Opinion: What Is It That Humans Seek?

What you seek is seeking you. ~ Rumi

Philosophers have been pondering the purpose of life and what all humans seek for centuries. The question is, do you know? Sometimes I look around, and all I see are oblivious humans that act more like robots on autopilot than compassionate beings. Is it possible to achieve what you seek if you are not spiritually awake and aware of those you affect? Said another way, can you succeed if you only look out for yourself?

The world is different today than it was even in my childhood. Violence is high, depression rates are high, suicide rates have increased, and there is unrest globally. How are we supposed to live our best lives in such a culture of hate? I’d like to believe that Mahatma Gandhi was onto something when he said, “be the change you wish to see in the world.”

I am not looking to change the world or create world peace. My purpose in life is to awaken, inspire, and empower anyone who has been living on autopilot and recognizes they need a change. So again, I would ask, what do you seek or desire? What would make your life feel complete? What would it mean on your death bed if you do not accomplish this?

Life is only meanigful when we are striving for a goal. ~ Aristotle

A List of Common Things People Seek & Desire

happiness

approval

wealth

appreciation

love

peace

power

good health

success

Questions to Consider

Do you want to make a difference in the world?

Do you want to make a difference in your community?

Do you want to pursue your purpose, and do you know what that is?

What is your legacy?

Do you want to achieve all you desire, and if so you believe you are worthy?

You may want to achieve multiple things on the above list or everything. Maybe none of these things are on your list. It is a personal question that only you have the answer to.

As I pursue my purpose, I seek internal peace. What does that mean, or what do I need to feel peaceful? I must be loved, accepted, and appreciated by my life partner, manage my stress, sleep well each night, and let internal peace triumph over external chaos. I am learning to simplify and, in turn, am gaining much joy. I desire the inner peace I feel on a secluded island in the Florida Keys, where all I hear are birds and the gentle waves hitting the side of my boat, as if the rest of the world fades away.

I must carry that peace off that island and into daily life. I need to tune out the negativity that society is plagued with. On that peaceful island in the Keys, I am in my natural state of joy and relaxation. It doesn’t take alcohol or other people to entertain me. I am simply at peace. That is what I ultimately strive for. That is not too much to expect or to seek.

Conclusion

Dream big. Try different things. See what brings you contentment and joy. Your dream or idea of success may differ significantly from anyone else, which is excellent. There is no right or wrong as long as you are kind along the journey.

Most importantly, make each day count toward your goals and desires. Have a clear vision of what it is you want. Update your belief system to help you achieve all that you seek.

Never stop believing that all you desire is possible. First, you must know you are worthy. Then you need a clear vision. Finally, you must align your daily actions and choices with that vision.

Or…should we seek at all?

Don’t seek, don’t search, don’t ask, don’t knock, don’t demand — relax. If you relax, it comes. If you relax, it is there. If you relax, you start vibrating with it. ~Osho