Opinion:Fight-Or-Flight Mode Explained Scientifically; Why We Flip Out

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License T4SQU3WJBK

We all flip out when upset, and here is a scientific reason why…

The fight-or-flight reaction is handed down from our ancestors in the caveman era when they had to choose to fight or flee for their lives. Now it has evolved into a sequence of hormonal changes and physiological responses to help us cope with stressful situations. Unfortunately, many of us are now hypersensitive, making us react to traffic jams, arguments, and other life stressors as if our lives depend on them.

Anyone who has suffered severe or repeated trauma tends to get trapped living in that survival mode. It is an acute and chronic stress response that makes it difficult to cope with any amount of stress.

Chronic stress triggers an area in the brain called the amygdala, which is the emotional processing center. The amygdala sounds a danger alarm, sending a distress signal to the hypothalamus, the brain’s command center. The hypothalamus sends the signal to the nervous system. In the case of fight or flight, it alerts the sympathetic nervous system to give the necessary burst of energy needed to fight or flee for survival.

Physical Signs Of Distress

rapid heartbeat

clammy hands

goosebumps

nausea

When we experience physical signs of distress, and the sympathetic nervous system is activated, it pumps adrenaline through our body. The body and mind go on high alert.

Meanwhile, the front of the brain contains the cerebral cortex, which regulates reasoning, thinking, and decision-making.

Being in fight-or-flight mode causes irrational and inappropriate reactions that we often regret later. Our thoughts are distorted in this mode, and as a result, we tend to overreact.

Emotions That Often Trigger The Fight-or-Flight Response

Anger

Fear

Aggression

Betrayal

Rejection

Stress

Daniel Goleman put emotional intelligence on the map with his 1995 book, Emotional Intelligence: Why it can matter more than IQ. People with high levels of emotional intelligence are more self-aware and can see when their emotions are out of balance and quickly regain control.

Preventing Fight-or-Flight Mode

The best way to prevent activating the sympathetic nervous system and going into survival mode, or staying there too long, is to learn what triggers you into a state of hyperarousal. Next, learn how to self-soothe when you become triggered to return to the parasympathetic state where you are calm and rational.

A trigger is anything that causes you to recall a bad memory or experience, which sends a signal to the amygdala that you are in danger. Triggers can be anything from smells, places, something someone says, or a song.

When the sympathetic nervous system is activated, and we go into fight-or-flight, the goal is to return to the parasympathetic state as quickly as possible. As you can imagine, when the body is running on all cylinders, trying to keep us “alive,” it cannot repair tissue or even digest food. It has one goal, and that is to keep us safe. The parasympathetic nervous system is often referred to as the rest and digest state.

In survival mode, fight-or-flight, the body not only cannot process food and repair tissue but hormonal production is halted. This is why sex drive is obsolete in high-stress situations.

Tools to Soothe Triggers And Return To The Parasympathetic State

breath work

yoga

exercise

grounding techniques

going outside

listening to calming music

Intentional deep, slow breathing is one of the best tools for activating the parasympathetic nervous system, which brings us out of fight-or-flight mode and back to a calm, restorative state.

Final Thoughts

When physical signs of stress and anxiety are present, the body sends you a message. This message informs you that you are in survival mode and in a sympathetic state. If you were a sports car, it would be equivalent to putting the vehicle into turbocharge mode. It is unrealistic to expect the body to perform at such a high rate for a very long.

Chronic, long-term stress and anxiety will cause damage to the body and mind. Learn to recognize what triggers you and how to self-soothe to return to a calm state as soon as possible.

