Improving Our Mental Health

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sdXQ_0kuVsKQs00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License UVZW3D8GXN
“In a nutshell, mental health includes your psychological and social well-being. It also encompasses your emotional health, or ability to name, address, and regulate emotions.”

Our mental health determines our ability to manage stress, relate with others, and make daily decisions. There is no one fits all solution to improve mental well-being, and the truth is it will fluctuate throughout our lifetimes. Lack of sleep, grief, and stress will affect our mental health.

Just because someone smiles does not mean they are happy. Feeling an array of emotions is normal, yet we are often taught to “put on a happy face.” I feel this needs to stop, and as a society, we need to be more accepting and supportive. 

Knowing your feelings and learning techniques to manage and relieve stress will improve our mental well-being. If meditation is not your thing, thats perfectly fine. Just have techniques that do work so that when your mental health is off-kilter you can find balance and stability. 

“The ability to cope with life’s demands and maintain productive relationships ties into mental health and well-being.” ~American Psychological Association

Ways to Improve Mental Health

  1. Eliminate energy vampires from your life. Anyone who drains your energy is not good for your mental well-being. Instead, connect with people who support and inspire you. I have a tendency to isolate myself when overwhelmed, but it is best when I can force myself to be around others. As humans, we are naturally social creatures. People who inspire us, lift our moods and boost our self-esteem.
  2. Movement — we do not have to call it exercise if that word makes you cringe, but moving the body creates endorphins which naturally relieve stress and improve mental well-being. Our bodies and minds are inextricably connected, and stress adversely affects our physical and psychological health. Once your body is acclimated to movement, it gets easier, and you will continue to feel better.
  3. Consistent sleep — turn electronics off an hour before bed. Wake and sleep at the same time each day. And keep the bedroom clutter-free.
  4. Ditch bad habits and adopt better ones. It is never too late to reinvent ourselves. Drink more water. Eliminate most sugars and processed foods. And make simple meals at home to avoid eating out. Start journaling and saying positive affirmations. Be gentle as you eliminate bad habits — it takes time. Know that you are worth the self-improvement. Creating better habits will improve sleep, build confidence, and better equip you to manage stress.
  5. Start a new hobby or project. Creativity boosts mental health and is a great way to express yourself.
  6. “Me time” — taking time to rest and enjoy yourself is not selfish; it is necessary for our mental well-being. Take a nap, watch a movie, take a bath, or read.
  7. Reduce the time spent on social media and watching the news. The news is full of negativity and anxiety-producing thoughts. Social media causes comparison and envy; neither is good for mental health. Instead, use that time to pamper yourself, work on your hobby, or finish something you must do. You might be amazed at how much time you were spending.
  8. Spend time outside. Vitamin D is excellent for improving mood. We are also very connected with the rhythm of nature. Listen to the sounds, feel the breeze, and be fully present.
“Your mental health is more important than your career, money, other people’s opinions, that event you said you would attend, your partner’s mood and your families wishes, combined. If taking care of yourself means letting someone down, then let someone down.” ~ Steven Bartlett

Final Thoughts

Awareness is the catalyst for change. Be mindful of your mental health and know when you need to practice more self-care or seek help from a professional. There is a stigma surrounding mental health that needs to be eliminated. There is no shame in learning to take better care of ourselves and seek help when it is too much to handle on our own.

The benefits of constantly working to improve our mental health include clarity, better relationships, confidence, mood, reduced stress, and improved sleep.

I wish you all the best. Everything we do is more manageable when our minds function at their highest ability.

Peace & Light,

Libby

“I wish people could understand that the brain is the most important organ of our body. Just because you can’t see mental illness like you could see a broken bone, doesn’t mean it is not as detrimental or devastating to a family or individual.” ~Demi Lovato

References:

www.healthline.com

www.oprahdaily.com

www.betterhelp.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mental Health# Well Being# Anxiety# Self Improvement# Psychology

Comments / 1

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Opinion: Healthy Vs. Toxic Way To Ask For Space In A Relationship

Have you ever had a significant other tell you they need space? It is a confusing phrase because it can imply an impending breakup, but it may also mean your partner needs to compose their thoughts and feelings. I have experienced it both ways, and I believe one way is healthy, and the other is toxic. I can assure you one feels secure, and the other feels devastating.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Know You're Over Your Ex

Breaking up is a difficult process. We experience a myriad of emotions, from sadness to anger. Eventually, those feelings fade. Blocking and going no contact permanently with my narcissistic ex seemed hard at the time, but now looking back, I wonder why I stayed in that disgusting toxic relationship for so long. Everything is relative.

Read full story

Opinion: Supporting Your Partner In Difficult Times

We all have times in life that seem dark and heavy. Knowing how to support our significant other as he (or, in your case, possibly she — use what pronoun works) navigates hardships may be daunting and complicated. He may shut down because of overwhelm. He may push you away out of pride. You might be more than he can handle despite mutual love. Sometimes we have to solve our own problems, but our significant other can bring comfort to the arena.

Read full story

Managing and Understanding Migraines

Please do not call a migraine a headache or claim you have migraines when in reality, you have a headache. It is insulting when you suffer from debilitating migraines. According to Mayo Clinic, a migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. Often it is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sounds. It hurts so badly I cannot even cry.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs And Stages Of An Emotional Affair

When combined, four types of intimacy lead to healthy relationships — physical, emotional, spiritual, and intellectual intimacy. An emotional affair is when one partner shares their thoughts and emotions with someone of the opposite sex outside the relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul

Have you experienced a dark night of the soul? Maybe you haven’t, or perhaps you have but are not familiar with the term. I have experienced it a couple of times. I believe we continue to repeat the experience until we shed everything that no longer serves us and we grow into our highest selves. I like to think of it as a snake shedding its skin.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Using Philosophy to Raise Spirits

I enjoy finding a quote and sharing it daily on social media. I feel accomplished if I help inspire or make someone’s day a tiny bit better. I generally choose a quote that I need to hear. I was asked recently to name one quote to live by. I could not narrow it down because many help me depending on the day I am having. So today, I will share my top eleven quotes that depict the philosophy of life that resonates with me. Stay until the end to learn why I chose eleven. Take or leave the ones that resonate for you.

Read full story

Understanding The Autism Spectrum

Most of us have heard of Autism, and some are aware of Aspergers, but are you aware that a full spectrum of symptoms can be anywhere from completely debilitating to highly functional? Today I want to explain Aspergers and highly functional Autism (HFA), specifically regarding high school students.

Read full story
9 comments

Spirituality, Joy, And Inspiration Are Interwoven

I sincerely believe that joy, inspiration, and spirituality are all interwoven. My spirituality continues to grow and become a more prominent part of my life. I discovered the essence of spirituality in my yoga teacher training many years ago. Religion, although there is nothing wrong with it, has a set of rules and regulations. Spirituality is a way of life that leads me to the best version of myself. Spirituality is acceptance and love. It is a growing consciousness. It is surrender to the materialistic and egoic worlds. When we surrender to those things, we are naturally more joyful.

Read full story

Opinion: Avoid Your Heart Being Hijacked

“They say love is blind. I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all-seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Love is working through all the challenges and painful times. Infatuation is fragile and will shatter when life is not perfect. Love is strong, and it strengthens because it is real.” ~Author Unknown.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Law of Attraction and You

“The Law of Attraction states that whatever you focus on, think about, read about, and talk about intensely, you’re going to attract moree of into your life.” ~Jack Canfield.

Read full story

Opinion: Vital Components Of Mature Love

Mature love is an equal give-and-take partnership. Both people support each other. Their partner’s happiness is as important as their own. Mature love is what we all strive for, but few achieve it. It knows no age, race, or gender. There are several vital components that mature love relationships have.

Read full story
4 comments

Understanding The Grip of Trauma

By adulthood, most of us have experienced trauma of some sort. Some are worse than others, but we need not compare. Suppose you have experienced or witnessed any life-threatening or harmful situation; in that case, you may have post-traumatic stress syndrome, a diagnosed psychiatric disorder. Sometimes symptoms of trauma surface immediately, and other times, it takes months to realize it.

Read full story
2 comments

Positive Versus Negative Attitudes

There are two types of people: positive people and negative people. Positive people choose to focus on the things they can control and negative people tend to focus on that which they cannot control in the simplest terms. Having said that all positive people have negative thoughts from time to time and there is also such a thing astoxic positivity which is equally as bad some would pose as negativity. However, for the sake of the question posed on Twitter I will stick to the simple narrative of positive people versus negative people. Remember in a negative situation that everything is temporary. Try to avoid all or nothing thinking and remain calm. You can only control yourself.

Read full story
5 comments

Sounds Of Nature Bring Peace And Happiness

“Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature.” ~Gerard De Nerval. Spring is coming. If I did not know better, I would think it was already here. Sitting outside with the crystal blue sky and the sun warming my skin, I listen to the birds singing so sweetly. March 20, 2023, is the first official day of Spring, but nature is eagerly preparing. There is excitement in the air as well as in my heart and soul.

Read full story

Opinion: Food For Thought--Farro

I discovered this nutty, chewy, delicious grain many years ago, yet many people have never heard of it. It originated in Mesopotamia but is gaining popularity here in the United States. I have also heard it is called wheat berry.

Read full story

Intentional Or Not, Stonewalling is A Toxic Tactic

Stonewalling is a form of emotional abuse where the abuser refuses to communicate. It is a form of gaslighting because it leaves the victim feeling confused, lonely, and frustrated. The abuser refuses to participate in a discussion and acts as if the victim’s concern has no value.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: The Power of The Enneagram

I first learned of the enneagram many years ago in a therapy session. I then went and bought a book titled The Wisdom of the Enneagram by Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson. After several sessions, my therapist mentioned that she felt studying the enneagram could help me better understand my patterns in life and that it may help me dive deeper into better understanding my own true nature. She explained that we all have personality types and subtypes that we are born with; however, through conditioning and programming, often, we lose our innate spirit and take on other personality traits. So, for example, I had learned to be a people pleaser to fit in with my family; therefore, I was behaving as two on the enneagram, but that was not my true nature.

Read full story

Blending Technological Advances with Emotional Connectivity

In the world of AI, the way to thrive as humans will be to strengthen EI skills, combining technology with humility and interpersonal skills. How do you define success? Perhaps I could ask the same question another way — such as, what is your greatest desire? For some, it may be loads of money, an expensive car, lavish vacations, or early retirement…. In the end, we all desire different things and define success a little differently; however, I believe we agree that there are certain ingredients that are present in every case of success such as freedom, contentment, and ease of living.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy