Healing Childhood Wounds

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RrGr_0kcV5jnt00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License J6QBLS2YG4

It should come as no surprise that so many relationships fail today because over 60 percent of adults suffer from childhood trauma of some magnitude, many of which never are resolved and some of whom are unaware. When our childhood wounds are subconsciously carried into adult relationships, it causes toxic behavior. It also causes us as individuals to self-sabotage in many other areas of life in addition to relationships. The first step to healing is recognizing the signs.

If you recognize any of the following signs, you may be carrying a childhood wound:

  • Being a people pleaser
  • Rebel/misfit
  • Overachiever
  • Fear of abandonment
  • Struggle to say no
  • Workaholic
  • Shopaholic
  • Addicted to social media
  • Over eater
  • Substance abuse
  • Need for external validation
“If you suffer from a crippling sense of shame or unworthiness, have the courage to challenge it.
It’s one thing to realize areas you need to work on, or mistakes you need to make amends for. That is healthy. But a general feeling that you are unworthy or defective human being is not natural. Probably you were infected with shame by abusive judgmental people.
Shame as a state of being is a hopeless, trapped feeling. It doesn’t offer solutions, only beats you down. That kind of shame will never make you a better person. It is a barrier to personal growth.” ~John Mark Green

Once we recognize we still have a wounded child within, we can then start to acknowledge that inner child and help him or her to heal. We are all children within the cages of our adult bodies. Our souls do not know the confines of age. A wounded child still acts on the emotional intelligence level of which he or she was wounded. So, for example, if a child was abused at age seven, as an adult, he/ she will lash out as the angry seven-year-old trapped within, throwing a temper tantrum because they feel unheard and fears being abandoned or rejected. When we acknowledge, heal, and raise emotional intelligence, we can act on a more appropriate level and begin thriving in all areas of life.

“Being able to feel safe with other people is probably the single most important aspect of mental health; safe connections are fundamental to meaningful and satisfying lives.” ~Bessel van der Kolk

It is entirely possible to learn to step into the role of our own nurturing parent, giving ourselves what we needed all along. We can create the secure attachment for ourselves that we lacked in childhood by learning self-love and acceptance, and I will teach you in my ten-steps.

Ten Steps to Heal the Inner Child Wound

  1. Acknowledge the child within. Accept the things that caused pain in your childhood. Revisit those things in detail. Bring it into the light so you can finally heal. Let go of any shame or blame you may be carrying. Nothing that happened is your fault.
  2. Listen to what your inner child has to say. Does he/she feel abandoned, angry, lonely, rejected, betrayed, hurt, neglected, or scared?
  3. Write a letter to your inner child from your adult perspective, offering insight into what you did not understand in your younger years. Consider things like, “how did you feel?” “What did you need from me?” “You are safe now.”
  4. Breathing exercises, Grounding techniques, and Meditation. Going within and tuning out the chaos of the external world can provide great safety and security.
  5. Journal-writing our thoughts, feelings, and emotions is a great way to release. We are able to explore past childhood memories and release pent-up expressions.
  6. Harness the power of play. This will allow you to re-connect with the child within and provide safety, security, and playfulness that may have been inappropriately robbed from childhood.
  7. Therapy- it can be beneficial, especially if you have experienced childhood trauma or complex trauma, to seek professional care.
  8. Positive Affirmations and Mantras, such as “I am safe,” “I am enough”
  9. Boundaries- setting personal boundaries is something that most people who struggle with childhood wounds are not innately good at and need to work on enforcing.
  10. Feel it to heal it. Allow each emotion to flow freely through you, free from judgment. Simply observe each feeling and try to connect it with what triggered you. Then find healthy self-soothing techniques for when you feel triggered. I personally like to go for a walk outside or listen to calming music.

Coming Back to Present Moment Awareness

Coming back to the present moment, awareness allows the child within to feel safe. Most of the time, we get triggered by past fears or future worries, but when we bring our awareness back to the present moment, we can remind ourselves that we are safe. We can ask ourselves if what we are feeling is real, a flashback of something from our past, or perhaps a fear of the worst-case scenario.

“Traumatized people chronically feel unsafe inside their bodies.
Their past is alive in the form of gnawing interior discomfort. Their bodies are constantly bombarded by visceral warning signs, and, in an attempt to control these processes, they often become expert at ignoring their gut feelings and in numbing awareness of what is played outside. They learn to hide themselves.” ~Bessel van der Kolk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07V5mq_0kcV5jnt00
Photo byPhoto by Envato Elements Purchased Image License YNQLB3D6RM

Acceptance and Forgiveness are the Final Keys to Forward Movement in Life

Once we acknowledge the child within and heal the past wounds, it is essential to not only accept what happened in our past life but to love and accept ourselves as we are. Until we do, it is nearly impossible to live authentically and truly connect with others, which, as I quoted from Bessel van der Kolk, is essential to creating meaningful lives. Finally, we must forgive anyone who did us wrong in our past. It is unnecessary to tell them but to carry a grudge only hurts us. It will literally fester and manifest in physical form, causing illnesses such as migraines or heart disease. Some people get psychosomatic illness which is when they have physical symptoms such as fatigue, high blood pressure, aches and pains, migraines, rashes, stomach upset, ulcers, insomnia, and other genuine issues that cannot be medically explained that are induced by trauma and stress hormones. So, please let go and forgive, but only when you are ready. This is an essential step in the healing process and cannot be rushed. I know because I experienced it after my now-ex-husband water boarded me fifteen years ago.

It took many years of long hikes alone, self-study, many hours of yoga, self-help books, therapy, meditation, breathwork, candles, long bubble baths, and self-care for me to heal. It took building my own emotional intelligence, which built my confidence, strengthened my career and my relationship, and gave me the personal strength I needed to learn to forgive and accept myself and my ex.

I speak from personal experience. I lived through this. I know this process works, and I simply want to help others to live the life I know you are worthy of. Please, each day is to be treasured, and I wasted far too many.

“I live my life based on two principles. One, I live as if today was my last day on earth. Two, I live as if I am going to live forever.” ~Osho

I hope you will watch and be inspired by the Brene Brown video I shared on vulnerability because it is an incredibly courageous emotion. Our parents may have never said they were proud of us or they loved us. But guess what? We are our own biggest critics at the end of the day. So stop living in the past and stop looking for outside validation. Quiet that harsh inner critic and start recognizing your own triumphs. Stop judging others. We truly never know what someone else has been through. Observe free from judgement. Look at the child within each adult body and just maybe we can all have a little more empathy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Healing Trauma# Life lessons# Reparenting# Psychology

Comments / 9

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
1K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Rejection, In Any Form, Triggers Painful Emotions

“When someone rejects you, for whatever reason, that rejection reflects their wants, not your limitations. You are in no way defined by the rejection, or the acceptance, of anyone else. And as hard as it can be to see it as such, there is just as big a gift in not connecting with those who don’t see your value, as there is a uniting with those who do.” ~ Scott Stabile.

Read full story
2 comments

Covert Verses Overt Narcissists

Narcissism is quite the buzzword these days. But, if you are or have been in a relationship with a narcissist, you likely understand why so many people are talking about it. Narcissism is a form of psychological and emotional abuse with the intent to control.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing to Leave a Toxic Relationship Safely

Leaving an unhealthy relationship can seem impossible, especially when it is abusive, but it is critical to notice the red flags and know when to seek help. There is a fine line in the difference between a toxic relationship and one that is abusive. All relationships will have disagreements, however, in a toxic relationship, the issue never gets resolved and goes around in circles, or one person walks out and refuses to finish the conversation. In an abusive relationship, one person is typically dominant and controlling and will either emotionally or physically abuse the other person or both. Either way, toxic and abusive relationships are unhealthy and will dim the light of your soul.

Read full story
5 comments

Using Breath to Reduce Stress And Anxiety

I have talked many times about how valuable my yoga teacher training was, and obviously, that is because it has helped me in so many aspects of my life. Today, I want to talk about the power of breath-work or pranayama in yoga. There are many types of breath-work for the point of this article, and I am choosing to keep it basic and simple. By taking long, deep inhales and long deep exhales, I can lower my blood pressure and heart rate. This is important because when I start to feel the physical effects of stress and anxiety rising in my body, such as rapid heartbeat, clammy hands, digestive problems, tense shoulders, and headache, I can use my deep breathing to lower my stress levels and therefore feel better physically. The first step is to be aware of how I feel physically and mentally.

Read full story

Bullying in Schools

Bullies have always existed, but with social media and 24x7 internet access with smartphones, it is a growing problem that is putting our children’s lives at risk. Bullying is a form of abuse. It includes emotional, physical, sexual, and cyber. The children and teens being bullied struggle with anxiety, and many also have suicidal ideation, and some sadly are taking their own lives.

Read full story

Things to Consider On The Cusp of a Breakup

I have had my fair share of struggles in relationships, but I look to each as a learning opportunity. Let’s face it; confrontation is not fun for most compassionate, caring people. I now help clients decide whether to repair their relationship or uncouple gracefully and then lead them through whichever process they decide.

Read full story

Living With An Alcoholic

Do you have experience living with an alcoholic? It may be a parent, a child, a sibling, or a spouse, but the result is the same painful experience. It is heartbreaking watching your loved one spiral downhill when one beer turns into four, and four beers suddenly turn into mixed drinks, and the next thing you know, they are drinking straight from the liquor bottle.

Read full story
130 comments

Opinion-Music Moves My Soul

Music has always soothed my soul. I listen to many genres. However, lately, I have been very aware that the sound of water also has a relaxing effect on me. I love the sound of waves hitting the shore and also the sound of waterfalls cascading from above.

Read full story

Identifying Narcissistic Abuse

After just a couple of dates, he showers you with compliments, buys you cards and gifts, and creates the illusion he cherishes you. You fall head over heels. You are physically and emotionally drawn to each other. He seemingly does all the right things… until you get comfortable.

Read full story
8 comments

Benefits of Being Single

Are you celebrating with a significant other or practicing self-love this Valentine’s Day? Cupid can cause a lot of pressure on people. Any holiday actually adds to the stress of being single or committed. But there is something about the “L-word” that drives people crazy.

Read full story
29 comments

Understanding Codependency

Are you a people pleaser? Are you the person others lean on to solve their problems? Do you fear being alone and, as a result, tolerate poor treatment in relationships? All of these situations are signs of codependency.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion-Thinking Outside The Box of Chocolates For Valentine's Day

Candles, chocolates, flowers, and jewelry are among the most common Valentine’s Day gifts. But do you want to be ordinary? I think it is time to think outside the box. Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift for yourself or someone you love? What could be more thoughtful than a gift that encourages heart opening? Whether you are practicing self-love or in a healthy relationship, encouraging the practice of vulnerability and open-heartedness can transform life.

Read full story
2 comments

Restaurant Review--HangOverEasy

Had a little too much to drink last night? You may be a nurse getting off a twelve-hour shift at one of many downtown hospitals. HangOverEasy is the perfect spot for breakfast or brunch for any occasion. If you are visiting a college student at Ohio State or Ohio University, fear not, they have locations there too.

Read full story
1 comments

Handling A Highly Entitled Person

It is defined as “an unrealistic, unmerited, or inappropriate expectation of favorable treatment at the hands of others.”. Whether it is an unruly teenager, your partner, a co-worker, or a parent, we have likely all encountered someone who feels the world revolves around them.

Read full story
22 comments

Differentiating Between Narcissism and CPTSD

The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.

Read full story
28 comments

Redefining Love After Divorce

We always bond together in times of importance. Unfortunately, we have lost two great men in our family this year- this past week we lost Stephen McAvoy who now watches over us from Heaven above.

Read full story

One Tiny Word That Can Become The Bridge To Success

Using the word yet can powerfully elevate your life. It creates a can-do attitude. My mom used to say, “Can’t never could do anything.” I grew up in a loving, supportive home and was always encouraged to try new things — activities and trying new food- to branch out and push my edge. As I entered my twenties, I got involved in volunteerism, became an active community member, and had a close-knit group of friends. However, I always felt something was missing. I now realize that I had not yet shown up in my own life. I was simply going through the motions doing what I felt I was supposed to be doing, and yet I had not really found myself, my life’s purpose, and I was living to please others.

Read full story

The Effects of Being Raised By a Narcissist

The relationships we form with our parents or caregivers in early childhood influence us. Our attachment styles, levels of trust, and feelings of worth later in our lives. If you were not consistently seen or valued for who you were growing up, you might feel triggered as an adult when you feel misunderstood or unheard. Likewise, if your parent ridiculed you in childhood, you may have difficulty making decisions.

Read full story
40 comments

Improving Sleep For Better Well-Being

“A good laugh and long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” ~ Irish Proverb. Sleep is an essential component of our well-being. Most adults require 7–9 hours of sleep, and children need more. Some of you will say you function fine on four hours or less, and if that is true, I am happy for you, but have you considered how much better you may feel and function with a few more hours?

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy