Opinion: Motivation Is The Ticket To Success

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9Ymh_0lEKylxP00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6N7BP4GCDX

Motivating Yourself To Achieve Greatness

Goals, visions, and desires are an integral part of life. The question is not what we dream of but what motivates us to achieve it. Many of us need more motivation, and we procrastinate tasks that would otherwise advance our journey to success. Self-motivation means finding the ability and willpower to accomplish your goals without external help.

You don’t have to be the strongest, most brilliant, or most wealthy individual to achieve your idea of success. You need to have a burning desire within you that will help you overcome fears and obstacles — that is motivation.

How will you feel when you accomplish what you most desire? (name the emotion.)

Motivation requires the belief that you are worthy of all you desire. It would be best to quiet the inner critic telling you it’s impossible or you are not good enough. You have to believe in your own abilities.

How did you feel the last time you accomplished something new for the first time? Exhilarated, right? Tap into that energy to self-motivate yourself and push through when you are tired, or life seems impossible. Where there is a will, there is a way.

Ten Steps Toward Self-Motivation

  1. Take personal responsibility. Stop blaming others. Learn to accept criticism and grow from it. Accept each situation as it is rather than complaining about it. And be willing to work for what you want.
  2. Find and follow your purpose. Are you living on autopilot each day? Do you dread Mondays and survive for the weekends? If you answered yes to either, you are not pursuing your purpose. To find your purpose discover what you are passionate about. Now, think of your unique skill set and how you can combine that with your passion to do what you love each day.
  3. Have a clear vision. When you can clearly imagine everything you desire, it creates excitement and enthusiasm. That excitement and positive energy will fuel your motivation. You may need to examine other options if your vision does not excite you.
  4. Update your belief system. If you struggle to get excited about your vision, your belief system may need to be updated. Quiet the inner critic and adopt new beliefs that propel you toward your dreams.
  5. Improve time management skills. Stop making excuses for why things don’t get done. It is called procrastination, and it will prevent you from succeeding. Start imagining how wonderful you will feel when you accomplish your goals leading up to your dream.
  6. Practice good self-care. Sleep, nutrition, and exercise are essential to cope with life’s stressors. Rest is also vital, so you do not burn out.
  7. Stress management. Stress is unavoidable but more prevalent when actively pursuing our dreams. Nothing good comes easy. Try spending a little time outdoors each day, listening to relaxing music as you prepare for the day each morning, practicing gratitude, and learning breathing techniques that can soothe the body and mind when you feel overwhelmed.
  8. Reward yourself. Celebrate each win, no matter how small. Celebrating your progress will build momentum and inspire you to continue.
  9. Let go of what others think. There will always be naysayers. Believe in your dream, believe you deserve it, and then show everyone what you can do. You do not need the approval of friends or family to live the life you love. Some may be jealous, and others may not think you are capable, but you are.
  10. Take baby steps. Have a vision of where you want to go in life, but do not get caught up in the minutia. YOu may need to take a couple of detours, but that’s okay. Break big goals into small manageable tasks. You are on the right track as long as you are moving forward. As they say, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’

Final Thoughts

While working hard toward the end goal, remember to have fun along the way. Life is a journey, not a destination. Enjoy every single day. Ditch the mindset that says you can only have fun and relax on the weekends. Pop a bottle of bubbly on a random Monday just because you are celebrating the start of a brand-new week full of possibilities. Take Wednesday off and work on Saturday (if your job allows it). You are now designing the life of your dreams.

Hop off autopilot and living life to please others. Take control of your life. We are never promised tomorrow, so make each day the best you can.

With motivation comes growth, and with growth comes increased potential. You have got this!

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

