Opinion: Emotional Stability In Children

Photo by Photo by Kat J on Unsplash

It is so important as a parent to build resilience and confidence in our children. So often, emotional stability gets overlooked and undervalued in parenting. Children will act out, have problems in school, and struggle to get along with peers if they have been emotionally or physically abused or neglected.

Children learn from adults both through what we say and what we do. As parents, if we are mindful of our health and well-being and emotionally stable, we naturally have a good foundation on which to raise our children. Our children need a strong support system to help them learn to process and express their emotions, be sure that they get adequate sleep and rest, learn to develop problem solving skills, and help them find their own natural skills and talents. All these things will help our children build resilience and confidence so that they grow up to be responsible individuals.

How To Raise Responsible Children As A Loving Parent

Time- spend quality time doing things your child enjoys and expose them to new experiences and places. Play with them, laugh with them, and eat with them. They are learning the whole time.

Love- shower them with love. Give love through hugs and kisses, bedtime stories, attention, and appreciation.

Guidance rather than punishment - each child reesponds and learns differently. They are still developing and will inevitably make mistakes. Bee patient and keep their feelings in mind. Look at the need behind the behavior if they act out.

Safety - kids need to know you will always protect them. They need to feel safe physically and emotionally.

Talk with them, not at them - listen with the intent to understand rather than respond. Respect what they say without judging or wanting to fix them. There is a lot to be learned from children.

Trust - let your kids make some of their own decision and offer them choices. Yes, they will make mistakes, some bad ones, but this is how we all learn. They will respect you for allowing the process.

Teach - rather than doing everything for them, as they become age appropriate, start giving them tasks so they learn how to take care of themselves and become more responsible. Continue to nurture and care for them. For example, you may teach them how to make their bed — it may not look perfect, but at least they are trying, and you lovingly prepare their breakfast.

Encouragement - praise your children when it is well deserved. They must hear the words, "I am proud of you." Encourage them to feel all of their emotions and to express them appropriately. For example, they may not understand how to get through a moment of anger or fear.

Appreciate them- accept them for who they are (not who you want them to be) and teach them the value of being authentic by not comparing them to others. Help them discover their own unique talents and gifts.

We all get frustrated and lose patience with our children sometimes, but I beg you not to take it out on them. Words can be forgiven, but they are rarely forgotten. The formative childhood years will affect the rest of their lives.

If you are in a negative place mentally, ask for help before you snap. Practice self-care so that you have the energy to care for others. And finally, if you see another parent struggling, offer to help if and when you can. It truly takes a village, and we are all in this together.

The long-term effects of childhood abuse, neglect, and trauma are far-reaching and include but are not limited to low self-esteem, intimacy issues, anxiety, eating disorders, addiction, learning disabilities, and depression. Childhood abuse includes verbal abuse, emotional, physical, sexual, and neglect.

COMMON RED FLAGS OF CHILDHOOD ABUSE

Unexplained injuries

Inappropriate sexual behavior or knowledge for their age

Depression

Missing school too often

Poor hygiene

Poor results academically

Discipline problems and bullying

Also, look for disturbing behavior from the child’s parents. This may be verbal abuse or even a lack of concern for the child’s general well-being. Never hesitate to contact school officials or 241-kids if you feel a child is genuinely being mis-treated. No one EVER deserves to be abused or mistreated.

Conclusion

Be gentle and encouraging with your children. Know that in specific developmental stages, it is entirely normal for them to test the limits with you and push back or resist, and it is our job as parents to remain calm and collected. It is okay to take time out when necessary, but not okay to put children down or make them feel like there is something they cannot achieve. Life is hard enough. They need to know they have our love and support.