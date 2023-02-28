Opinion: Supporting Your Partner In Difficult Times

Libby Shively McAvoy
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License CYAZTHPVRQ

We all have times in life that seem dark and heavy. Knowing how to support our significant other as he (or, in your case, possibly she — use what pronoun works) navigates hardships may be daunting and complicated. He may shut down because of overwhelm. He may push you away out of pride. You might be more than he can handle despite mutual love. Sometimes we have to solve our own problems, but our significant other can bring comfort to the arena.

There is always hope. As a significant other, here are a few ways to support your partner in troubled times. Sometimes a hug or sitting in silence together is most supportive.

Giving Support

  1. Realize that everything is temporary. Your partner may not want to hear it, but as long as you know it, it will make the journey a bit easier. Stay committed to getting through these rough patches together. Turbalance will pass, and your commitment to flexibility for your partner will bring you closer when you are through it.
  2. Ask how you can best support him. He may not be able to articulate how, but at least he will know you are trying. If he can communicate specific needs, do your best to appease him.
  3. Listen with the intent to understand. Allow your partner to vent or rant. Resist the urge to “fix” things or offer unsolicited advice.
  4. Give space. This is not the time to be needy or clingy. Giving space is the most selfless caring thing you can do. Your needs may not get satisfied or fully met during this difficult time. Find ways to occupy your time and allow your partner to solve his problems.
  5. Find small ways to show your partner your love and support. Consider making his favorite meals. Thank him for small gestures, and use words of affirmation to let him know you think he is doing great.
  6. Avoid making it about you. Your partner’s happiness does not revolve around you, so do not take things personally. Stop thinking you did anything wrong, of course, unless you did!
  7. Maintain boundaries. Stress causes an array of heightened emotions, sending us into fight or flight mode. In this mode, we often say hurtful things that we do not mean. We may even exhibit passive-aggressive behavior. Stay firm with your boundaries to protect your feelings. If aggression builds, gently remind your partner you are on his team, not his enemy.

Final Thoughts

It is essential to validate your partner’s feelings. Avoid criticism and pressure during this period.

Watching someone you love struggles mentally or emotionally can be incredibly lonely and sad. Be sure to take care of yourself. Seek therapy when needed.

Sometimes you are both struggling and process emotions differently, such as a sudden child loss. These times will typically bring the couple closer or put a permanent wall between them. The more empathy you have for your partner, the more likely you will succeed in coming together stronger.

Either way, hang in there. Better times are coming, and the comebacks are always stronger than the setbacks. Although your partner may not realize the support during the turmoil, he will never forget it in the end. 

# Relationships# Love# Mental Health# Psychology# Dating

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Opinion: Breaking Free From The Agony Of Covert Psychological Abuse

The effects of covert psychological abuse from an intimate partner are profound and long-lasting. The first thing on the internet that pops up when researching covert psychological abuse is the Domestic Violence Help Hotline which proves how serious this is. Covert abuse is quiet, stealthy, and often hard to pinpoint, whereas overt abuse is loud and obvious.

Read full story

Opinion: "We" Versus "Me" Mindset In Relationships

“Me/ I/You” Vs. “We/Us” Mindset In Relationships. A “we” mindset embraces equal effort and contributions in a relationship. It also reassures your partner by using “we” rather than “I” that you are in life together. “Me” creates separateness.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Three Not-So-Obvious Relationship Killers

You and your partner have similar values and interests, which attract you to each other. After the infatuation fades, you may start to notice more of their flaws — let’s face it, we all have them. Our significant other is our partner. Giving equal effort, energy, and attention to the relationship is essential.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Stop Rationalizing Behavior; He's Just Not That Into You

It is essential to recognize when someone just isn’t that into you. This way, you avoid divulging all of the intimate secrets of your life and later regretting it. It is such a great subject; it was a 2009 box office hit starring Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. The rom-com portrays people's common problems when dating and how easily romantic signals can be misinterpreted. These can also be signs that a girl is not into you either- it goes both ways. Avoid the trap of being naïve or so desperate that you ignore all the reg flags.

Read full story

Opinion: Changes In Behavior That Signal Your Partner Is Cheating

If you have ever experienced a sudden change in behavior and signs your partner is cheating, you know what an emotional punch in the gut it is. You may not be able to put your finger on it at first, but your intuition tells you something is off. Just remember, it is not good to assume anything. If your partner has more than a few signs, it is time for a heart-to-heart conversation.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: The Trail Of Breadcrumbs From a Narcissist

Imagine Hansel and Gretel’s parents trying to abandon them in the woods, but the kids were wise enough to leave a trail of breadcrumbs to find their way back. Just like Hansel and Gretel, narcissists will do whatever they have to for approval and love.

Read full story
13 comments

Understanding Reactive Abuse

Reactive abuse is a common manipulation tactic used by narcissists. After they gaslight and manipulate you, you question your sanity and are emotionally defeated. The narcissist provokes their victim into volatile reactions and then blames them for being mentally unstable. The victim may appear abusive as they shout, hit, throw plates, or rage. However, in reality, they are defending themselves.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: Sincere Apologies Go A Long Way

Conflict is a natural part of life. It happens at home and work. How you respond and resolve the conflict makes all the difference. Are you sick of hearing “I’m sorry” but with little sincerity and repeated mistakes? How we apologize makes a huge difference.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Five Ways to Improve Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence has become a buzzword lately, and there is a good reason. Emotional Intelligence is how well an individual processes, expresses and manages emotions. Daniel Goleman made Emotional Intelligence well known with his book, Emotional Intelligence; Why it may matter more than IQ.

Read full story

Opinion: Healthy Vs. Toxic Way To Ask For Space In A Relationship

Have you ever had a significant other tell you they need space? It is a confusing phrase because it can imply an impending breakup, but it may also mean your partner needs to compose their thoughts and feelings. I have experienced it both ways, and I believe one way is healthy, and the other is toxic. I can assure you one feels secure, and the other feels devastating.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Know You're Over Your Ex

Breaking up is a difficult process. We experience a myriad of emotions, from sadness to anger. Eventually, those feelings fade. Blocking and going no contact permanently with my narcissistic ex seemed hard at the time, but now looking back, I wonder why I stayed in that disgusting toxic relationship for so long. Everything is relative.

Read full story

Opinion:Fight-Or-Flight Mode Explained Scientifically; Why We Flip Out

We all flip out when upset, and here is a scientific reason why…. The fight-or-flight reaction is handed down from our ancestors in the caveman era when they had to choose to fight or flee for their lives. Now it has evolved into a sequence of hormonal changes and physiological responses to help us cope with stressful situations. Unfortunately, many of us are now hypersensitive, making us react to traffic jams, arguments, and other life stressors as if our lives depend on them.

Read full story

Managing and Understanding Migraines

Please do not call a migraine a headache or claim you have migraines when in reality, you have a headache. It is insulting when you suffer from debilitating migraines. According to Mayo Clinic, a migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. Often it is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sounds. It hurts so badly I cannot even cry.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs And Stages Of An Emotional Affair

When combined, four types of intimacy lead to healthy relationships — physical, emotional, spiritual, and intellectual intimacy. An emotional affair is when one partner shares their thoughts and emotions with someone of the opposite sex outside the relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul

Have you experienced a dark night of the soul? Maybe you haven’t, or perhaps you have but are not familiar with the term. I have experienced it a couple of times. I believe we continue to repeat the experience until we shed everything that no longer serves us and we grow into our highest selves. I like to think of it as a snake shedding its skin.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Using Philosophy to Raise Spirits

I enjoy finding a quote and sharing it daily on social media. I feel accomplished if I help inspire or make someone’s day a tiny bit better. I generally choose a quote that I need to hear. I was asked recently to name one quote to live by. I could not narrow it down because many help me depending on the day I am having. So today, I will share my top eleven quotes that depict the philosophy of life that resonates with me. Stay until the end to learn why I chose eleven. Take or leave the ones that resonate for you.

Read full story

Understanding The Autism Spectrum

Most of us have heard of Autism, and some are aware of Aspergers, but are you aware that a full spectrum of symptoms can be anywhere from completely debilitating to highly functional? Today I want to explain Aspergers and highly functional Autism (HFA), specifically regarding high school students.

Read full story
9 comments

Spirituality, Joy, And Inspiration Are Interwoven

I sincerely believe that joy, inspiration, and spirituality are all interwoven. My spirituality continues to grow and become a more prominent part of my life. I discovered the essence of spirituality in my yoga teacher training many years ago. Religion, although there is nothing wrong with it, has a set of rules and regulations. Spirituality is a way of life that leads me to the best version of myself. Spirituality is acceptance and love. It is a growing consciousness. It is surrender to the materialistic and egoic worlds. When we surrender to those things, we are naturally more joyful.

Read full story

Opinion: Illusion, Infatuation, or Love?

“They say love is blind. I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all-seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Love is working through all the challenges and painful times. Infatuation is fragile and will shatter when life is not perfect. Love is strong, and it strengthens because it is real.” ~Author Unknown.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

