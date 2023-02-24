Understanding The Grip of Trauma

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License Z86T7RE9BF

By adulthood, most of us have experienced trauma of some sort. Some are worse than others, but we need not compare. Suppose you have experienced or witnessed any life-threatening or harmful situation; in that case, you may have post-traumatic stress syndrome, a diagnosed psychiatric disorder. Sometimes symptoms of trauma surface immediately, and other times, it takes months to realize it.

Some people who experience PTSD have experienced a traumatic event such as war, a car accident, fire, or witnessing the death of another person. Others had pain inflicted on them by someone else, such as prisoners of war, childhood or adult abuse or neglect, and rape. You can even have relationship trauma from a manipulative and tumultuous relationship.

Common Symptoms and Reactions

Nightmares and trouble sleeping

Flashbacks and replaying/ reliving it over and over

Fear and heightened anxiety

The guilt associated with the coulda shoulda’s

Low self-esteem

Trust issues

The desire to isolate

The Full Effect Of Trauma

If you have experienced repeated traumatic experiences or one extremely traumatic experience, you will likely get triggered by negative emotions quite easily. You are living in a state of hyperarousal. Each individual is unique in how they processes and expresses their feelings.

It is possible to overcome these symptoms dramatically. Combining yoga, therapy, meditation, and building confidence with positive affirmations and hobbies helped me tremendously.

Friends and family may struggle because they do not know how to help you. When triggered by memories or flooded with emotion, things you say and do may be hurtful to those you care about. Take personal accountability if you lash out and sincerely apologize when necessary. Be aware of your words and actions.

What to Do When Triggered

Be prepared and expect to be triggered because the healing process is arduous. Like grief, it may creep up on you just when you think you are over it.

Have self-soothing techniques tucked into the back of your mind.

Examples of Self-Soothing Techniques

Going outside

Exercise

Listening to music

Using breathing techniques

Using Grounding techniques

Watching a comedy

Listening to a podcast

Calling a loved one

Snapping a rubber band on your wrist

Taking a bath

Yoga and meditation

Whatever soothes your soul will help you escape the state of fight or flight when triggered. It will bring you back to the present moment, where you can remind yourself you are safe.

Try to quiet your inner critic, that voice we all hear in our minds. Our thoughts become distorted in the state of fight or flight and hyperarousal. Literally, our mind feeds us lies. It is easy to succumb to that but critical not to.

Conclusion

Force yourself to come out of isolation and relearn how to trust. Connection with supportive inspiring people will aid the recovery process. Try to avoid numbing out painful emotions. Instead, feel each emotion as it bubbles to the surface. Sit with it. Cry, scream, or laugh. Just get it out. Otherwise, those emotions get trapped. They will eventually fester and erupt like Mt. Vesuvius. Trapped emotions can also cause adverse health problems.

Practice self-love, care, and acceptance. Understand that the healing process is not linear — it will have many setbacks. But you will overcome the trauma if you are aware, willing, and determined. You are worthy of love and of all that you desire. Please, do not let a past experience prevent you from living your best life, no matter how tragic.

It took me ten years of self-study and processing, and I am finally healed. Now, in full transparency, I get triggered every once in a blue moon and realize I am still carrying pain. But I am now in a loving relationship and excel in day-to-day life. I wish you or your loved one a quick recovery from the trauma.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

Peace & Light,

Libby

Reference:

www.psychiatry.org