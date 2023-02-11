Opinion: Uncoupling With Kindness and Manifesting Lasting Love

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lErLk_0kkC4kic00
Photo by Mantas Hesthaven on Unsplash

Have you fallen out of love with your boo? Do you feel you constantly rehash the same things? Do you wonder what you ever saw in the persona you are with? Maybe you question if you were ever actually in love, to begin with.

Sometimes breaking up is easy, and other times it isn’t apparent. It is crucial not to make a decision such as breaking up in a heated argument. When our emotions are elevated, our thoughts become distorted, and we often make harsh decisions we later regret. Breaking up should be a rational well thought decision.

Be sure to reflect on all of the positive factors in the relationship rather than getting caught up in the negatives. Process your emotions. Allow yourself to feel frustrated, angry, sad, and any other emotion that surfaces.

Once you are confident that leaving the relationship is the best option, do so with kindness.

How to Be Kind While Breaking Up

  1. Try to avoid breaking up via text. Yes, it will be hard to see the person’s face when you tell them. Chances are they won’t want to lose you and will feel sad or angry. But, it is vital to allow them to feel that way and still not feel guilty. You have the right to end the relationship.
  2. Be respectful and kind. Remember why you chose this person to begin with.
  3. Get straight to the point. Pulling a bandaid off slowly is far more painful.
  4. Skip the cliche; it’s not you, it’s me crap — that is not helpful. You let them know why you feel it is time to move on, so they feel some sense of closure. Avoid blaming or shaming, though.
  5. Be direct and empathetic.
  6. Be prepared to answer questions and take personal responsibility.
  7. Avoid raising your voice or arguing. Be firm but polite.
  8. Give them time and space to heal.

After the Breakup

Okay, so you have gotten through the hard part; now what? Depending on how long you were with your ex, it may take some time to re-learn who you are. You may have taken on parts of their personality. Get to know yourself again. Try new hobbies or finish a project you may have wanted to accomplish. But, spend time alone before dating again.

Being alone may feel lonely and awkward at first. Meals, bedtime, and holidays were always the hardest for me. But you can embrace the solitude and learn to enjoy it.

Avoid reaching out to your ex unless you genuinely want to get back together. Occasionally we regret the decision and can see their best qualities when we no longer have them. As the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder. But do not worry about how they are getting along without you. It will be easier for them to heal on their own.

Manifesting the Love You Desire

Once you stop thinking about your ex, you can begin dating. Go slow. Before committing to a long-term relationship, take your time and get to know someone. It can take months for the flaws to surface. Set firm boundaries and be clear about the person you want to attract.

Step one: believe that you are worthy. Practice self-study. Improve habits you are not so proud of.

Step two: decide what you want. You must know what you are looking for before accomplishing it.

Step three: you must visualize all you desire. Create a detailed vision of your person’s body type, eye color, and what their voice sounds like. Visualize their qualities. Visualize dates together. Visualize their family. The more detail you create, the more likely you will attract this person.

Step four: Align your actions. If you want to attract an artist, take art classes. If you’re going to attract an athlete, work out.

Step five: practice positive affirmations and gratitude. If you are in a negative slump, practice low self-worth, and are in a low vibration, you will not attract the person you desire, but instead, someone in your same vibration.

Final Thoughts

You may not attract the exact person you visualized. Allow flexibility without compromising what you desire. Go slow and enforce your boundaries. Each relationship teaches us lessons. It may take several before finding your final and forever love.

