Opinion: Reasons To Block

Libby Shively McAvoy
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 573ATL4HGV

Technology is constantly advancing, and the block feature on the phone and social media platforms can be beneficial. It may seem insulting if you are being blocked, but try not to take it personally. The person who blocked you may be trying to get over feelings for you. There are many reasons to block. 

Reasons I Block

  1. Any abusive person, especially a narcissist.
  2. Anyone who won’t take no for an answer.
  3. Anyone who does not respect my boundaries.
  4. Anyone I feel is spying on me — for example, my boyfriend’s ex or my ex.
  5. Bullies or people who don’t respect other people’s perspectives or who spread negativity.
  6. Anyone trying to use me.
  7. Anyone who leaves inappropriate comments or sends inappropriate photos.
  8. Sales calls.

After dating a narcissist and being trauma bonded, I quickly learned the only way to heal and save my sanity was to block him. Of course, he still emailed-which I have not figured out how to block, but I moved it to my junk file. He was incredibly manipulative and had a way of making me feel guilty so that he could bait me back in. Once I returned, he would bash me down, rehash past arguments, and repeat the toxic cycle of gaslighting and passive-aggressive behavior.

Boundaries

You do not have to feel guilty for blocking anyone. If they are dragging you down, not respecting you, or spreading negativity, you should block them.

Telemarketers have become rampant. I get the same company calling to offer me a loan 4–5 times in one day. I recently realized I could add that phone number to my contact list, name it a loan offer, and block that number. You can do that for any spam number.

Facebook

All you need to do is go to the person’s profile page you want to block. Click the three dots under their name on the right-hand side. Scroll down to ‘block,’ and you’re finished. If you decide to unblock them, you will have to request their friendship again.

Instagram

A similar process to Facebook. You go to the personas account you want to block, tap the three dots in the top right corner, and scroll down to ‘block.’

Quora and Medium

Go to the person’s profile and click the dots, same as above. The difference with these platforms is that they can still see your writing but cannot comment on or harass you.

NewsBreak

Same process as above, but a nice feature here is that you can control and delete comments from each article as the contributor, so if you are simply trying to prevent an ex or an enemy from a smear campaign, that may be an option rather than blocking.

Final Words

Avoid blocking as a manipulation tactic. For example, I have worked with clients whose significant other would block them while they were with another person cheating because they didn’t want the new person to know she was already seeing someone. If you suspect you are a doormat, confront the other person and be prepared to walk away.

Blocking is not mean or vindictive. It protects your mental well-being and is precisely why software developers have incorporated the feature. You do not need to warn anyone, nor do you need to explain yourself. 

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

