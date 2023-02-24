Understanding The Grip of Trauma

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxxZf_0ks0M9Ja00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License Z86T7RE9BF

By adulthood, most of us have experienced trauma of some sort. Some are worse than others, but we need not compare. Suppose you have experienced or witnessed any life-threatening or harmful situation; in that case, you may have post-traumatic stress syndrome, a diagnosed psychiatric disorder. Sometimes symptoms of trauma surface immediately, and other times, it takes months to realize it.

Some people who experience PTSD have experienced a traumatic event such as war, a car accident, fire, or witnessing the death of another person. Others had pain inflicted on them by someone else, such as prisoners of war, childhood or adult abuse or neglect, and rape. You can even have relationship trauma from a manipulative and tumultuous relationship.

Common Symptoms and Reactions

  • Nightmares and trouble sleeping
  • Flashbacks and replaying/ reliving it over and over
  • Fear and heightened anxiety 
  • The guilt associated with the coulda shoulda’s
  • Low self-esteem
  • Trust issues
  • The desire to isolate

The Full Effect Of Trauma
If you have experienced repeated traumatic experiences or one extremely traumatic experience, you will likely get triggered by negative emotions quite easily. You are living in a state of hyperarousal. Each individual is unique in how they processes and expresses their feelings.

It is possible to overcome these symptoms dramatically. Combining yoga, therapy, meditation, and building confidence with positive affirmations and hobbies helped me tremendously.

Friends and family may struggle because they do not know how to help you. When triggered by memories or flooded with emotion, things you say and do may be hurtful to those you care about. Take personal accountability if you lash out and sincerely apologize when necessary. Be aware of your words and actions.

What to Do When Triggered

Be prepared and expect to be triggered because the healing process is arduous. Like grief, it may creep up on you just when you think you are over it.

Have self-soothing techniques tucked into the back of your mind.

Examples of Self-Soothing Techniques

  • Going outside
  • Exercise
  • Listening to music
  • Using breathing techniques
  • Using Grounding techniques
  • Watching a comedy 
  • Listening to a podcast
  • Calling a loved one
  • Snapping a rubber band on your wrist
  • Taking a bath
  • Yoga and meditation

Whatever soothes your soul will help you escape the state of fight or flight when triggered. It will bring you back to the present moment, where you can remind yourself you are safe.

Try to quiet your inner critic, that voice we all hear in our minds. Our thoughts become distorted in the state of fight or flight and hyperarousal. Literally, our mind feeds us lies. It is easy to succumb to that but critical not to.

Conclusion

Force yourself to come out of isolation and relearn how to trust. Connection with supportive inspiring people will aid the recovery process. Try to avoid numbing out painful emotions. Instead, feel each emotion as it bubbles to the surface. Sit with it. Cry, scream, or laugh. Just get it out. Otherwise, those emotions get trapped. They will eventually fester and erupt like Mt. Vesuvius. Trapped emotions can also cause adverse health problems.

Practice self-love, care, and acceptance. Understand that the healing process is not linear — it will have many setbacks. But you will overcome the trauma if you are aware, willing, and determined. You are worthy of love and of all that you desire. Please, do not let a past experience prevent you from living your best life, no matter how tragic.

It took me ten years of self-study and processing, and I am finally healed. Now, in full transparency, I get triggered every once in a blue moon and realize I am still carrying pain. But I am now in a loving relationship and excel in day-to-day life. I wish you or your loved one a quick recovery from the trauma.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Peace & Light,

Libby

Reference:

www.psychiatry.org

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PTSD# Trauma# Mental Health# Psychology# Life Hacks

Comments / 2

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Understanding Reactive Abuse

Reactive abuse is a common manipulation tactic used by narcissists. After they gaslight and manipulate you, you question your sanity and are emotionally defeated. The narcissist provokes their victim into volatile reactions and then blames them for being mentally unstable. The victim may appear abusive as they shout, hit, throw plates, or rage. However, in reality, they are defending themselves.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Sincere Apologies Go A Long Way

Conflict is a natural part of life. It happens at home and work. How you respond and resolve the conflict makes all the difference. Are you sick of hearing “I’m sorry” but with little sincerity and repeated mistakes? How we apologize makes a huge difference.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Five Ways to Improve Emotional Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence has become a buzzword lately, and there is a good reason. Emotional Intelligence is how well an individual processes, expresses and manages emotions. Daniel Goleman made Emotional Intelligence well known with his book, Emotional Intelligence; Why it may matter more than IQ.

Read full story

Opinion: Healthy Vs. Toxic Way To Ask For Space In A Relationship

Have you ever had a significant other tell you they need space? It is a confusing phrase because it can imply an impending breakup, but it may also mean your partner needs to compose their thoughts and feelings. I have experienced it both ways, and I believe one way is healthy, and the other is toxic. I can assure you one feels secure, and the other feels devastating.

Read full story

Opinion: How to Know You're Over Your Ex

Breaking up is a difficult process. We experience a myriad of emotions, from sadness to anger. Eventually, those feelings fade. Blocking and going no contact permanently with my narcissistic ex seemed hard at the time, but now looking back, I wonder why I stayed in that disgusting toxic relationship for so long. Everything is relative.

Read full story

Opinion:Fight-Or-Flight Mode Explained Scientifically; Why We Flip Out

We all flip out when upset, and here is a scientific reason why…. The fight-or-flight reaction is handed down from our ancestors in the caveman era when they had to choose to fight or flee for their lives. Now it has evolved into a sequence of hormonal changes and physiological responses to help us cope with stressful situations. Unfortunately, many of us are now hypersensitive, making us react to traffic jams, arguments, and other life stressors as if our lives depend on them.

Read full story

Opinion: Supporting Your Partner In Difficult Times

We all have times in life that seem dark and heavy. Knowing how to support our significant other as he (or, in your case, possibly she — use what pronoun works) navigates hardships may be daunting and complicated. He may shut down because of overwhelm. He may push you away out of pride. You might be more than he can handle despite mutual love. Sometimes we have to solve our own problems, but our significant other can bring comfort to the arena.

Read full story
1 comments

Managing and Understanding Migraines

Please do not call a migraine a headache or claim you have migraines when in reality, you have a headache. It is insulting when you suffer from debilitating migraines. According to Mayo Clinic, a migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head. Often it is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sounds. It hurts so badly I cannot even cry.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs And Stages Of An Emotional Affair

When combined, four types of intimacy lead to healthy relationships — physical, emotional, spiritual, and intellectual intimacy. An emotional affair is when one partner shares their thoughts and emotions with someone of the opposite sex outside the relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul

Have you experienced a dark night of the soul? Maybe you haven’t, or perhaps you have but are not familiar with the term. I have experienced it a couple of times. I believe we continue to repeat the experience until we shed everything that no longer serves us and we grow into our highest selves. I like to think of it as a snake shedding its skin.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Using Philosophy to Raise Spirits

I enjoy finding a quote and sharing it daily on social media. I feel accomplished if I help inspire or make someone’s day a tiny bit better. I generally choose a quote that I need to hear. I was asked recently to name one quote to live by. I could not narrow it down because many help me depending on the day I am having. So today, I will share my top eleven quotes that depict the philosophy of life that resonates with me. Stay until the end to learn why I chose eleven. Take or leave the ones that resonate for you.

Read full story

Understanding The Autism Spectrum

Most of us have heard of Autism, and some are aware of Aspergers, but are you aware that a full spectrum of symptoms can be anywhere from completely debilitating to highly functional? Today I want to explain Aspergers and highly functional Autism (HFA), specifically regarding high school students.

Read full story
9 comments

Spirituality, Joy, And Inspiration Are Interwoven

I sincerely believe that joy, inspiration, and spirituality are all interwoven. My spirituality continues to grow and become a more prominent part of my life. I discovered the essence of spirituality in my yoga teacher training many years ago. Religion, although there is nothing wrong with it, has a set of rules and regulations. Spirituality is a way of life that leads me to the best version of myself. Spirituality is acceptance and love. It is a growing consciousness. It is surrender to the materialistic and egoic worlds. When we surrender to those things, we are naturally more joyful.

Read full story

Opinion: Avoid Your Heart Being Hijacked

“They say love is blind. I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all-seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Love is working through all the challenges and painful times. Infatuation is fragile and will shatter when life is not perfect. Love is strong, and it strengthens because it is real.” ~Author Unknown.

Read full story
4 comments

Improving Our Mental Health

“In a nutshell, mental health includes your psychological and social well-being. It also encompasses your emotional health, or ability to name, address, and regulate emotions.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Law of Attraction and You

“The Law of Attraction states that whatever you focus on, think about, read about, and talk about intensely, you’re going to attract moree of into your life.” ~Jack Canfield.

Read full story

Opinion: Vital Components Of Mature Love

Mature love is an equal give-and-take partnership. Both people support each other. Their partner’s happiness is as important as their own. Mature love is what we all strive for, but few achieve it. It knows no age, race, or gender. There are several vital components that mature love relationships have.

Read full story
4 comments

Positive Versus Negative Attitudes

There are two types of people: positive people and negative people. Positive people choose to focus on the things they can control and negative people tend to focus on that which they cannot control in the simplest terms. Having said that all positive people have negative thoughts from time to time and there is also such a thing astoxic positivity which is equally as bad some would pose as negativity. However, for the sake of the question posed on Twitter I will stick to the simple narrative of positive people versus negative people. Remember in a negative situation that everything is temporary. Try to avoid all or nothing thinking and remain calm. You can only control yourself.

Read full story
5 comments

Sounds Of Nature Bring Peace And Happiness

“Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature.” ~Gerard De Nerval. Spring is coming. If I did not know better, I would think it was already here. Sitting outside with the crystal blue sky and the sun warming my skin, I listen to the birds singing so sweetly. March 20, 2023, is the first official day of Spring, but nature is eagerly preparing. There is excitement in the air as well as in my heart and soul.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy