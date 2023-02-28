Opinion:Fight-Or-Flight Mode Explained Scientifically; Why We Flip Out

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhezL_0l1QthYS00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License T4SQU3WJBK

We all flip out when upset, and here is a scientific reason why…

The fight-or-flight reaction is handed down from our ancestors in the caveman era when they had to choose to fight or flee for their lives. Now it has evolved into a sequence of hormonal changes and physiological responses to help us cope with stressful situations. Unfortunately, many of us are now hypersensitive, making us react to traffic jams, arguments, and other life stressors as if our lives depend on them.

Anyone who has suffered severe or repeated trauma tends to get trapped living in that survival mode. It is an acute and chronic stress response that makes it difficult to cope with any amount of stress.

Chronic stress triggers an area in the brain called the amygdala, which is the emotional processing center. The amygdala sounds a danger alarm, sending a distress signal to the hypothalamus, the brain’s command center. The hypothalamus sends the signal to the nervous system. In the case of fight or flight, it alerts the sympathetic nervous system to give the necessary burst of energy needed to fight or flee for survival.

Physical Signs Of Distress

  • rapid heartbeat
  • clammy hands
  • goosebumps
  • nausea

When we experience physical signs of distress, and the sympathetic nervous system is activated, it pumps adrenaline through our body. The body and mind go on high alert.

Meanwhile, the front of the brain contains the cerebral cortex, which regulates reasoning, thinking, and decision-making.

Being in fight-or-flight mode causes irrational and inappropriate reactions that we often regret later. Our thoughts are distorted in this mode, and as a result, we tend to overreact.

Emotions That Often Trigger The Fight-or-Flight Response

  • Anger 
  • Fear
  • Aggression
  • Betrayal
  • Rejection
  • Stress

Daniel Goleman put emotional intelligence on the map with his 1995 book, Emotional Intelligence: Why it can matter more than IQ. People with high levels of emotional intelligence are more self-aware and can see when their emotions are out of balance and quickly regain control.

Preventing Fight-or-Flight Mode

The best way to prevent activating the sympathetic nervous system and going into survival mode, or staying there too long, is to learn what triggers you into a state of hyperarousal. Next, learn how to self-soothe when you become triggered to return to the parasympathetic state where you are calm and rational.

A trigger is anything that causes you to recall a bad memory or experience, which sends a signal to the amygdala that you are in danger. Triggers can be anything from smells, places, something someone says, or a song.

When the sympathetic nervous system is activated, and we go into fight-or-flight, the goal is to return to the parasympathetic state as quickly as possible. As you can imagine, when the body is running on all cylinders, trying to keep us “alive,” it cannot repair tissue or even digest food. It has one goal, and that is to keep us safe. The parasympathetic nervous system is often referred to as the rest and digest state.

In survival mode, fight-or-flight, the body not only cannot process food and repair tissue but hormonal production is halted. This is why sex drive is obsolete in high-stress situations.

Tools to Soothe Triggers And Return To The Parasympathetic State

  • breath work
  • yoga
  • exercise 
  • grounding techniques
  • going outside
  • listening to calming music

Intentional deep, slow breathing is one of the best tools for activating the parasympathetic nervous system, which brings us out of fight-or-flight mode and back to a calm, restorative state.

Final Thoughts

When physical signs of stress and anxiety are present, the body sends you a message. This message informs you that you are in survival mode and in a sympathetic state. If you were a sports car, it would be equivalent to putting the vehicle into turbocharge mode. It is unrealistic to expect the body to perform at such a high rate for a very long.

Chronic, long-term stress and anxiety will cause damage to the body and mind. Learn to recognize what triggers you and how to self-soothe to return to a calm state as soon as possible.

Reference:

www.healthline.com

www.psychologytools.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Triggers# Fight or flight# mental health# psychology# coping with stress

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Opinion: Breaking Free From The Agony Of Covert Psychological Abuse

The effects of covert psychological abuse from an intimate partner are profound and long-lasting. The first thing on the internet that pops up when researching covert psychological abuse is the Domestic Violence Help Hotline which proves how serious this is. Covert abuse is quiet, stealthy, and often hard to pinpoint, whereas overt abuse is loud and obvious.

Read full story

Opinion: "We" Versus "Me" Mindset In Relationships

“Me/ I/You” Vs. “We/Us” Mindset In Relationships. A “we” mindset embraces equal effort and contributions in a relationship. It also reassures your partner by using “we” rather than “I” that you are in life together. “Me” creates separateness.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Three Not-So-Obvious Relationship Killers

You and your partner have similar values and interests, which attract you to each other. After the infatuation fades, you may start to notice more of their flaws — let’s face it, we all have them. Our significant other is our partner. Giving equal effort, energy, and attention to the relationship is essential.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Stop Rationalizing Behavior; He's Just Not That Into You

It is essential to recognize when someone just isn’t that into you. This way, you avoid divulging all of the intimate secrets of your life and later regretting it. It is such a great subject; it was a 2009 box office hit starring Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. The rom-com portrays people's common problems when dating and how easily romantic signals can be misinterpreted. These can also be signs that a girl is not into you either- it goes both ways. Avoid the trap of being naïve or so desperate that you ignore all the reg flags.

Read full story

Opinion: Changes In Behavior That Signal Your Partner Is Cheating

If you have ever experienced a sudden change in behavior and signs your partner is cheating, you know what an emotional punch in the gut it is. You may not be able to put your finger on it at first, but your intuition tells you something is off. Just remember, it is not good to assume anything. If your partner has more than a few signs, it is time for a heart-to-heart conversation.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: The Trail Of Breadcrumbs From a Narcissist

Imagine Hansel and Gretel’s parents trying to abandon them in the woods, but the kids were wise enough to leave a trail of breadcrumbs to find their way back. Just like Hansel and Gretel, narcissists will do whatever they have to for approval and love.

Read full story
13 comments

Understanding Reactive Abuse

Reactive abuse is a common manipulation tactic used by narcissists. After they gaslight and manipulate you, you question your sanity and are emotionally defeated. The narcissist provokes their victim into volatile reactions and then blames them for being mentally unstable. The victim may appear abusive as they shout, hit, throw plates, or rage. However, in reality, they are defending themselves.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: Sincere Apologies Go A Long Way

Conflict is a natural part of life. It happens at home and work. How you respond and resolve the conflict makes all the difference. Are you sick of hearing “I’m sorry” but with little sincerity and repeated mistakes? How we apologize makes a huge difference.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Five Ways to Improve Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence has become a buzzword lately, and there is a good reason. Emotional Intelligence is how well an individual processes, expresses and manages emotions. Daniel Goleman made Emotional Intelligence well known with his book, Emotional Intelligence; Why it may matter more than IQ.

Read full story

Opinion: Healthy Vs. Toxic Way To Ask For Space In A Relationship

Have you ever had a significant other tell you they need space? It is a confusing phrase because it can imply an impending breakup, but it may also mean your partner needs to compose their thoughts and feelings. I have experienced it both ways, and I believe one way is healthy, and the other is toxic. I can assure you one feels secure, and the other feels devastating.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Know You're Over Your Ex

Breaking up is a difficult process. We experience a myriad of emotions, from sadness to anger. Eventually, those feelings fade. Blocking and going no contact permanently with my narcissistic ex seemed hard at the time, but now looking back, I wonder why I stayed in that disgusting toxic relationship for so long. Everything is relative.

Read full story

Opinion: Supporting Your Partner In Difficult Times

We all have times in life that seem dark and heavy. Knowing how to support our significant other as he (or, in your case, possibly she — use what pronoun works) navigates hardships may be daunting and complicated. He may shut down because of overwhelm. He may push you away out of pride. You might be more than he can handle despite mutual love. Sometimes we have to solve our own problems, but our significant other can bring comfort to the arena.

Read full story
1 comments

Managing and Understanding Migraines

Please do not call a migraine a headache or claim you have migraines when in reality, you have a headache. It is insulting when you suffer from debilitating migraines. According to Mayo Clinic, a migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. Often it is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sounds. It hurts so badly I cannot even cry.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs And Stages Of An Emotional Affair

When combined, four types of intimacy lead to healthy relationships — physical, emotional, spiritual, and intellectual intimacy. An emotional affair is when one partner shares their thoughts and emotions with someone of the opposite sex outside the relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul

Have you experienced a dark night of the soul? Maybe you haven’t, or perhaps you have but are not familiar with the term. I have experienced it a couple of times. I believe we continue to repeat the experience until we shed everything that no longer serves us and we grow into our highest selves. I like to think of it as a snake shedding its skin.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Using Philosophy to Raise Spirits

I enjoy finding a quote and sharing it daily on social media. I feel accomplished if I help inspire or make someone’s day a tiny bit better. I generally choose a quote that I need to hear. I was asked recently to name one quote to live by. I could not narrow it down because many help me depending on the day I am having. So today, I will share my top eleven quotes that depict the philosophy of life that resonates with me. Stay until the end to learn why I chose eleven. Take or leave the ones that resonate for you.

Read full story

Understanding The Autism Spectrum

Most of us have heard of Autism, and some are aware of Aspergers, but are you aware that a full spectrum of symptoms can be anywhere from completely debilitating to highly functional? Today I want to explain Aspergers and highly functional Autism (HFA), specifically regarding high school students.

Read full story
9 comments

Spirituality, Joy, And Inspiration Are Interwoven

I sincerely believe that joy, inspiration, and spirituality are all interwoven. My spirituality continues to grow and become a more prominent part of my life. I discovered the essence of spirituality in my yoga teacher training many years ago. Religion, although there is nothing wrong with it, has a set of rules and regulations. Spirituality is a way of life that leads me to the best version of myself. Spirituality is acceptance and love. It is a growing consciousness. It is surrender to the materialistic and egoic worlds. When we surrender to those things, we are naturally more joyful.

Read full story

Opinion: Illusion, Infatuation, or Love?

“They say love is blind. I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all-seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Love is working through all the challenges and painful times. Infatuation is fragile and will shatter when life is not perfect. Love is strong, and it strengthens because it is real.” ~Author Unknown.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy