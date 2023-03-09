Validating Your Partner To Foster Connection and Understanding

Libby Shively McAvoy
Understanding Validation

Do you feel validated by your partner? Do you help them feel validated? Let’s start with understanding what validation is. According to the Oxford Dictionary, “Validation is recognition or affirmation that a person or their feelings or opinions are valid or worthwhile.”

Validation is essential at work and with friends; as parents, it is crucial to help your child feel validated. But, validation is critical for successful relationships because it allows both partners to feel heard and understood.

“The key trait of exceptional individuals is their capacity to validate others.”

Validation builds self-esteem and makes us feel valued, appreciated, and cared for. It builds trust and commitment in relationships. Validation is a loving form of support. We do not always have to agree with our partners; we just have to show understanding and assure them they have the right to feel like they do.

How to Give Validation to Your Partner

Listen empathetically to your partner and try to feel what they are feeling. Eye contact can help create empathy, so sit facing each other. Ask open-ended questions to show you are engaged and listening. If you need help understanding something, ask your partner for more details or to help you. Pay attention to the tone of voice and body language you use.

Your partner will likely be sensitive, and the wrong tone when you respond or closed body language may make them feel invalidated. Avoid offering unsolicited advice. Your partner just needs you to listen, hear them, and understand.

Validation implies acceptance, whereas invalidation implies rejection.

Examples of Validating Statements

  • We are in this together.
  • It makes complete sense you feel this way. 
  • I would feel the same way.
  • We can talk about this for as long as you need.
  • You have my undivided attention.

Final Thoughts

Invalidation is what a bickering couple looks like. Invalidation is dismissing, criticizing, or ignoring your partner’s needs. It will lead to a distant relationship with little trust or respect.

Validation facilitates appreciation, respect, and admiration. Show your partner love by validating their thoughts, words, and actions. Spend quality time engaging in meaningful conversation. Show your partner you genuinely care by asking how they are, how they are feeling, and if there is any way you can better support them. In return, I hope you find they will give you validation, leading to a symbiotic, safe, and stable relationship.

