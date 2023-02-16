Opinion: The Power of The Enneagram

Libby Shively McAvoy
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License K8ZVM36AQ7

The Study of The Enneagram

I first learned of the enneagram many years ago in a therapy session. I then went and bought a book titled The Wisdom of the Enneagram by Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson. After several sessions, my therapist mentioned that she felt studying the enneagram could help me better understand my patterns in life and that it may help me dive deeper into better understanding my own true nature. She explained that we all have personality types and subtypes that we are born with; however, through conditioning and programming, often, we lose our innate spirit and take on other personality traits. So, for example, I had learned to be a people pleaser to fit in with my family; therefore, I was behaving as two on the enneagram, but that was not my true nature.

This therapist was indeed a genius and gave me an incredible gift, the gift of self-study and getting back to my authentic self. She knew I would not get the answers I needed from her. So, I read the Enneagram book. I studied it keenly. I journaled about experiences in my life, and after taking the quiz at the beginning of the book, she was correct. I was indeed acting as two on the enneagram, which is, The Helper.

“He who knows himself knows others is learned. He who knows himself is wise.” ~Lao Tzu

The Nine Personality Types

  1. The Reformer
  2. The Helper
  3. The Achiever
  4. The Individualist
  5. The Investigator
  6. The Loyalist
  7. The Enthusiast
  8. The Challenger
  9. The Peacemaker

There are nine types of personalities in the Enneagram, and it is not religious but serves to prove a common connection between all types. Meaning all ones have similar personalities despite race, color, ethnicity, or religion, and so on. We all can recognize a little of each type within us but have one predominant trait we are born with. Each type has positive and negative qualities and has variations of best, average and worst. No type is better than any other type and we also have wings, or subtypes.

Opening the Door to Possibility Rather Than Labeling

I have had friends and clients say they do not believe in personality tests because they do not want to be “put into a box” well, I do not believe in labels, but I do not believe that is the purpose of personality tests, in fact, I do not think it creates a box but opens us up to unlimited possibilities and connects us to our higher self by explaining our natural weaknesses and strengths and once we are aware we can then make an effort to improve our behavior. In addition to studying the Enneagram, I have taken the Myer-Briggs test, studied the Archetypes, and taken other personality quizzes. I find them all very helpful in learning about myself as well as how I interact in relationships.

My Enneagram Type

Back to my Enneagram personality type when I first started learning about myself, which was also at the dawn of my yoga teacher training. This was a revolutionary time for me. It was very exciting but also very scary because as I started to learn more about myself and practice self-love and acceptance, I also awoke to the fact that I was not as happy in my relationship as I once thought I was. Spiritual awakening is like growing pains in childhood, it hurts physically and mentally, but it is entirely necessary to level up in life.

According to The Wisdom of the Enneagram, the Type Two was the helper.
“Type Two: The Helper, The caring, interpersonal type. Twos are empathetic, sincere, and warm-hearted. They are friendly, generous, and self-sacrificing, but they can also be sentimental, flattering, and people pleasing. They are driven to be close to others, and they often do things for others in order to be needed. They typically have a problem taking care of themselves and acknowledging their own needs. At their best, healthy twos are unselfish and altruistic and have unconditional love for themselves and others.”

So, I accepted the fact that I was a two. Was that so bad to be a helper? I was, after all, warm-hearted and generous. The problem was when I got honest with myself and realized after ten years of relentless self-study, divorce, and several failed relationships, I returned to the study of the Enneagram. Wow, a major light bulb moment occurred.

Life is Not Always What it Seems, Unveiling the Untruths to Reveal my Authenticity

Before a recent meeting with a client, I re-took the Enneagram quiz just to re-assess out of curiosity where I was on the personality chart. Sure enough, I was quite surprised. I was no longer a two. In fact, I am now a Seven, the Enthusiast. My Therapist was correct. I was never a two after all. I was acting partially as a two due to conditioning or contact I felt I had to uphold with a possible narcissistic parent. So, I took on that role when that was not my true nature. You can never change Enneagram Types, but you can change your behavior based on past programming and self-limiting patterns.

“Type Seven: The Enthusiast: The busy, productive type. Sevens are versatile, optimistic, and spontaneous. Playful, high spirited, and practical, they can also be overextended, scattered, and undisciplined. They constantly seek new and exciting experiences, but they can become distracted and exhausted by staying on the go. They typically have problems with superficiality and impulsiveness. At their best, healthy Sevens focus their talents on worthwhile goals, becoming joyous, highly accomplished, and full of gratitude.

I completely resonated with what I tested for recently which was type seven. I have to admit this sounds quite accurate to me. I am spontaneous, resilient, and on the move, scattered and undisciplined. I still love to help others, but I no longer seek outside validation like I did several years ago.

Another quote from , The Wisdom of the Enneagram,
“One of the profound lessons of the Enneagram is that psychological integration and spiritual realization are not a separate process. Without spirituality, psychology cannot really free us or lead us to the deepest truths about ourselves, and without psychology, spirituality can lead to grandiosity, delusion, and an attempt to escape from reality. The Enneagram is neither dry psychology nor fuzzy mysticism but a tool for transformation that uses the clarity and insight of psychology as a point of entry into a profound and universal spirituality.”

Life comes in ebbs and flow. We may not understand many of our thoughts and emotions because many are subconscious. The other part of that is a lot of what rises to the surface and hijacks our amygdala are unconscious childhood messages, and each personality Type in the Enneagram has a childhood message associated with it. For example:

The Type Two Childhood Message: I’s not okay to have your own needs.
The Type Seven Childhood Message: It is not okay to depend on anyone for anything”

Enneagram and Relationships

I find this very interesting because, in my current quest for a happy healthy relationship, I have pushed my partner away when they wanted me to rely on them. Now that I am aware, I need to work on trusting myself as well as trusting that I can rely on them. The Enneagram is loaded with deep messages and helpful knowledge and wisdom that is helping me to grow into a better version of myself. I have got to stop self-sabotaging.

I am now aware that each type has a healthy, average, and unhealthy variation. I have been in all three categories at various points of my life and can relate, maybe you can too. It all makes perfect sense once I can see it all before me. Now I just have to break the self-limiting patterns that are standing before me and my desire to reach the next level of my life. It is most important to practice awareness. I am open with the parts of myself that I do not enjoy and that I am not proud of. This is how I grow. Then I practice acceptance and forgiveness. Next, I know I need to be patient with myself as I enter this next phase of life, learning to ask others for help and allowing them to support me. I now know I can depend on others.

I hope that You have enjoyed learning about the Enneagram. I appreciate you taking the time to read this. Life is not linear it is a dance where we take one step forward and several backward, but the important part is to keep moving. When we are in flow with life rather than resistance, it becomes so much easier. So, thank you for being a part of my journey. Life is always better with good company. Thank you for putting up with my flaws.

