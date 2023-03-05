Opinion: Three Not-So-Obvious Relationship Killers

Libby Shively McAvoy
You and your partner have similar values and interests, which attract you to each other. After the infatuation fades, you may start to notice more of their flaws — let’s face it, we all have them. Our significant other is our partner. Giving equal effort, energy, and attention to the relationship is essential.

Relationships have obvious requirements, such as respect, trust, loyalty, acceptance, and appreciation. And there are dealbreakers such as stone-walling, abuse, criticism, defensiveness, and contempt. But other behaviors will slowly kill a relationship.

Three Not-So-Obvious Relationship Killers

  1. Parenting your partner is a sure way to snuff out the passion.
  2. Trying to change your partner.
  3. Talking down to your partner is unacceptable.

Parenting Your Partner

Big no-no. Treating your partner as if they are a child puts one person in a position of power, and you are both adults. It may seem cute and caring for one of you to nurture the other early in the relationship. For example, a man may take care of the finances and worry when his girl is out late. The woman may do his laundry and pick up after him. Nurturing is different than parenting because it does not include scolding or disciplining.

It becomes toxic when the intent is to control them. Does the partner doing the parenting see their significant other as incompetent? Parenting your partner takes away the romance and, subconsciously, respect.

Maybe you used to go out drinking, and one partner decided to give up alcohol. Do not parent your partner or expect them to change solely because you have.

If you are parenting your partner, get honest with yourself about why. There are many reasons couples fall into this trap. Do you need stability because you have experienced trauma? Are you looking for approval? Do you need to feel in control and validated? Were the roles in your childhood switched to where you were the caregiver?

If your partner repeatedly does something that upsets you take a look at why that behavior bothers you. Often, our partner mirrors behavior that we do not like about ourselves. If your partner reveals their true character and behavior violates your boundaries, that is a problem. But parenting them is not the solution and will quickly cause resentment.

Delegate household responsibilities equally based on each other’s strengths. Rather than trying to correct or fix your partner, empower them to take personal responsibility. Focus on improving yourself rather than your partner. Disciplining your partner is not the right approach. Voice concerns and frustrations and find solutions together.

I won't tell you what you can and can't do. I've signed up to be your partner, not your parent. If you want to put yourself in a position that can ruin what we have, then so be it. What I will tell you is what I like and don't like. This is where compromise and respect comes in. ~ Author Unknown

Trying to Change Your Partner

Maybe when you first started dating, they had small habits that you overlooked. Perhaps you thought you could help them ditch those bad habits. Things could have gotten worse over time. Regardless, this is the person you chose to commit to.

Improving habits and encouraging personal growth are healthy in relationships. But trying to make your partner into someone they are not is hurtful.

Do not try to change the way they dress. If you want them to get dressed up occasionally, voice that to them. But if they wear a t-shirt and athletic shorts daily, you cannot suddenly expect to dress them in golf shirts and khakis.

If you fell in love with someone with lousy grammar or who cusses constantly, then that is the person you committed to. Refrain from correcting them and changing who they are. It will seem like you are nagging, hurting their feelings, and making them feel inadequate.

It is okay to have conversations about concerns or frustrations, but it needs to get resolved respectfully, as equals. Acceptance is a big part of relationship success.

Talking Down to Your Partner

Why would you ever treat your partner as if you are better? Talking down, minimizing, or demeaning your partner is emotionally abusive. For a relationship to thrive, we need to be supportive and appreciative. 

Rolling your eyes, mocking, or belittling them also seems like you are taking a superior role. Remember, you are equal. These behaviors are signs of contempt and will likely be the relationship's demise. 

Offer your significant other compliments whenever they deserve it. Take an interest in what they are doing. Speak kindly to them and about them. Take their concerns seriously.

Final Thoughts

These three behaviors will lead to what well-known psychologist and relationship expert, John Gottman, calls the four Horseman. After studying successful relationships and divorces, Gottman determined that the four most indicative behaviors preceding breakup are criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling.

Parenting, trying to change your partner, and talking down to them will create resentment, leading to the Four Horseman.

Correct these behaviors early. Have regular open conversations where you can each voice concerns, frustrations, and personal needs. Lift each other up rather than cut each other down. Treat your partner the way you want to be treated. And make time for fun.

All relationships experience growing pains. But when you are supportive, gentle, and understanding with each other, you can create a stable, safe environment.

