Opinion: Are You Grumpy?

Photo by Photo by Anastacia Dvi on Unsplash

I think of Grumpy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Oscar from Sesame Street, and Eyore from Winne The Poo when I see extremely grumpy, negative people. Those characters were cartoon classics because they were meant to depict how not to be.

When life’s stressors accumulate, do you find it difficult to return to a baseline of calm and contentment? If so, you are not alone. One small thing can suddenly feel like the end of the world. Ranting, bitching, and staying negative will only magnify your problems.

Prolonged stress over time, chronic stress, has profound health implications. Try to manage your stress in whatever ways you find helpful. Avoid the pitfalls of turning to alcohol, drugs, eating, shopping, or gambling. Hiding, or running, from life’s problems never works. Unfortunately, they are waiting for our return.

Everyday Things That Make People Grumpy

low blood sugar or too much sugar hunger hormones sleep deprivation rude people bad drivers nagging feeling disrespected oblivious people aches and pains

We cannot control external circumstances such as rude drivers or oblivious people. We can improve sleep habits and manage aches and pains. We have to pick our battles wisely. When your engines are revved with frustration, resentment, and anger, try to channel that into something good — finishing a project around the house, working out, going for a walk, cooking/ baking, or creating a piece of art all excellent outlets for stress overload.

Ways To Soothe Your Nerves

Eat smaller meals more often throughout the day. Carrying nuts and dry fruit with you or in your car will help you avoid becoming overly hungry and having blood sugar drop. Get a good night’s sleep. Keep the bedroom free from clutter. Turn off electronics an hour before sleeping. Exercise can significantly boost mood and also allows for better sleep. Drink water throughout the day. Being dehydrated causes fatigue which makes it difficult to cope with stress and leaves us feeling grumpy. Bring laughter and fun into each day. It is easy to get weighed down with responsibility, but the truth is most people waste a significant amount of time throughout the day on the internet and phone. Use that time to do something fun and playful. Practice gratitude. It could always be worse, no matter how much is stacked on your shoulders.

Final Thoughts

Misery is a choice. Our thoughts determine our outcome. So, if you choose to see every setback as the end of the world, that is how it will feel. If you decide to say, “this too shall pass,” you will become far more resilient.

Feel sorry for the rude drivers and oblivious people rather than letting them irritate you. When you have aches and pains, be grateful that you are alive. Realize everything is temporary, including life itself.

When your day of reckoning arrives, I doubt you will remember any of the little woes. So stop giving so much time and energy to them. Nobody enjoys being around someone who complains and lists every bad thing in their life.

Everyone has their own set of problems. So, when you are grumpy, channel that energy and keep it to yourself. If you have to bitch go to therapy rather than take it out on friends and family. Do not let stress drag you into a downward cycle that will hinder productivity and halt joy.

