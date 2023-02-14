Opinion: A Love Letter To My Valentine In Separation

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License ZQL4WRDH95

While in Separation

Have you ever been madly in love with someone with whom you connect on every level? Well, when you have to be separated for numerous reasons, it can feel lonely and sad. But giving someone space and loving them from a distance is what true love is about. You may be in a long-distance relationship, or your significant other is going through a difficult personal time and needs to sort through things. Giving space means you honor the connection even when you are apart.

Babe,

Although we are apart, you are always in my heart. You are the greatest gift, and I appreciate you even when you don’t understand why. You are my forever Valentine and the love of my life.

It may feel like the world is caving in on you, but I will dig you out and help you up.

You have shown me a unique love and acceptance that can never be replaced. You know how to manage me in such a sweet, gentle way when I am difficult, and oh boy, we both know I can be.

When you feel you have nothing left to give, take from me. Know that you have given me all I need. When you wonder why I love you, let me whisper in your ear.

I would rather weather the storm with you than sit warm and dry on my own. I would rather experience hard times than an easy life apart. I would rather be broke and in your arms than traveling the world.

I cannot reverse the feelings I have for you, nor would I want to. So, take your time, my love. I will be right here. Cross me off your list of worries and woes.

Try to remember that everything except true love is temporary. You will come through this and look back while we sip wine and laugh soon enough. Please do not allow your past experiences to taint your trust.

Happy Valentine’s to the man who forever owns my heart. You are stronger than you know and wiser than I could have wished for. Thank you for being the man I have waited my whole life for. Thank you for making me feel cherished and honored. It is difficult being apart from you, but you are well worth the wait.

I hope this letter finds you well.

Always,

Your Girl

Conclusion

If you are separated from the one you love on Valentine’s or any day, practice self-love and continue to be the best version of yourself. This way, you will show them you were putting effort into yourself and the relationship.

Relationships are complicated, but when you find your soul mate and forever person it is the greatest comfort. Soul mates are supposed to push our buttons. That is how we grow into our best selves. Often those are the most challenging relationships, but also the sweetest reward.

Have clear conversations before going into separation so that there are boundaries. Separation in a relationship needs space, not taking a break to date others.

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone. You are loved.