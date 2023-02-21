Opinion: Avoid Your Heart Being Hijacked

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License 4VYWHNQT9G

“They say love is blind. I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all-seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Love is working through all the challenges and painful times. Infatuation is fragile and will shatter when life is not perfect. Love is strong, and it strengthens because it is real.” ~Author Unknown

Infatuation, Illusion, or Love?

Have you ever looked back at a past relationship and questioned whether it was love or possibly just the illusion of love? Perhaps it was infatuation. I have been in several serious relationships, including being married, for twenty-one years. I have learned that when we love someone, it is not possible to unlove or stop loving them. Sure, we can be disgusted by them if they betray us, but the love itself does not go away.

I have also learned that when we are truly in love with someone, it’s selfless. Meaning you would do just about anything to honor and support your partner. Their happiness becomes as important if not more important than yours.

Infatuation is passionate and generally happens quickly. It might be sexually intimate, or you cannot get enough of that person. When infatuated, you can feel a deep connection, and it still does not mean you are in love. If you break up and can move on, it is likely an infatuation rather than love.

Love is accepting your partner’s insecurities, flaws, and struggles. Love is an equal partnership where both individuals are committed to problem-solving as a team.

“Infatuation is likeee a fashion trend: it makes you feel great in the moment, but it is ultimately fleeeting. In contrast, real love is like art: born of passion and emotion… Transcending mere physical connection and instead personifying two souls intertwined.” ~ Charles J. Orlando

Narcissists use infatuation to bait you into a relationship. They create the illusion of love to gain control. It can be challenging to discern the difference. Be aware of manipulative tactics to avoid falling into a toxic relationship. If they use your flaws and insecurities against you or seek revenge when you try to leave — that is an illusion of love. You may have loved that person, but they cannot love you because they are void of love.

You will know it is love when you feel safe. Your partner accepts everything about you, and you can be yourself. You also accept your partner and allow them to be themself. You overcome hardships and struggle and keep the passion alive. You can acknowledge that there will be an ebb and flow to good and hard times and stay committed.

When it is love rather than infatuation, your partner is your lover and best friend. They are your supporter, cheerleader, coach, confidant, and partner in crime. You would not do anything to risk losing this person.

“Infatuation is when you find someone absolutely perfect. Love is when you realize they aren’t perfect, and it doesn’t matter.” ~The Mind’s Journal

Conclusion

Love is symbiotic, where you help each other grow. It involves compromise and sacrifice. Love creates contentment and stability. Love deepens in time and never fades away.

Avoid telling someone you love them until you are certain it is not infatuation. Infatuation will eventually burn out, where love’s flame is always rekindled. Infatuation can last for years. Love is for a lifetime.

Love & Light,

Libby