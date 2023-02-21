Improving Our Mental Health

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License UVZW3D8GXN

Our mental health determines our ability to manage stress, relate with others, and make daily decisions. There is no one fits all solution to improve mental well-being, and the truth is it will fluctuate throughout our lifetimes. Lack of sleep, grief, and stress will affect our mental health.

Just because someone smiles does not mean they are happy. Feeling an array of emotions is normal, yet we are often taught to “put on a happy face.” I feel this needs to stop, and as a society, we need to be more accepting and supportive.

Knowing your feelings and learning techniques to manage and relieve stress will improve our mental well-being. If meditation is not your thing, thats perfectly fine. Just have techniques that do work so that when your mental health is off-kilter you can find balance and stability.

“The ability to cope with life’s demands and maintain productive relationships ties into mental health and well-being.” ~American Psychological Association

Ways to Improve Mental Health

Eliminate energy vampires from your life. Anyone who drains your energy is not good for your mental well-being. Instead, connect with people who support and inspire you. I have a tendency to isolate myself when overwhelmed, but it is best when I can force myself to be around others. As humans, we are naturally social creatures. People who inspire us, lift our moods and boost our self-esteem. Movement — we do not have to call it exercise if that word makes you cringe, but moving the body creates endorphins which naturally relieve stress and improve mental well-being. Our bodies and minds are inextricably connected, and stress adversely affects our physical and psychological health. Once your body is acclimated to movement, it gets easier, and you will continue to feel better. Consistent sleep — turn electronics off an hour before bed. Wake and sleep at the same time each day. And keep the bedroom clutter-free. Ditch bad habits and adopt better ones. It is never too late to reinvent ourselves. Drink more water. Eliminate most sugars and processed foods. And make simple meals at home to avoid eating out. Start journaling and saying positive affirmations. Be gentle as you eliminate bad habits — it takes time. Know that you are worth the self-improvement. Creating better habits will improve sleep, build confidence, and better equip you to manage stress. Start a new hobby or project. Creativity boosts mental health and is a great way to express yourself. “Me time” — taking time to rest and enjoy yourself is not selfish; it is necessary for our mental well-being. Take a nap, watch a movie, take a bath, or read. Reduce the time spent on social media and watching the news. The news is full of negativity and anxiety-producing thoughts. Social media causes comparison and envy; neither is good for mental health. Instead, use that time to pamper yourself, work on your hobby, or finish something you must do. You might be amazed at how much time you were spending. Spend time outside. Vitamin D is excellent for improving mood. We are also very connected with the rhythm of nature. Listen to the sounds, feel the breeze, and be fully present.

“Your mental health is more important than your career, money, other people’s opinions, that event you said you would attend, your partner’s mood and your families wishes, combined. If taking care of yourself means letting someone down, then let someone down.” ~ Steven Bartlett

Final Thoughts

Awareness is the catalyst for change. Be mindful of your mental health and know when you need to practice more self-care or seek help from a professional. There is a stigma surrounding mental health that needs to be eliminated. There is no shame in learning to take better care of ourselves and seek help when it is too much to handle on our own.

The benefits of constantly working to improve our mental health include clarity, better relationships, confidence, mood, reduced stress, and improved sleep.

I wish you all the best. Everything we do is more manageable when our minds function at their highest ability.

Peace & Light,

Libby

“I wish people could understand that the brain is the most important organ of our body. Just because you can’t see mental illness like you could see a broken bone, doesn’t mean it is not as detrimental or devastating to a family or individual.” ~Demi Lovato

References:

www.healthline.com

www.oprahdaily.com

www.betterhelp.com