Opinion: How to Know You're Over Your Ex

Breaking up is a difficult process. We experience a myriad of emotions, from sadness to anger. Eventually, those feelings fade. Blocking and going no contact permanently with my narcissistic ex seemed hard at the time, but now looking back, I wonder why I stayed in that disgusting toxic relationship for so long. Everything is relative.

What Makes Breaking Up So Hard?

When we are in a relationship, we start to entertwine our lives. My relationship with my ex was by far the most tumultuous. Toward the end, we were off more than on. But, I still loved the good times we had walking copious amounts, cooking and sharing meals, and occasionally, waking up next to him when we could get through a night without fighting.

I am unsure if breaking up with a narcissist is more complicated than leaving a healthy relationship. We tend to stay in relationships because we are afraid to hurt our partner even though resentment has built and we are done. This is when contempt escalates and, in my case, was the end.

Maybe you were the one who was left. If breaking up is not what you wanted, it can be shocking. You may feel abandoned or rejected. Remember, everything happens for a reason. The breakup may be a blessing in disguise.

Looking back, I am sorry I wasted so many years trying to make a relationship work that was doomed from the start. We all do this to some degree because we are taught to put effort into commitment and only walk away after trying to make it work. But, a narcissist is not capable of love. My ex was a master of projection. He projected because he refused to recognize his flaws and didn’t love or accept himself.

Regardless of why you broke up, allow yourself to feel each emotion as it rises to the surface. I felt sad, lonely, resentful, stupid, and angry… and it seems like I just woke up differently one day. Suddenly I no longer thought about him. I stopped checking his writing. I felt so much freedom and relief.

Why We Stay In Unhappy, Unhealthy Relationships

The illusion of love

Manipulation

Comfort

Change is difficult

Fear of being alone

We stay in relationships for many reasons, but the bottom line is that you will know when you have finally had enough.

The Illusion of Love

I truly thought I was in love with my ex. It hurt so bad each time we “took breaks” over five years. You would have thought I would have become numb to it. I loved the good times we had. But, looking back, I did not love him. It was infatuation. I loved the experiences we had and even our sex. But I do not miss him one bit. Of course, breaking up with a narcissist is an entirely different experience than a healthy relationship.

As a typical narcissist, he would bait me in with kindness and bash me down once he had control. It took years before I became aware of the pattern. I blamed myself for most of our mini-breakups, but it was his manipulation.

Get honest with yourself and keep a journal. I started journaling everything he did that hurt me and gained clarity quickly.

Manipulation

Manipulation is blatant when dating a narcissist. Mine gaslighted me, baited and bashed me, and projected like a pro. But if you were in a healthy relationship, think back to times when you may have been manipulated. There is a reason you broke up. Hiding or keeping the phone on silent, not making long-term plans, and avoiding introducing you or bringing you around family are all signs of manipulation. Recognizing these signs may help console you after the breakup.

Comfort

Getting to know someone in a relationship takes effort. We have to let our emotional walls down and reveal our flaws. We get comfortable letting our partner come over even when the house is a disaster. We allow them to see us without make-up, and we can wear slouchy sweatpants and comfy clothes without the need to impress. My ex and I loved taking urban walks and playing slots at the casino. In our good times, we would laugh until our bellies ached. It was nice knowing I had that companionship — at least until the end when the pattern of baiting and bashing became very evident to me.

It is hard to leave a comfortable space. But, if you are unhappy or if the relationship is toxic, the unknown is a good place to go. You are worthy of love and happiness.

Change is Difficult

We all love our comfort zone, but that is not where we grow and flourish. Getting used to spending more time alone before I finally broke up with my ex was helpful. I learned to appreciate peace and solitude. I created the comfort and security for myself that I so badly wanted in the relationship. I recommend finding new hobbies and interests. This will reclaim your independence and allow you to know yourself again. Often, after a long-term relationship, we are so interwoven with our partner that we forget who we are. Embrace the change.

Fear of Being Alone

The idea of being alone was a massive thing for me to overcome. Now that I look back, I have no idea why. Everything is where I keep it, there is no turbulence in my life, and I am financially independent. I get to watch my “chick flicks” and eat what I want. It is fantastic.

To be honest, I was not single for long. I did take a few weeks to create stability for myself. But then I finally said yes to someone I knew many years ago. He had asked me out over the course of the five years I was in that ridiculous toxic relationship. Each time, I thanked him but let him know I was in a relationship. Hee respected my faithfulness. Then one day, he tried again. Lo and behold, I said yes.

Once I let go of the fear of being alone, my life fell perfectly into place. My ex still has a smear campaign going on, but I know the truth, so it no longer bothers me. I am in love, and my relationship is stable and safe.

How You Know You Are Over Your Ex

Knowing when to date after a breakup can be tricky. It is not healthy to rebound. Rebound relationships may seem comforting, but they generally don’t work and leave you feeling worse. Once you are comfortable alone and your confidence is up, you will know it.

Signs You’re Over It

You block them

You no longer look at pictures you have with your ex

You no longer check his social media

You no longer think of him when you visit places you frequented together

You no longer miss them

You realize your life is improving

You wonder what you saw in them

You stop feeling sorry that they are hurting without you.

Final Words

Sometimes things have to fall apart to make way for better things to come. Take care of yourself. Quiet the inner critic that wonders what you could have done better. If you were with someone toxic like me, you could never do anything to please them. If you were in a healthy relationship, remember it takes two to tango.

I believe people’s true colors show in breakups. Kind, compassionate people can uncouple with grace and dignity. My narcissistic ex revealed the demons inside when I finally left for the last time. He started a big smear campaign, threatened me, contacted friends and family, and revealed all my insecurities. Someone who loved you would never do those things, but in these cases, it simply verifies that you made the right decision in ending the relationship. Revenge never works. And holding grudges will eat you alive.

Relationships are intended to help us grow into the best version of ourselves. Our significant other is a mirror of both our good and bad qualities. When breaking up with someone with a personality disorder, we must take it with a grain of salt and rise above the drama they try to create. Oh, boy, did I learn a lot with that doozy. Take the valuable lessons learned and grow from them.