress if we are not well-rested. Moving the body also helps keep stress down. Eat less sugar and consume less alcohol. Although we tend to drink to reduce stress, it has the opposite effect and will magnify problems. Journaling and saying positive affirmations will help rewire the subconscious mind and propel us toward better mental well-being.
  5. Budget and save. Now is the time to throttle way back on spending. Only purchase necessary things. Utilize what you have. Do not waste anything. Stock up on bottled water and canned food in the event the power grid goes down. Consider planting a garden with your favorite fruits and vegetables. If you don’t have space for a garden, you can grow microgreens in a mason jar.
  6. Have a plan. Having a plan will ease your mind. Plan for a worst-case scenario while hoping for the best.

What Will Happen Next?

The truth is no one knows. We are seeing rising inflation, declining property sales, and increasing credit card debt, but how much worse will it get?

Will there be nuclear threats on U.S. soil?

Will there be an attack on our power grid that would cause complete anarchy?

Will our food and water sources be compromised?

In Ohio, we witnessed the Norfolk Southern Trail Derailment, which leaked dangerous chemicals. East Palestine is roughly 281 miles from Cincinnati, yet there was fear our water could be compromised, prompting Cincinnati Water Works to close the intake valve temporarily. Water is essential for life.

I think all of these scenarios are entirely possible. After practicing air raids in the early thirties my dad never thought the U.S. woud be attacked on our soil again. My parents were in France on 911 and when I called to tell them about the attack they literally did not believe me. They had to find a television and see it themselves. My dad is no longer on this earth, but I miss his wisdom. He always said China would be our biggest threat. 

Final Thoughts

Learn the lessons handed down in history. We will get through this if we remain mentally strong. Learn to simplify and live with less. Focus on loving your friends and family. Connection is vital in times of crisis.

It is time to hunker down, my friends. This may indeed be a painful time, but it is much needed to prioritize our needs, values, and morals. Remember, everything is temporary, things will get better, and we will eventually prosper again. 

