Opinion: What Is It That Humans Seek?

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtb1Z_0lCswTF100
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License P7T4DK85QV
What you seek is seeking you. ~ Rumi

Philosophers have been pondering the purpose of life and what all humans seek for centuries. The question is, do you know? Sometimes I look around, and all I see are oblivious humans that act more like robots on autopilot than compassionate beings. Is it possible to achieve what you seek if you are not spiritually awake and aware of those you affect? Said another way, can you succeed if you only look out for yourself?

The world is different today than it was even in my childhood. Violence is high, depression rates are high, suicide rates have increased, and there is unrest globally. How are we supposed to live our best lives in such a culture of hate? I’d like to believe that Mahatma Gandhi was onto something when he said, “be the change you wish to see in the world.”

I am not looking to change the world or create world peace. My purpose in life is to awaken, inspire, and empower anyone who has been living on autopilot and recognizes they need a change. So again, I would ask, what do you seek or desire? What would make your life feel complete? What would it mean on your death bed if you do not accomplish this? 

Life is only meanigful when we are striving for a goal. ~ Aristotle

A List of Common Things People Seek & Desire

  • happiness
  • approval
  • wealth
  • appreciation
  • love
  • peace
  • power
  • good health
  • success

Questions to Consider

  • Do you want to make a difference in the world? 
  • Do you want to make a difference in your community?
  • Do you want to pursue your purpose, and do you know what that is?
  • What is your legacy?

Do you want to achieve all you desire, and if so you believe you are worthy?

You may want to achieve multiple things on the above list or everything. Maybe none of these things are on your list. It is a personal question that only you have the answer to.

As I pursue my purpose, I seek internal peace. What does that mean, or what do I need to feel peaceful? I must be loved, accepted, and appreciated by my life partner, manage my stress, sleep well each night, and let internal peace triumph over external chaos. I am learning to simplify and, in turn, am gaining much joy. I desire the inner peace I feel on a secluded island in the Florida Keys, where all I hear are birds and the gentle waves hitting the side of my boat, as if the rest of the world fades away.

I must carry that peace off that island and into daily life. I need to tune out the negativity that society is plagued with. On that peaceful island in the Keys, I am in my natural state of joy and relaxation. It doesn’t take alcohol or other people to entertain me. I am simply at peace. That is what I ultimately strive for. That is not too much to expect or to seek.

Conclusion

Dream big. Try different things. See what brings you contentment and joy. Your dream or idea of success may differ significantly from anyone else, which is excellent. There is no right or wrong as long as you are kind along the journey.

Most importantly, make each day count toward your goals and desires. Have a clear vision of what it is you want. Update your belief system to help you achieve all that you seek.

Never stop believing that all you desire is possible. First, you must know you are worthy. Then you need a clear vision. Finally, you must align your daily actions and choices with that vision.

Or…should we seek at all? 

Don’t seek, don’t search, don’t ask, don’t knock, don’t demand — relax. If you relax, it comes. If you relax, it is there. If you relax, you start vibrating with it. ~Osho
  • This article was inspired by the book, Destructive Emotions, By the Dali Lama and Daniel Goleman. They discuss differences between Eastern thinking and Western. It is a fascinating book that provokes deep thinking.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Philosophy# Mental Health# Deep Thinking# Spirituality# Life

Comments / 7

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Opinion: It Is Time To Hunker Down

Now is the time to hunker down. Don’t panic, and don’t withdraw your money from the bank. Sit tight and ride this out. Economic downturns are cyclic. This won’t be good, but if you prepare mentally, you will be okay.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: Borderline Personality Disorder And Relationships

A relationship with someone with Borderline Personality Disorder is usually very rocky, with many ups and downs. Long-term relationships and even marriages are possible with patience, effort, and hard work. More commonly, someone with BPD has more frequent short-term relationships. Before we get deeper into what a relationship may feel like with someone with Borderline Personality Disorder, I will provide a basic understanding of this mental illness.

Read full story

Opinion: Motivation Is The Ticket To Success

Goals, visions, and desires are an integral part of life. The question is not what we dream of but what motivates us to achieve it. Many of us need more motivation, and we procrastinate tasks that would otherwise advance our journey to success. Self-motivation means finding the ability and willpower to accomplish your goals without external help.

Read full story

Validating Your Partner To Foster Connection and Understanding

Do you feel validated by your partner? Do you help them feel validated? Let’s start with understanding what validation is. According to the Oxford Dictionary, “Validation is recognition or affirmation that a person or their feelings or opinions are valid or worthwhile.”

Read full story

Opinion: Are You Grumpy?

I think of Grumpy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Oscar from Sesame Street, and Eyore from Winne The Poo when I see extremely grumpy, negative people. Those characters were cartoon classics because they were meant to depict how not to be.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding Perimenopause, Including Some Shocking Symptoms

Perimenopause can be a challenging and, quite honestly, scary time for women. Women enter this stage of life at different ages, but most commonly in their forties. Perimenopause refers to the period in transition to menopause.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Building A Successful Life

The term success is defined a bit differently by each of us, but the components are the same. Let’s dive right in. Living a love-based life rather than a fear-based life. So before we can live our best life, we need to let go of everything weighing us down, draining our energy, and holding us back.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Understanding Anger In Men

Men suppress emotions for a multitude of reasons. They are told it’s not manly to cry or be sensitive from a young age. “Man up” is a phrase I often hear, which implies they need to be strong even in difficult times. They develop a pecking order in school, and if they appear weak, they get bullied. I have been told that carries on their whole life and that they eye each other and size each other up. There is a “man code.”

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: What It Means To Be Lonely vs. Alone

Loneliness is a subjective, unwelcome feeling of lack or loss of companionship, which happens when there is a mismatch between the quantity and quality of the social relationships we have and those we want.

Read full story

Opinion: Breaking Free From The Agony Of Covert Psychological Abuse

The effects of covert psychological abuse from an intimate partner are profound and long-lasting. The first thing on the internet that pops up when researching covert psychological abuse is the Domestic Violence Help Hotline which proves how serious this is. Covert abuse is quiet, stealthy, and often hard to pinpoint, whereas overt abuse is loud and obvious.

Read full story

Opinion: "We" Versus "Me" Mindset In Relationships

“Me/ I/You” Vs. “We/Us” Mindset In Relationships. A “we” mindset embraces equal effort and contributions in a relationship. It also reassures your partner by using “we” rather than “I” that you are in life together. “Me” creates separateness.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Three Not-So-Obvious Relationship Killers

You and your partner have similar values and interests, which attract you to each other. After the infatuation fades, you may start to notice more of their flaws — let’s face it, we all have them. Our significant other is our partner. Giving equal effort, energy, and attention to the relationship is essential.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Stop Rationalizing Behavior; He's Just Not That Into You

It is essential to recognize when someone just isn’t that into you. This way, you avoid divulging all of the intimate secrets of your life and later regretting it. It is such a great subject; it was a 2009 box office hit starring Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. The rom-com portrays people's common problems when dating and how easily romantic signals can be misinterpreted. These can also be signs that a girl is not into you either- it goes both ways. Avoid the trap of being naïve or so desperate that you ignore all the reg flags.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Changes In Behavior That Signal Your Partner Is Cheating

If you have ever experienced a sudden change in behavior and signs your partner is cheating, you know what an emotional punch in the gut it is. You may not be able to put your finger on it at first, but your intuition tells you something is off. Just remember, it is not good to assume anything. If your partner has more than a few signs, it is time for a heart-to-heart conversation.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: The Trail Of Breadcrumbs From a Narcissist

Imagine Hansel and Gretel’s parents trying to abandon them in the woods, but the kids were wise enough to leave a trail of breadcrumbs to find their way back. Just like Hansel and Gretel, narcissists will do whatever they have to for approval and love.

Read full story
13 comments

Understanding Reactive Abuse

Reactive abuse is a common manipulation tactic used by narcissists. After they gaslight and manipulate you, you question your sanity and are emotionally defeated. The narcissist provokes their victim into volatile reactions and then blames them for being mentally unstable. The victim may appear abusive as they shout, hit, throw plates, or rage. However, in reality, they are defending themselves.

Read full story
32 comments

Opinion: Sincere Apologies Go A Long Way

Conflict is a natural part of life. It happens at home and work. How you respond and resolve the conflict makes all the difference. Are you sick of hearing “I’m sorry” but with little sincerity and repeated mistakes? How we apologize makes a huge difference.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Five Ways to Improve Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence has become a buzzword lately, and there is a good reason. Emotional Intelligence is how well an individual processes, expresses and manages emotions. Daniel Goleman made Emotional Intelligence well known with his book, Emotional Intelligence; Why it may matter more than IQ.

Read full story

Opinion: Healthy Vs. Toxic Way To Ask For Space In A Relationship

Have you ever had a significant other tell you they need space? It is a confusing phrase because it can imply an impending breakup, but it may also mean your partner needs to compose their thoughts and feelings. I have experienced it both ways, and I believe one way is healthy, and the other is toxic. I can assure you one feels secure, and the other feels devastating.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy