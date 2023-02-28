Opinion: Supporting Your Partner In Difficult Times

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License CYAZTHPVRQ

We all have times in life that seem dark and heavy. Knowing how to support our significant other as he (or, in your case, possibly she — use what pronoun works) navigates hardships may be daunting and complicated. He may shut down because of overwhelm. He may push you away out of pride. You might be more than he can handle despite mutual love. Sometimes we have to solve our own problems, but our significant other can bring comfort to the arena.

There is always hope. As a significant other, here are a few ways to support your partner in troubled times. Sometimes a hug or sitting in silence together is most supportive.

Giving Support

Realize that everything is temporary. Your partner may not want to hear it, but as long as you know it, it will make the journey a bit easier. Stay committed to getting through these rough patches together. Turbalance will pass, and your commitment to flexibility for your partner will bring you closer when you are through it. Ask how you can best support him. He may not be able to articulate how, but at least he will know you are trying. If he can communicate specific needs, do your best to appease him. Listen with the intent to understand. Allow your partner to vent or rant. Resist the urge to “fix” things or offer unsolicited advice. Give space. This is not the time to be needy or clingy. Giving space is the most selfless caring thing you can do. Your needs may not get satisfied or fully met during this difficult time. Find ways to occupy your time and allow your partner to solve his problems. Find small ways to show your partner your love and support. Consider making his favorite meals. Thank him for small gestures, and use words of affirmation to let him know you think he is doing great. Avoid making it about you. Your partner’s happiness does not revolve around you, so do not take things personally. Stop thinking you did anything wrong, of course, unless you did! Maintain boundaries. Stress causes an array of heightened emotions, sending us into fight or flight mode. In this mode, we often say hurtful things that we do not mean. We may even exhibit passive-aggressive behavior. Stay firm with your boundaries to protect your feelings. If aggression builds, gently remind your partner you are on his team, not his enemy.

Final Thoughts

It is essential to validate your partner’s feelings. Avoid criticism and pressure during this period.

Watching someone you love struggles mentally or emotionally can be incredibly lonely and sad. Be sure to take care of yourself. Seek therapy when needed.

Sometimes you are both struggling and process emotions differently, such as a sudden child loss. These times will typically bring the couple closer or put a permanent wall between them. The more empathy you have for your partner, the more likely you will succeed in coming together stronger.

Either way, hang in there. Better times are coming, and the comebacks are always stronger than the setbacks. Although your partner may not realize the support during the turmoil, he will never forget it in the end.