Opinion: A Love Letter To My Valentine In Separation

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wO0W_0kn3SEIA00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License ZQL4WRDH95

While in Separation

Have you ever been madly in love with someone with whom you connect on every level? Well, when you have to be separated for numerous reasons, it can feel lonely and sad. But giving someone space and loving them from a distance is what true love is about. You may be in a long-distance relationship, or your significant other is going through a difficult personal time and needs to sort through things. Giving space means you honor the connection even when you are apart.

Babe,
Although we are apart, you are always in my heart. You are the greatest gift, and I appreciate you even when you don’t understand why. You are my forever Valentine and the love of my life.

It may feel like the world is caving in on you, but I will dig you out and help you up.

You have shown me a unique love and acceptance that can never be replaced. You know how to manage me in such a sweet, gentle way when I am difficult, and oh boy, we both know I can be.

When you feel you have nothing left to give, take from me. Know that you have given me all I need. When you wonder why I love you, let me whisper in your ear.

I would rather weather the storm with you than sit warm and dry on my own. I would rather experience hard times than an easy life apart. I would rather be broke and in your arms than traveling the world.

I cannot reverse the feelings I have for you, nor would I want to. So, take your time, my love. I will be right here. Cross me off your list of worries and woes.

Try to remember that everything except true love is temporary. You will come through this and look back while we sip wine and laugh soon enough. Please do not allow your past experiences to taint your trust. 

Happy Valentine’s to the man who forever owns my heart. You are stronger than you know and wiser than I could have wished for. Thank you for being the man I have waited my whole life for. Thank you for making me feel cherished and honored. It is difficult being apart from you, but you are well worth the wait.

I hope this letter finds you well.
Always,
Your Girl

Conclusion

If you are separated from the one you love on Valentine’s or any day, practice self-love and continue to be the best version of yourself. This way, you will show them you were putting effort into yourself and the relationship.

Relationships are complicated, but when you find your soul mate and forever person it is the greatest comfort. Soul mates are supposed to push our buttons. That is how we grow into our best selves. Often those are the most challenging relationships, but also the sweetest reward. 

Have clear conversations before going into separation so that there are boundaries. Separation in a relationship needs space, not taking a break to date others.

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone. You are loved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# love# Valentines Day# Separation# Mental Health

Comments / 1

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
2K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Opinion: Avoid Your Heart Being Hijacked

“They say love is blind. I disagree. Infatuation is blind, love is all-seeing and accepting. Love is seeing all the flaws and blemishes and accepting them. Love is accepting bad habits and mannerisms and working around them. Love is recognizing all the fears and insecurities and knowing your role is to comfort. Love is working through all the challenges and painful times. Infatuation is fragile and will shatter when life is not perfect. Love is strong, and it strengthens because it is real.” ~Author Unknown.

Read full story
1 comments

Improving Our Mental Health

“In a nutshell, mental health includes your psychological and social well-being. It also encompasses your emotional health, or ability to name, address, and regulate emotions.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Law of Attraction and You

“The Law of Attraction states that whatever you focus on, think about, read about, and talk about intensely, you’re going to attract moree of into your life.” ~Jack Canfield.

Read full story

Opinion: Vital Components Of Mature Love

Mature love is an equal give-and-take partnership. Both people support each other. Their partner’s happiness is as important as their own. Mature love is what we all strive for, but few achieve it. It knows no age, race, or gender. There are several vital components that mature love relationships have.

Read full story
4 comments

Understanding Trauma

By adulthood, most of us have experienced trauma of some sort. Some are worse than others, but we need not compare. Suppose you have experienced or witnessed any life-threatening or harmful situation; in that case, you may have post-traumatic stress syndrome, a diagnosed psychiatric disorder. Sometimes symptoms of trauma surface immediately, and other times, it takes months to realize it.

Read full story
2 comments

Positive Versus Negative Attitudes

There are two types of people: positive people and negative people. Positive people choose to focus on the things they can control and negative people tend to focus on that which they cannot control in the simplest terms. Having said that all positive people have negative thoughts from time to time and there is also such a thing astoxic positivity which is equally as bad some would pose as negativity. However, for the sake of the question posed on Twitter I will stick to the simple narrative of positive people versus negative people. Remember in a negative situation that everything is temporary. Try to avoid all or nothing thinking and remain calm. You can only control yourself.

Read full story
5 comments

Sounds Of Nature Bring Peace And Happiness

“Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature.” ~Gerard De Nerval. Spring is coming. If I did not know better, I would think it was already here. Sitting outside with the crystal blue sky and the sun warming my skin, I listen to the birds singing so sweetly. March 20, 2023, is the first official day of Spring, but nature is eagerly preparing. There is excitement in the air as well as in my heart and soul.

Read full story

Opinion: Food For Thought--Farro

I discovered this nutty, chewy, delicious grain many years ago, yet many people have never heard of it. It originated in Mesopotamia but is gaining popularity here in the United States. I have also heard it is called wheat berry.

Read full story

Intentional Or Not, Stonewalling is A Toxic Tactic

Stonewalling is a form of emotional abuse where the abuser refuses to communicate. It is a form of gaslighting because it leaves the victim feeling confused, lonely, and frustrated. The abuser refuses to participate in a discussion and acts as if the victim’s concern has no value.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: The Power of The Enneagram

I first learned of the enneagram many years ago in a therapy session. I then went and bought a book titled The Wisdom of the Enneagram by Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson. After several sessions, my therapist mentioned that she felt studying the enneagram could help me better understand my patterns in life and that it may help me dive deeper into better understanding my own true nature. She explained that we all have personality types and subtypes that we are born with; however, through conditioning and programming, often, we lose our innate spirit and take on other personality traits. So, for example, I had learned to be a people pleaser to fit in with my family; therefore, I was behaving as two on the enneagram, but that was not my true nature.

Read full story

Blending Technological Advances with Emotional Connectivity

In the world of AI, the way to thrive as humans will be to strengthen EI skills, combining technology with humility and interpersonal skills. How do you define success? Perhaps I could ask the same question another way — such as, what is your greatest desire? For some, it may be loads of money, an expensive car, lavish vacations, or early retirement…. In the end, we all desire different things and define success a little differently; however, I believe we agree that there are certain ingredients that are present in every case of success such as freedom, contentment, and ease of living.

Read full story

Opinion: The Power of The Enneagram

I first learned of the enneagram many years ago in a therapy session. I then went and bought a book titled The Wisdom of the Enneagram by Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson. After several sessions, my therapist mentioned that she felt studying the enneagram could help me better understand my patterns in life and that it may help me dive deeper into better understanding my own true nature. She explained that we all have personality types and subtypes that we are born with, however, through conditioning and programming, often, we lose our innate spirit and take on other personality traits. So, for example, I had learned to be a people pleaser to fit in with my family and therefor, I was behaving as two on the enneagram, but that was not my true nature.

Read full story

Understanding Gaslighting and Its Dangerous Mental Effect

Many people are unaware of psychological terms for abusive behavior, such as gaslighting and stonewalling. Others are aware but do not understand the meaning, so they throw around the words inaccurately. Gaslighting is mentally and emotionally damaging.

Read full story
55 comments

Healing PTSD Through Self Reflection and Self-Study

Self-reflection took me on a painful journey of uncovering subconscious self-sabotaging behaviors, and at the end of the slog, I learned to love myself and can now find and thrive in a healthy relationship— you can too!!

Read full story
3 comments

Understanding The Number One Divorce Predictor

Dr. John Gottman, Psychologist and relationship expert, has conducted research that reveals four antagonistic conflict patterns most likely to cause marital instability. He named those patterns the four horsemen, including contempt, criticism, defensiveness, and stonewalling. Contempt is the number one predictor of divorce.

Read full story
108 comments

Opinion: Reasons To Block

Technology is constantly advancing, and the block feature on the phone and social media platforms can be beneficial. It may seem insulting if you are being blocked, but try not to take it personally. The person who blocked you may be trying to get over feelings for you. There are many reasons to block.

Read full story

Opinion: Uncoupling With Kindness and Manifesting Lasting Love

Have you fallen out of love with your boo? Do you feel you constantly rehash the same things? Do you wonder what you ever saw in the persona you are with? Maybe you question if you were ever actually in love, to begin with.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotional Stability In Children

It is so important as a parent to build resilience and confidence in our children. So often, emotional stability gets overlooked and undervalued in parenting. Children will act out, have problems in school, and struggle to get along with peers if they have been emotionally or physically abused or neglected.

Read full story

Opinion: What a Woman Wants From Her Man

It is not a new concept that a woman wants to be treated as just that, a woman. Yes, we have become more dominant in the workplace and more liberated than our parent’s generation, but we still enjoy having a door opened for us, a bit of chivalry, and being with a man we feel takes care of us. I also enjoy giving back to my man and taking care of him.

Read full story
130 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy