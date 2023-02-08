Bullying in Schools

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HL6LW_0keE6qhC00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License ZV5UX3TERQ

Bullies have always existed, but with social media and 24x7 internet access with smartphones, it is a growing problem that is putting our children’s lives at risk. Bullying is a form of abuse. It includes emotional, physical, sexual, and cyber. The children and teens being bullied struggle with anxiety, and many also have suicidal ideation, and some sadly are taking their own lives.

“Bullying is killing our kids. Being different is killing our kids, and the kids who are bullying are dying inside. We have to save our kids whether they are bullied or bullying. They are all in pain.” ~ Cat Cora

People who bully are likely to have trauma from neglect or abuse. They have low emotional intelligence and low self-esteem. It seems the more people hate themselves, the more they want to hurt others.

Watching your child struggle at school and withdraw from friends and activities is heartwrenching. You want to fix everything but can’t. No matter how much you try to build their confidence and how much love you give them, it is not enough to replace the damage done to their soul.

Bullying is not just kids working out issues on their own or establishing dominance. There is a strong link between bullied kids and suicide, and the topic needs to be addressed.

My son was bullied in junior high. He, like most kids who are bullied, tried to hide it. He was not only embarrassed but afraid if he snitched, it would get worse. He pretended to be sick to avoid going to school. His mood changed from always being happy-go-lucky to depressed. He stopped playing lacrosse mid-season and claimed his knees hurt too badly. I finally started seeing enough signs. I asked if he was being bullied. He broke down in tears and told me about it. It seemed he was relieved to tell me finally.

I immediately called his school and notified them. There was not much they could do because my son refused to give the name of the bully. They do have a zero-tolerance policy on bullying, but that did not do much good. The bully was tripping him, knocking books out of his hands, and making fun of him. I ended up trying an online school program. That was not helpful because he was more lonely. He went back to his public school the following year and did well. He worked out the issues with the bully, but that is often not the case.

In preparation for this article, I asked my daughter, who graduated high school six years ago, if she had ever been bullied. I was saddened when she said yes. She explained hers was mostly caddy girl stuff. But, leaving someone out, belittling, name-calling, kicking them out of a friend group, or ignoring someone is all a form of bullying. She also told me that she went to the school officials to share that she had reason to believe her best friend was contemplating suicide. They did nothing, and he ended up in the hospital and had psychiatric treatment for two months after a failed suicide attempt.

Whether or not your child has been affected by bullying, we need to spread awareness about how detrimental bullying is. Sometimes it happens to the most beautiful or handsome kids, sometimes to the smartest, and sometimes its the kids who have special needs or who declare a unique sexual preference. It is never okay.

Twelve Startling Stats

  1. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in children 10–24 years old. 
  2. For every suicide, there are another 100 attempts.
  3. Over 14% of high school students have contemplated suicide.
  4. Bully victims are 9% more likely to commit suicide.
  5. Suicide as a result of cyberbullying is 7.6%.
  6. One out of five middle to high school kids is bullied each year.
  7. 6Th-grade students report the highest level of bullying at 29%.
  8. 59% of teens have been bullied online.
  9. Gamers are at a higher risk for cyberbullying.
  10. More than 8 out of ten who identify as LBGTQ experience bullying.
  11. 90% of teens admit that online harassment is problematic.
  12. 80% think others cyberbully because they think it’s funny.

Protecting Our Children

Parents, keep an eye on your child’s social media. Instagram has the highest rate of cyberbullying. Kids post inappropriate photos and spread false rumors. Monitor their snap chat account too. It is mindblowing the sexting and pictures that get exchanged.

Talk to school officials if your child is being bullied. Encourage your child to become active and make positive connections at school. Being involved in a club or sport builds self-esteem and creates a great support network. Teach them problem-solving and communication skills.

I know a freshman in highschool who after declaring he was gay was beaten up and depants in the school bathroom. Soon after he recieved a death threat. The student who sent the threat was suspended a couple days and then returned and continued thee same behavior. If you do not get results and protection for your child from the school contact the media and request a news story or consider pressing charges against the bully.

Unfortunately, There Are Many Fallen Victims

My heart aches for the parents and families of those beautiful souls who simply couldn’t take it anymore and ended their lives. It is a tragedy that those families will never overcome.

~ Amanda Michelle Todd, 15 years old, was cyberbullied and hung herself.

~ Isabella Tichenor, 10 years old, was bullied and belittled, and a teacher even contributed.

~ Austin McEntyre, 15 years old, shot himself after being bullied.

These are a small sample of true stories. It makes no difference your socio-economic background. There is bullying everywhere.

Warning Signs Of Suicide

  • Depression
  • Withdrawal
  • Over or under sleeping
  • Talking about death
  • Cutting or other self-inflicted harm
  • Giving away possessions
  • Saying they can’t take it anymore
  • Making comments that things would be better without them

Sadly, sometimes there are no red flags or tell signs. Practice awareness and just be as supportive as possible. 

Preventing Bullying By Raising Emotional Intelligence

Emotions are at the core of bullying. One-third of all American kids report cases of being bullied. Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize emotion in the self and others. It is the ability to process, express, and regulate emotions.

Integrating emotional intelligence into the school curriculum could reduce the amount of bullying. Education has to start with the teachers and school administration. The good news is there is always time to increase emotional intelligence. Integrating EI into the curriculum will equip tweens and teens with empathy, confidence, and communication skills that will prevent domestic violence as adults.

“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” ~ Aristotle

We need to be instilling respect and character in our children. We need to teach them personal responsibility. We must teach them how to be caring and empathetic with their peers. Unfortunately, many children are abused or neglected at home. Their parent might have an addiction, be a narcissist, or work long hours. If these skills are not modeled at home, teaching emotional intelligence and incorporating them in daily lessons will be critical for their success.

Life is hard enough for teens and tweens without bullying. Teaching emotional intelligence skills will help them cope with stress and manage anxiety. The Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence named its social and emotional approach RULER. They offer teachers resources and coaching support. They encourage incorporating self-awareness, mindfulness, and social communication skills. I am grateful to know more schools are attempting this practice.

Conclusion

Talk to your children regularly. Ask specific as well as open-ended questions to allow them to talk openly. Build their self-esteem by telling them when you are proud of them and letting them know you appreciate them. Sometimes just asking how they are can save a life.

References:

www.bullyingstatistics.org

www.meganmeierfoundation.org

www.dataprot.net

www.CDC.gov

www.NBCneews.com

www.desert.com

www.wikapedia.com

www.edweeek.org

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bullying# School# Bullying and Suicide# Mental Health# Emotional Intelligence

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
1K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Opinion: Reasons To Block

Technology is constantly advancing, and the block feature on the phone and social media platforms can be beneficial. It may seem insulting if you are being blocked, but try not to take it personally. The person who blocked you may be trying to get over feelings for you. There are many reasons to block.

Read full story

Opinion: Uncoupling With Kindness and Manifesting Lasting Love

Have you fallen out of love with your boo? Do you feel you constantly rehash the same things? Do you wonder what you ever saw in the persona you are with? Maybe you question if you were ever actually in love, to begin with.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotional Stability In Children

It is so important as a parent to build resilience and confidence in our children. So often, emotional stability gets overlooked and undervalued in parenting. Children will act out, have problems in school, and struggle to get along with peers if they have been emotionally or physically abused or neglected.

Read full story

Opinion: What a Woman Wants From Her Man

It is not a new concept that a woman wants to be treated as just that, a woman. Yes, we have become more dominant in the workplace and more liberated than our parent’s generation, but we still enjoy having a door opened for us, a bit of chivalry, and being with a man we feel takes care of us. I also enjoy giving back to my man and taking care of him.

Read full story
124 comments

Relationship Rebounds

The end of a romantic relationship can be devastating, particularly to one of the two people. If you were together for a long time, it might take a while to untangle your personality and get to know yourself again. The time to be alone before jumping into a new relationship varies. Only you will know when you are ready.

Read full story
8 comments

The Effects of All-Or-Nothing Thinking

What is all-or-nothing thinking, and how does it affect us?. All-or-nothing thinking is a cognitive distortion pattern associated with negative thinking and anxiety. Thinking in extremes leaves little to no room for options in between. I have watched it negatively impact the mood of people I care about and, in extreme cases, even affect their ability to function.

Read full story

Rejection, In Any Form, Triggers Painful Emotions

“When someone rejects you, for whatever reason, that rejection reflects their wants, not your limitations. You are in no way defined by the rejection, or the acceptance, of anyone else. And as hard as it can be to see it as such, there is just as big a gift in not connecting with those who don’t see your value, as there is a uniting with those who do.” ~ Scott Stabile.

Read full story
14 comments

Covert Verses Overt Narcissists

Narcissism is quite the buzzword these days. But, if you are or have been in a relationship with a narcissist, you likely understand why so many people are talking about it. Narcissism is a form of psychological and emotional abuse with the intent to control.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing to Leave a Toxic Relationship Safely

Leaving an unhealthy relationship can seem impossible, especially when it is abusive, but it is critical to notice the red flags and know when to seek help. There is a fine line in the difference between a toxic relationship and one that is abusive. All relationships will have disagreements, however, in a toxic relationship, the issue never gets resolved and goes around in circles, or one person walks out and refuses to finish the conversation. In an abusive relationship, one person is typically dominant and controlling and will either emotionally or physically abuse the other person or both. Either way, toxic and abusive relationships are unhealthy and will dim the light of your soul.

Read full story
4 comments

Using Breath to Reduce Stress And Anxiety

I have talked many times about how valuable my yoga teacher training was, and obviously, that is because it has helped me in so many aspects of my life. Today, I want to talk about the power of breath-work or pranayama in yoga. There are many types of breath-work for the point of this article, and I am choosing to keep it basic and simple. By taking long, deep inhales and long deep exhales, I can lower my blood pressure and heart rate. This is important because when I start to feel the physical effects of stress and anxiety rising in my body, such as rapid heartbeat, clammy hands, digestive problems, tense shoulders, and headache, I can use my deep breathing to lower my stress levels and therefore feel better physically. The first step is to be aware of how I feel physically and mentally.

Read full story

Things to Consider On The Cusp of a Breakup

I have had my fair share of struggles in relationships, but I look to each as a learning opportunity. Let’s face it; confrontation is not fun for most compassionate, caring people. I now help clients decide whether to repair their relationship or uncouple gracefully and then lead them through whichever process they decide.

Read full story

Living With An Alcoholic

Do you have experience living with an alcoholic? It may be a parent, a child, a sibling, or a spouse, but the result is the same painful experience. It is heartbreaking watching your loved one spiral downhill when one beer turns into four, and four beers suddenly turn into mixed drinks, and the next thing you know, they are drinking straight from the liquor bottle.

Read full story
148 comments

Healing Childhood Wounds

It should come as no surprise that so many relationships fail today because over 60 percent of adults suffer from childhood trauma of some magnitude, many of which never are resolved and some of whom are unaware. When our childhood wounds are subconsciously carried into adult relationships, it causes toxic behavior. It also causes us as individuals to self-sabotage in many other areas of life in addition to relationships. The first step to healing is recognizing the signs.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion-Music Moves My Soul

Music has always soothed my soul. I listen to many genres. However, lately, I have been very aware that the sound of water also has a relaxing effect on me. I love the sound of waves hitting the shore and also the sound of waterfalls cascading from above.

Read full story

Identifying Narcissistic Abuse

After just a couple of dates, he showers you with compliments, buys you cards and gifts, and creates the illusion he cherishes you. You fall head over heels. You are physically and emotionally drawn to each other. He seemingly does all the right things… until you get comfortable.

Read full story
8 comments

Benefits of Being Single

Are you celebrating with a significant other or practicing self-love this Valentine’s Day? Cupid can cause a lot of pressure on people. Any holiday actually adds to the stress of being single or committed. But there is something about the “L-word” that drives people crazy.

Read full story
29 comments

Understanding Codependency

Are you a people pleaser? Are you the person others lean on to solve their problems? Do you fear being alone and, as a result, tolerate poor treatment in relationships? All of these situations are signs of codependency.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion-Thinking Outside The Box of Chocolates For Valentine's Day

Candles, chocolates, flowers, and jewelry are among the most common Valentine’s Day gifts. But do you want to be ordinary? I think it is time to think outside the box. Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift for yourself or someone you love? What could be more thoughtful than a gift that encourages heart opening? Whether you are practicing self-love or in a healthy relationship, encouraging the practice of vulnerability and open-heartedness can transform life.

Read full story
2 comments

Restaurant Review--HangOverEasy

Had a little too much to drink last night? You may be a nurse getting off a twelve-hour shift at one of many downtown hospitals. HangOverEasy is the perfect spot for breakfast or brunch for any occasion. If you are visiting a college student at Ohio State or Ohio University, fear not, they have locations there too.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy