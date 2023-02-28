Opinion: Healthy Vs. Toxic Way To Ask For Space In A Relationship

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKpFH_0l2aG45G00
Photo byPhoto byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License SDC6QXV3BR

Have you ever had a significant other tell you they need space? It is a confusing phrase because it can imply an impending breakup, but it may also mean your partner needs to compose their thoughts and feelings. I have experienced it both ways, and I believe one way is healthy, and the other is toxic. I can assure you one feels secure, and the other feels devastating.

Scenario One, Toxic “Need For Space”

My narcissistic ex said, “I need space.” The next day I found out he had returned to his ex. Narcissists love to keep their supply, so they are never alone. He told me he needed to “be sure” he was over his ex. Oops, sorry you got emotionally invested. You will be fine. This form of telling someone they need space is selfish and manipulative. I had to pull the truth out of him because he was too big a coward to break up, so he hid behind the demise of “I need space” to keep me around in case the relationship failed. In hindsight, I should have seen the signs of him being more critical and distant. But narcissists are wildly good at making you feel it’s your fault. When I finally found out he had returned to his ex, I understood why his behaviors had changed.

Scenario Two, The Same “I Need Space” In A Healthy Way

In scenario two, my current boyfriend suffers from complex post-traumatic stress syndrome. He shuts down and isolates himself when stress builds. He reassures me this is not a breakup; instead, he needs to be alone to process his emotions. He clarifies that he loves me and that his shutting down is not about me. I was triggered when he first said he needed space and walked out of my house during an argument. Who wouldn’t be after the last scenario? When I explained to him how much that hurt me and how it triggered me, he changed his behavior. That is a loving relationship. Now, when he needs space, he will still return texts and calls and not shut me out. He takes personal responsibility and assures me he cares deeply. Communication Communication is critical. Never string someone along by saying, “I need space.” That person is waiting for you. They are left feeling lonely and confused. They feel rejected and abandoned because the change was likely sudden, and they didn’t see it coming. I have complete respect and understanding for needing time alone. We all need solitude from time to time. I know not to take it personally when communicating properly because my partner explains what is happening. Trust My partner, and I have complete trust in each other. We both have experienced painful past relationships. We understand the value of loyalty and commitment to one another. When you love someone, you honor their needs. And, in a healthy relationship, it is an equal give and take. Discerning The Truth Of The Matter When my narcissistic ex said, “he needed space,” and returned to his ex, it broke my confidence and my trust in him. When we got back together, he would often walk out during arguments, rehash the past, and stonewall me for days, sometimes weeks. I assumed we were “on a break” because I had no idea what was happening. There was zero communication. He often blocked me. So, guess what happened? Yep, I went on a couple of dates. Why not? I was not looking for another relationship, but I did want companionship. Then…when he was ready to return, he’d accuse me of cheating. I was not cheating, though, because he was completely absent. I can now look back and see that not only was he narcissistic, but he also lacked emotional intelligence. Anytime he articulated we were officially a couple, I remained steadfast and loyal. As you can imagine, that relationship was toxic and doomed from the start.

How To Respectfully Ask For Space

  • Be pure in your intention
  • Be specific about why you need space and what that entails
  • Define space vs. taking a break or dating others
  • Define the length of time you feel you need
  • Consider your significant other’s needs
“Find a partner who can give you the space you need to be your own person. It is healthy to have different interests, likes, and dislikes. You do not need to become the same person to prove your love to each other. You know you are both supporting each other’s happiness when you feel like you can be your truest self. Remember, trust blossoms in the absence of control, and vibrant relationships should feel like a balance of freedom and home.” ~Yung Pueblo

Final Thoughts

You can take space and still honor the relationship when done with good intentions, trust, and proper communication. If you are trying to dance around the fact you want to break up, have the decency to set your significant other free. Recognize signs that you may be in a toxic relationship. Psychological abuse can be challenging to notice. When your partner needs space and requests it respectfully, honor your commitment. Hold space for them when they are not around. Reassure them that you are thinking of them but that you are okay. They are likely hurting, healing, and need all the love they can get, even from a distance. When you can honor this need, your partner will return with more gratitude and respect for you, and your relationship will continue to grow and thrive.

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence.

