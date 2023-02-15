Blending Technological Advances with Emotional Connectivity

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWWxg_0koDKxhf00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Photo License MUFBY6W53L

In the world of AI, the way to thrive as humans will be to strengthen EI skills, combining technology with humility and interpersonal skills.

Defining Success

How do you define success? Perhaps I could ask the same question another way — such as, what is your greatest desire? For some, it may be loads of money, an expensive car, lavish vacations, or early retirement…. In the end, we all desire different things and define success a little differently; however, I believe we agree that there are certain ingredients that are present in every case of success such as freedom, contentment, and ease of living.

“Develop success from failure. Discouragement and failure are the surest stepping stones to success.” ~ Dale Carnegie

In my personal experience of life coaching, watching friends and family, or even closing my own yoga studio, I have faced hard scenarios and had to face the difference between failure and surrender. When I closed the door to my yoga studio in 2018, I realized I had not experienced failure, but instead I accepted the power of surrender. It takes great strength and courage to surrender and realize when a business drains your strength and resources and then to regroup and develop a better plan for growth. I had not given up but instead restructured and reprioritized for continued growth and sustainability.

In my personal life, success means raising responsible children to become accountable, independent adults, to be healthy and content myself in a happy interdependent relationship, and live a long prosperous life where I have the ability and freedom to travel and enjoy life and my family. I am not there yet, but I am getting there.

Overcoming the Obstacle of Subconscious Thoughts

What holds us back from achieving all that we desire? If achieving that came easy, we would all be living the good life on “Easy Street,” and it is fairly apparent that is not the case. Rates of depression and suicide are up, unemployment rates are up, and homelessness continues to spiral upward.

I believe the biggest obstacles that hold us back are our subconscious self-limiting beliefs, mainly affecting our confidence levels.

By boosting emotional intelligence, we uncover subconscious thoughts by raising personal awareness and practicing self-exploration. We build confidence through a variety of exercises. I personally say words of affirmations and personal mantras, especially before events where I am nervous. This pumps me up and feeds me the positive energy I need to reprogram my subconscious mind. I also journal all of my good qualities to remind myself of my ability to succeed. Last of all when my inner critic starts with negative self-talk, I question if it is true and if my best friend would agree with those thoughts.

“Emotional Intelligence is a way of recognizing, understanding, and choosing how we think, feel, and act. It shapes our understanding of ourselves. It defines how and what we learn; it allows us to set priorities; it determines the majority of our daily actions. Research suggests it is responsible for as much as 80% of the “success” in our lives” ~ J. Freedman

As I increase my emotional intelligence and build my personal awareness, I also build my empathy which brings awareness to verbal and non-verbal body language and helps me better communicate as well as listen better. This allows me to build and sharpen my relationships with others.

Using strong and positive body language allows me to look and feel confident which gives me a boost and competitive advantage when I present to a group. It gives me a professional edge and allows me to take command of the room. It sets me up for success. People are far more likely to buy a pitch from someone who looks and sounds confident than someone who looks and sounds shy and meager.

I used to want to back out of opportunities at the last minute because I was so nervous which was incredibly self-sabotaging behavior. I used to be terrified of public speaking. Now I am only mildly uncomfortable. Now that I have the awareness and poise, I am able to speak in front of groups whether it is a few or three hundred people, because I am confident, I know what I am talking about and they can take it or leave it — my self-image no longer relies on what they think of me personally.

I can now focus on learning the skills and competencies needed to succeed and excel in whatever areas I desire which allows me to feel even more confident. Being prepared and knowing my skill also allows me to be fully competent and successful.

Integrating EI and AI

We are headed into a new era, one with much more advanced technology than ever seen before. In this world of Artificial Intelligence, to succeed as humans will require us to strengthen our Emotional Intelligence. We will need better communication and interpersonal skills in order to compete for what jobs are left for humans, to have the patience to communicate with the robotic world, and to continue to thrive in this new age. This presents a great opportunity, but we need to use it to our advantage and do our part to keep up with the advancements. To thrive, we need to educate ourselves and continue to evolve. The one advantage we most certainly have as humans over AI technology is our emotional capacity and capability, however, that is only an advantage if we have fine tuned those skills for and in ourselves

There are many beautiful things that AI can accomplish that humans cannot, such as working 24/7 and working free from technical performance errors and careless human mistakes. However, having said that, there are many things that robots cannot replace such as human feelings and touch, and bedside manner (whether in the hospital or the bedroom, but apparently digisexuality is real — who would’ve thought!?).

Dr Mehmet Yildiz is an expert in the field of artificial intelligence and has written several books, including On the Cusp of the Artificial Intelligence Revolution.

“The central premise of AI is making our lives easier, simpler, safer, and more fun in a variety of ways. So far, one of the most significant benefits of AI is the value of freedom. AI tools free up busy people to work on creative and important tasks rather than monotonous, and time-consuming activities.” ~
Dr Mehmet Yildiz, On the Cusp of the Artificial Intelligence Revolution

It is time to level up. Are you ready? Playing it safe and staying where we are does not seem to be working. We need to grow our emotional intelligence.We need to learn to connect with one another and be more compassionate human beings. Blending technological advances with humility and emotional connectivity and understanding is the best of both worlds.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Emotional Intelligence# Artificial Intelligence# Mental Health# Psychology# Living

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Opinion: The Law of Attraction and You

“The Law of Attraction states that whatever you focus on, think about, read about, and talk about intensely, you’re going to attract moree of into your life.” ~Jack Canfield.

Read full story

Opinion: Vital Components Of Mature Love

Mature love is an equal give-and-take partnership. Both people support each other. Their partner’s happiness is as important as their own. Mature love is what we all strive for, but few achieve it. It knows no age, race, or gender. There are several vital components that mature love relationships have.

Read full story
4 comments

Understanding Trauma

By adulthood, most of us have experienced trauma of some sort. Some are worse than others, but we need not compare. Suppose you have experienced or witnessed any life-threatening or harmful situation; in that case, you may have post-traumatic stress syndrome, a diagnosed psychiatric disorder. Sometimes symptoms of trauma surface immediately, and other times, it takes months to realize it.

Read full story
1 comments

Positive Versus Negative Attitudes

There are two types of people: positive people and negative people. Positive people choose to focus on the things they can control and negative people tend to focus on that which they cannot control in the simplest terms. Having said that all positive people have negative thoughts from time to time and there is also such a thing astoxic positivity which is equally as bad some would pose as negativity. However, for the sake of the question posed on Twitter I will stick to the simple narrative of positive people versus negative people. Remember in a negative situation that everything is temporary. Try to avoid all or nothing thinking and remain calm. You can only control yourself.

Read full story
4 comments

Sounds Of Nature Bring Peace And Happiness

“Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature.” ~Gerard De Nerval. Spring is coming. If I did not know better, I would think it was already here. Sitting outside with the crystal blue sky and the sun warming my skin, I listen to the birds singing so sweetly. March 20, 2023, is the first official day of Spring, but nature is eagerly preparing. There is excitement in the air as well as in my heart and soul.

Read full story

Opinion: Food For Thought--Farro

I discovered this nutty, chewy, delicious grain many years ago, yet many people have never heard of it. It originated in Mesopotamia but is gaining popularity here in the United States. I have also heard it is called wheat berry.

Read full story

Intentional Or Not, Stonewalling is A Toxic Tactic

Stonewalling is a form of emotional abuse where the abuser refuses to communicate. It is a form of gaslighting because it leaves the victim feeling confused, lonely, and frustrated. The abuser refuses to participate in a discussion and acts as if the victim’s concern has no value.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion: The Power of The Enneagram

I first learned of the enneagram many years ago in a therapy session. I then went and bought a book titled The Wisdom of the Enneagram by Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson. After several sessions, my therapist mentioned that she felt studying the enneagram could help me better understand my patterns in life and that it may help me dive deeper into better understanding my own true nature. She explained that we all have personality types and subtypes that we are born with; however, through conditioning and programming, often, we lose our innate spirit and take on other personality traits. So, for example, I had learned to be a people pleaser to fit in with my family; therefore, I was behaving as two on the enneagram, but that was not my true nature.

Read full story

Opinion: The Power of The Enneagram

I first learned of the enneagram many years ago in a therapy session. I then went and bought a book titled The Wisdom of the Enneagram by Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson. After several sessions, my therapist mentioned that she felt studying the enneagram could help me better understand my patterns in life and that it may help me dive deeper into better understanding my own true nature. She explained that we all have personality types and subtypes that we are born with, however, through conditioning and programming, often, we lose our innate spirit and take on other personality traits. So, for example, I had learned to be a people pleaser to fit in with my family and therefor, I was behaving as two on the enneagram, but that was not my true nature.

Read full story

Opinion: A Love Letter To My Valentine In Separation

Have you ever been madly in love with someone with whom you connect on every level? Well, when you have to be separated for numerous reasons, it can feel lonely and sad. But giving someone space and loving them from a distance is what true love is about. You may be in a long-distance relationship, or your significant other is going through a difficult personal time and needs to sort through things. Giving space means you honor the connection even when you are apart.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding Gaslighting and Its Dangerous Mental Effect

Many people are unaware of psychological terms for abusive behavior, such as gaslighting and stonewalling. Others are aware but do not understand the meaning, so they throw around the words inaccurately. Gaslighting is mentally and emotionally damaging.

Read full story
55 comments

Healing PTSD Through Self Reflection and Self-Study

Self-reflection took me on a painful journey of uncovering subconscious self-sabotaging behaviors, and at the end of the slog, I learned to love myself and can now find and thrive in a healthy relationship— you can too!!

Read full story
3 comments

Understanding The Number One Divorce Predictor

Dr. John Gottman, Psychologist and relationship expert, has conducted research that reveals four antagonistic conflict patterns most likely to cause marital instability. He named those patterns the four horsemen, including contempt, criticism, defensiveness, and stonewalling. Contempt is the number one predictor of divorce.

Read full story
103 comments

Opinion: Reasons To Block

Technology is constantly advancing, and the block feature on the phone and social media platforms can be beneficial. It may seem insulting if you are being blocked, but try not to take it personally. The person who blocked you may be trying to get over feelings for you. There are many reasons to block.

Read full story

Opinion: Uncoupling With Kindness and Manifesting Lasting Love

Have you fallen out of love with your boo? Do you feel you constantly rehash the same things? Do you wonder what you ever saw in the persona you are with? Maybe you question if you were ever actually in love, to begin with.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotional Stability In Children

It is so important as a parent to build resilience and confidence in our children. So often, emotional stability gets overlooked and undervalued in parenting. Children will act out, have problems in school, and struggle to get along with peers if they have been emotionally or physically abused or neglected.

Read full story

Opinion: What a Woman Wants From Her Man

It is not a new concept that a woman wants to be treated as just that, a woman. Yes, we have become more dominant in the workplace and more liberated than our parent’s generation, but we still enjoy having a door opened for us, a bit of chivalry, and being with a man we feel takes care of us. I also enjoy giving back to my man and taking care of him.

Read full story
131 comments

Relationship Rebounds

The end of a romantic relationship can be devastating, particularly to one of the two people. If you were together for a long time, it might take a while to untangle your personality and get to know yourself again. The time to be alone before jumping into a new relationship varies. Only you will know when you are ready.

Read full story
8 comments

The Effects of All-Or-Nothing Thinking

What is all-or-nothing thinking, and how does it affect us?. All-or-nothing thinking is a cognitive distortion pattern associated with negative thinking and anxiety. Thinking in extremes leaves little to no room for options in between. I have watched it negatively impact the mood of people I care about and, in extreme cases, even affect their ability to function.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy