Opinion: Stop Rationalizing Behavior; He's Just Not That Into You

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt7nm_0l8KAVfK00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License LWXFKHM8JZ

It is essential to recognize when someone just isn’t that into you. This way, you avoid divulging all of the intimate secrets of your life and later regretting it. It is such a great subject; it was a 2009 box office hit starring Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. The rom-com portrays people's common problems when dating and how easily romantic signals can be misinterpreted. These can also be signs that a girl is not into you either- it goes both ways. Avoid the trap of being naïve or so desperate that you ignore all the reg flags. 

Red Flags That He’s Not Into You

  1. You always initiate contact. He may be happy to chat when you call or text, but that doesn’t mean he wants to commit. If he is really into you, he will initiate contact, and you will be on his mind.
  2. He flirts with or talks about other women with you. A man who is really into you would never risk losing you. If he were into you, his attention and eyes would be focused on you.
  3. He doesn’t introduce you to friends or family. He would be proud of being with you if he was into you and would not hide you from the world.
  4. He won’t make long-term or significant plans. He won’t be comfortable spending holidays if he’s not that into you. Instead, you will be met with excuses.
  5. He’s not in tune with your feelings and needs. If the relationship feels like you are doing all the heavy lifting and making all the sacrifices, he’s probably not that into you.
  6. It feels like all you do is hook up. That is a red flag if you are not having deep conversations and going out in public. Physical intimacy is healthy when balanced with emotional and intellectual intimacy, but not when it is just shallow sex.
  7. He doesn’t make you feel special. When you are a man’s priority, you will feel it. If he were into you, he would create time, no matter how busy he is. He would not be scrolling through his phone or distracted when you are together.
  8. If he is overly protective of his phone or seems secretive, he’s not that into you.

Okay, so you recognize a few red flags that you are more into him than he is into you. Now what?

How To Proceed

  1. Be confident in who you are. Someone out there will appreciate you exactly as you are.
  2. Be honest with yourself about how you feel. Let go of what you cannot control.
  3. Do not play games. If you think he is playing hard to get, have a straightforward conversation. Avoid the trap of wanting what you can’t have.
  4. Take your power back by setting boundaries. If you enjoy a light relationship, it is up to you to continue or cut it off. If he wants to friend-zone, you be honest with whether you are comfortable with that scenario.
  5. Pursue personal interests. If there is no commitment, then dating other people is acceptable. Have straightforward communication.

Final Thoughts

Realizing he is just not that into you may feel like rejection, but you will end up drained if there is no mutual connection. Knowing early on whether it will blossom into a long-term commitment is a blessing.

Avoid trying to rationalize his behavior. When a man is interested, there will not be a day that passes when you won’t hear from him. If he is not that into you, then value your own self-worth and move on. 

You are worthy of love and deserve a healthy relationship where both people give equal attention, effort, and energy. Be with someone who cherishes you. When you find the right man, treat him how you want to be treated and nurture the relationship.

# Relationships# Dating# Love# Mental Health# Psychology

Comments / 5

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

