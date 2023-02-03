Identifying Narcissistic Abuse

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mov4Y_0kbP5XA000
Photo byPhoto by Sivani Bandaru on Unsplash

Stage 1-Love Bombing

After just a couple of dates, he showers you with compliments, buys you cards and gifts, and creates the illusion he cherishes you. You fall head over heels. You are physically and emotionally drawn to each other. He seemingly does all the right things… until you get comfortable.

“You will go from being the perfect love of theeir life, to nothing you do is ever good enough. You will give everything and they will take it all and give you less in return. You will end up depleted emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and probably financially and then get blamed for it.” ~Bree Bonchay

Stage 2-Something Seems Off

You may initially feel like the person you are with is entitled and cannot admit to their mistakes, but it runs much deeper than that. Recognizing the classic red flags and ways a narcissist will manipulate you is crucial. Also, identify the way you feel.

You will notice, in time, less physical affection and sexual interest. You will start to feel like you annoy someone who once supposedly adored you. 

Clinical Narcissism is a diagnosable mental health condition called narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). Someone with NPD typically lacks empathy and is highly manipulative. He may not be diagnosed because, as we know, narcissists do no wrong (I say that sarcastically), but if you recognize these toxic traits — RUN.

“No one can ruin a special occassion like a narcissist who is not the center of attention.” ~Author Unknown

Stage 3-Red Flags Surface

  1. Gaslighting is a form of manipulation that causes you to question your sanity.
  2. Blame-shifting is where the narcissist refuses to take personal responsibility and instead blames you. Sadly, in time you believe it.
  3. Withholding as a form of control. They may withhold money and make you ask for permission for everything. They may withhold sex or conversation.
  4. They lack respect for your boundaries. They may invade your privacy by checking your phone or tracking your location.
  5. Isolation- friends, and family may start to worry because they do not see or talk to you. The narcissist will convince you they are bad influences or say something untrue about you.

The manipulation will increase until you are completely exhausted. Your self-esteem will be depleted, you won’t have any friends, and you will start to question why he would love you.

It is the saddest relationship, in my experience, because it started so hopeful and magical. But, it was all a lie to bait you in. Narcissists choose a partner that makes them look good. They chose you because you are intelligent, successful, and beautiful.

Yet, you do not relate to any positive qualities you once knew you had because narcissists leave you feeling empty and worthless.

“Narcissists reveal themselves by projecting theeir bad qualities onto you. They acccuse you of thee very things. theey are guilty of. They may even turn everything around and accuse you of being the narcissist. Narcissist cannot handle the reality of who theey aree so theey project it on to thee peeoplee around them. They hate that part of themselves so thee best way to geet rid of the characteristics they despise is to say it is the other person who is actually engaging in those bad behaviors.” ~Maria Consiglio

The Final Discard Stage

Signs You Are Being Psychologically Abused

  • mental exhaustion
  • low self-esteem
  • feeling like you are walking on eggshells
  • feeling like you cannot say or do anything right
  • physical symptoms such as migraines, lack of sleep, and IBS
  • fear of voicing your opinion
  • lack of conflict resolution

The manipulation is hard to spot at first, but once the narcissist feels he has worn you down, he may abuse you verbally. He will use words to oppress you:

saying you are overreacting
name calling
sarcasm
shaming
blaming
using harsh criticism

Trauma Bond

“The Brains Betrayal- The hot and cold cycle of attention followed by neglect, or kindness followed by malice, will create a human trauma bond. Your brain will oscillate between pumping out oxytocin (bonding hormone) and cortisol (stress hormone). Thee intensity and instability of this chemical cocktail breeds a hurricane inside your skill and heart. You feel unsafe. A simmering background of anxiety floods your state, undermining your wellbeing. It becomes difficult to sleep or focus. Brain chemistry plays a massive role here. To stay sanee through the process, you need to understand the brains prime motivation and mechanics. Your brain’s main goal is to keep you safe, not happy. Happiness becomes attainable only after your brain is convinced you are safe.” ~ Ewa Zwonarz

So you have had enough. Conflicts never get resolved, and the narcissist talks in circles, rehashes past mistakes, and blames you. This is called word salad. You decide to leave the relationship.

But you cannot escape the hold a narcissist has on you. He will call and text you, saying everything you want to hear again. He may even cry and apologize. This is the baiting process. He needs to win, and to do so he has to get you back.

You cave in to his pleas because you want to believe he loves you. He promises to do better as a partner.

Until he regains control over you…

Then bam! He bashes you down. This is the process of a trauma bond. You see, he does not want you to have any power. So he will bait you in and then bash you down. The emotional highs and lows of trauma bonds are devastating.

You may stay in the relationship or it may be on again off again for years until you are finally aware of the repeated cycle. It took me five years, to be exact, to learn the pattern. Friends and family all knew to expect another breakup — it was only a matter of time.

Nothing changes with a narcissist. The relationship does not provide the emotional security you need. In fact, it can cause post-traumatic stress syndrome due to ongoing verbal and psychological abuse.

Once you know the baiting and bashing process of trauma, bond leave for good. Block the narcissist on social media and on your phone. Do not try to find out through friends how he is doing. Do not look back. If he gets an inch he will take a mile. He will email you and may even get a berner phone or call you from a no-caller ID number. Do not answer numbers you don’t know. If he leaves a voicemail, do not listen. Just delete. he will try his best to bait you back in.

You have to find the strength to stay away from him. It is not easy. You may feel a spectrum of emotions, from betrayal and anger to sorrow. Allow yourself to feel each emotion as it surfaces. Experts say the trauma bond is equally as challenging to break as quitting opioid use.

It may help to journal, say positive affirmations, and even join a support group. Therapy or coaching will also help build your self-esteem back up. You lost a large part of your identity in the narcissist through his manipulation. Find a hobby or interest to get involved with and connect with yourself again. Surround yourself with supportive people.

Conclusion

If you are awakening to the possibility that the person you love is a narcissist, it is okay. Awareness is the catalyst for change. Be gentle with yourself. You may or may not be ready to leave the relationship, which is okay.

When you have had enough and see the pattern of trauma bond, you will know. It is heartbreaking. I feel for you. Take your time and grieve. Forgive yourself.

You deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. When the time is right, you will find the perfect mate. Set boundaries and practice self-acceptance.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Narcissistic Abuse# Psychology# Mental Health# Love

Comments / 8

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
1K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Covert Verses Overt Narcissists

Narcissism is quite the buzzword these days. But, if you are or have been in a relationship with a narcissist, you likely understand why so many people are talking about it. Narcissism is a form of psychological and emotional abuse with the intent to control.

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing to Leave a Toxic Relationship Safely

Leaving an unhealthy relationship can seem impossible, especially when it is abusive, but it is critical to notice the red flags and know when to seek help. There is a fine line in the difference between a toxic relationship and one that is abusive. All relationships will have disagreements, however, in a toxic relationship, the issue never gets resolved and goes around in circles, or one person walks out and refuses to finish the conversation. In an abusive relationship, one person is typically dominant and controlling and will either emotionally or physically abuse the other person or both. Either way, toxic and abusive relationships are unhealthy and will dim the light of your soul.

Read full story
4 comments

Understanding and Utilizing The Power Of Your Breath

I have talked many times about how valuable my yoga teacher training was, and obviously, that is because it has helped me in so many aspects of my life. Today, I want to talk about the power of breath-work or pranayama in yoga. There are many types of breath-work for the point of this article, and I am choosing to keep it basic and simple. By taking long, deep inhales and long deep exhales, I can lower my blood pressure and heart rate. This is important because when I start to feel the physical effects of stress and anxiety rising in my body, such as rapid heartbeat, clammy hands, digestive problems, tense shoulders, and headache, I can use my deep breathing to lower my stress levels and therefore feel better physically. The first step is to be aware of how I feel physically and mentally.

Read full story

Bullying in Schools

Bullies have always existed, but with social media and 24x7 internet access with smartphones, it is a growing problem that is putting our children’s lives at risk. Bullying is a form of abuse. It includes emotional, physical, sexual, and cyber. The children and teens being bullied struggle with anxiety, and many also have suicidal ideation, and some sadly are taking their own lives.

Read full story

Things to Consider On The Cusp of a Breakup

I have had my fair share of struggles in relationships, but I look to each as a learning opportunity. Let’s face it; confrontation is not fun for most compassionate, caring people. I now help clients decide whether to repair their relationship or uncouple gracefully and then lead them through whichever process they decide.

Read full story

Living With An Alcoholic

Do you have experience living with an alcoholic? It may be a parent, a child, a sibling, or a spouse, but the result is the same painful experience. It is heartbreaking watching your loved one spiral downhill when one beer turns into four, and four beers suddenly turn into mixed drinks, and the next thing you know, they are drinking straight from the liquor bottle.

Read full story
121 comments

Healing Childhood Wounds

It should come as no surprise that so many relationships fail today because over 60 percent of adults suffer from childhood trauma of some magnitude, many of which never are resolved and some of whom are unaware. When our childhood wounds are subconsciously carried into adult relationships, it causes toxic behavior. It also causes us as individuals to self-sabotage in many other areas of life in addition to relationships. The first step to healing is recognizing the signs.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion-Music Moves My Soul

Music has always soothed my soul. I listen to many genres. However, lately, I have been very aware that the sound of water also has a relaxing effect on me. I love the sound of waves hitting the shore and also the sound of waterfalls cascading from above.

Read full story

Benefits of Being Single

Are you celebrating with a significant other or practicing self-love this Valentine’s Day? Cupid can cause a lot of pressure on people. Any holiday actually adds to the stress of being single or committed. But there is something about the “L-word” that drives people crazy.

Read full story
29 comments

Understanding Codependency

Are you a people pleaser? Are you the person others lean on to solve their problems? Do you fear being alone and, as a result, tolerate poor treatment in relationships? All of these situations are signs of codependency.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion-Thinking Outside The Box of Chocolates For Valentine's Day

Candles, chocolates, flowers, and jewelry are among the most common Valentine’s Day gifts. But do you want to be ordinary? I think it is time to think outside the box. Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift for yourself or someone you love? What could be more thoughtful than a gift that encourages heart opening? Whether you are practicing self-love or in a healthy relationship, encouraging the practice of vulnerability and open-heartedness can transform life.

Read full story
2 comments

Restaurant Review--HangOverEasy

Had a little too much to drink last night? You may be a nurse getting off a twelve-hour shift at one of many downtown hospitals. HangOverEasy is the perfect spot for breakfast or brunch for any occasion. If you are visiting a college student at Ohio State or Ohio University, fear not, they have locations there too.

Read full story
1 comments

Handling A Highly Entitled Person

It is defined as “an unrealistic, unmerited, or inappropriate expectation of favorable treatment at the hands of others.”. Whether it is an unruly teenager, your partner, a co-worker, or a parent, we have likely all encountered someone who feels the world revolves around them.

Read full story
22 comments

Differentiating Between Narcissism and CPTSD

The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.

Read full story
28 comments

Redefining Love After Divorce

We always bond together in times of importance. Unfortunately, we have lost two great men in our family this year- this past week we lost Stephen McAvoy who now watches over us from Heaven above.

Read full story

One Tiny Word That Can Become The Bridge To Success

Using the word yet can powerfully elevate your life. It creates a can-do attitude. My mom used to say, “Can’t never could do anything.” I grew up in a loving, supportive home and was always encouraged to try new things — activities and trying new food- to branch out and push my edge. As I entered my twenties, I got involved in volunteerism, became an active community member, and had a close-knit group of friends. However, I always felt something was missing. I now realize that I had not yet shown up in my own life. I was simply going through the motions doing what I felt I was supposed to be doing, and yet I had not really found myself, my life’s purpose, and I was living to please others.

Read full story

The Effects of Being Raised By a Narcissist

The relationships we form with our parents or caregivers in early childhood influence us. Our attachment styles, levels of trust, and feelings of worth later in our lives. If you were not consistently seen or valued for who you were growing up, you might feel triggered as an adult when you feel misunderstood or unheard. Likewise, if your parent ridiculed you in childhood, you may have difficulty making decisions.

Read full story
40 comments

Improving Sleep For Better Well-Being

“A good laugh and long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” ~ Irish Proverb. Sleep is an essential component of our well-being. Most adults require 7–9 hours of sleep, and children need more. Some of you will say you function fine on four hours or less, and if that is true, I am happy for you, but have you considered how much better you may feel and function with a few more hours?

Read full story
5 comments

Experiencing PTSD in Relationships

Relationships are complicated enough but add one partner who has PTSD, and it can be brutal. Now, let’s say both people suffer PTSD — whoah. When both people have PTSD, it has been my experience that the relationship can provide comfort and security through understanding and empathy. However, that is not to say there are no significant hurdles to overcome.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy