Restaurant Review--HangOverEasy

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ai8Q_0kYhKbX100
Photo byAuthor’s Personal Image

Had a little too much to drink last night? You may be a nurse getting off a twelve-hour shift at one of many downtown hospitals. HangOverEasy is the perfect spot for breakfast or brunch for any occasion. If you are visiting a college student at Ohio State or Ohio University, fear not, they have locations there too.

Nestled nearby Clifton, HangOverEasy is located in Corryville. You will surely see many college students mixed in with families and locals who love the food and the vibe.

The acronym HOE, for Hang Over Easy, is used throughout the restaurant and on the menu. It adds to that college vibe, but you may prefer not to point it out to young kiddos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTRmj_0kYhKbX100
Photo byAuthor's Personal Image

The food is affordable, with large portions and friendly service. There is usually a long wait when I go, typically between ten-eleven. The wait is no problem because I grab a bloody mary or champagne from the bar, enjoy the energetic music, people watch, and gawk at the fantastic food as it gets served. You can usually snag a seat at the bar after several minutes and eat there if you prefer to skip the 30-minute to an-hour wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1JTR_0kYhKbX100
Photo byAuthor's Personal Image

On the flip side of the long wait, the food is served quickly once you order. The wait staff is attentive and listens to special requests. I have ordered eggs that were a bit undercooked for my liking in the past, so I now ask for the whites to be thoroughly cooked, and it has not been a problem since.

Take your time exploring the creative menu. The Walk of Shame is a popular dish which is a sandwich of bacon, sausage, and a fried egg served on a glazed donut. Then there is Sloppy Seconds, Frog Eyes, and Hoe Benny. There are also more commonly known dishes such as Avocado Toast, Chicken & Waffles, and plenty of sweet delights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0839Iz_0kYhKbX100
Hoe BennyPhoto byAuthor's Personal Image

I love the Avocado Toast and Breakfast Burrito, but my latest obsession is the Hoe Benny. The Hoe Benny is two over medium eggs on toasted English muffins topped with avocado, chorizo (vegan version available), smothered in delicious white queso, pico de gallo, cheddar, and crema served with their Hoe Fries. The Hoe Fries are not hashbrowns but typical breakfast potatoes. Ask for them crispy if you enjoy a crunch on the outside and creamy potato inside.

It is more than a meal at HangOverEasy — it is an experience. I always leave feeling full but energized and inspired.

Insider Tips

  • After feeling guilty I could not finish my meal, I have learned to split a dish with someone when possible. It saves money, and the portion leaves both people satisfied. If you are super hungry, skip the split and go for it. I just do not enjoy breakfast leftovers as much as other meals.
  • If you are in a hurry, you can join the waitlist on Yelp before heading down. They also offer takeout and delivery.
  • There is both on-street parking and a parking lot across the street from HangOverEasy. The lot charges, so be sure to place your receipt on your dash.
  • Finally, I love to stroll around the area after eating. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens are also one mile away and provide ample parking.

13 W. Charlton St. Cincinnati, Ohio 45219

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Restaurant Review# Food# Dining# Brunch# Breakfast

Comments / 1

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
1K followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Questions To Consider Before Breaking Up In an Argument

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License KB2XV43UJT. I have had my fair share of struggles in relationships, but I look to each as a learning opportunity. Let’s face it; confrontation is not fun for most compassionate, caring people. I now help clients decide whether to repair their relationship or uncouple gracefully and then lead them through whichever process they decide.

Read full story

Living With An Alcoholic

Do you have experience living with an alcoholic? It may be a parent, a child, a sibling, or a spouse, but the result is the same painful experience. It is heartbreaking watching your loved one spiral downhill when one beer turns into four, and four beers suddenly turn into mixed drinks, and the next thing you know, they are drinking straight from the liquor bottle.

Read full story
61 comments

Healing Childhood Wounds

It should come as no surprise that so many relationships fail today because over 60 percent of adults suffer from childhood trauma of some magnitude, many of which never are resolved and some of whom are unaware. When our childhood wounds are subconsciously carried into adult relationships, it causes toxic behavior. It also causes us as individuals to self-sabotage in many other areas of life in addition to relationships. The first step to healing is recognizing the signs.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion-Music Moves My Soul

Music has always soothed my soul. I listen to many genres. However, lately, I have been very aware that the sound of water also has a relaxing effect on me. I love the sound of waves hitting the shore and also the sound of waterfalls cascading from above.

Read full story

Identifying Narcissistic Abuse

After just a couple of dates, he showers you with compliments, buys you cards and gifts, and creates the illusion he cherishes you. You fall head over heels. You are physically and emotionally drawn to each other. He seemingly does all the right things… until you get comfortable.

Read full story
7 comments

Benefits of Being Single

Are you celebrating with a significant other or practicing self-love this Valentine’s Day? Cupid can cause a lot of pressure on people. Any holiday actually adds to the stress of being single or committed. But there is something about the “L-word” that drives people crazy.

Read full story
29 comments

Understanding Codependency

Are you a people pleaser? Are you the person others lean on to solve their problems? Do you fear being alone and, as a result, tolerate poor treatment in relationships? All of these situations are signs of codependency.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion-Thinking Outside The Box of Chocolates For Valentine's Day

Candles, chocolates, flowers, and jewelry are among the most common Valentine’s Day gifts. But do you want to be ordinary? I think it is time to think outside the box. Are you looking for the perfect Valentine’s gift for yourself or someone you love? What could be more thoughtful than a gift that encourages heart opening? Whether you are practicing self-love or in a healthy relationship, encouraging the practice of vulnerability and open-heartedness can transform life.

Read full story
1 comments

Handling A Highly Entitled Person

It is defined as “an unrealistic, unmerited, or inappropriate expectation of favorable treatment at the hands of others.”. Whether it is an unruly teenager, your partner, a co-worker, or a parent, we have likely all encountered someone who feels the world revolves around them.

Read full story
17 comments

Differentiating Between Narcissism and CPTSD

The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.

Read full story
26 comments

Redefining Love After Divorce

We always bond together in times of importance. Unfortunately, we have lost two great men in our family this year- this past week we lost Stephen McAvoy who now watches over us from Heaven above.

Read full story

One Tiny Word That Can Become The Bridge To Success

Using the word yet can powerfully elevate your life. It creates a can-do attitude. My mom used to say, “Can’t never could do anything.” I grew up in a loving, supportive home and was always encouraged to try new things — activities and trying new food- to branch out and push my edge. As I entered my twenties, I got involved in volunteerism, became an active community member, and had a close-knit group of friends. However, I always felt something was missing. I now realize that I had not yet shown up in my own life. I was simply going through the motions doing what I felt I was supposed to be doing, and yet I had not really found myself, my life’s purpose, and I was living to please others.

Read full story

The Effects of Being Raised By a Narcissist

The relationships we form with our parents or caregivers in early childhood influence us. Our attachment styles, levels of trust, and feelings of worth later in our lives. If you were not consistently seen or valued for who you were growing up, you might feel triggered as an adult when you feel misunderstood or unheard. Likewise, if your parent ridiculed you in childhood, you may have difficulty making decisions.

Read full story
39 comments

Improving Sleep For Better Well-Being

“A good laugh and long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” ~ Irish Proverb. Sleep is an essential component of our well-being. Most adults require 7–9 hours of sleep, and children need more. Some of you will say you function fine on four hours or less, and if that is true, I am happy for you, but have you considered how much better you may feel and function with a few more hours?

Read full story
5 comments

Experiencing PTSD in Relationships

Relationships are complicated enough but add one partner who has PTSD, and it can be brutal. Now, let’s say both people suffer PTSD — whoah. When both people have PTSD, it has been my experience that the relationship can provide comfort and security through understanding and empathy. However, that is not to say there are no significant hurdles to overcome.

Read full story
9 comments

Sun Salutations

Yes, sun worshiping is real and a very logical and ancient practice. In yoga, you hear about Sun Salutations, or the Sanskrit term, Surya Namaskar. Surya is the sun. Nama means to bow to or adore. We stand at the front of our mat with our hands together at our hearts center in the same position as we typically start and end our practice with namaste mudra, which translates into the divine light in me honors and seeing the divine light within you.

Read full story

Fighting Fair in Relationships

Conflict is an unavoidable part of relationships. Even couples that always look happy have disagreements. How we approach and resolve conflict is what is essential. Talk to each other openly and often when something is bothering you before resentment builds.

Read full story
1 comments

Manifesting Love

Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.

Read full story

Solutions To Save Relationships

Relationships are difficult, and over fifty percent fail. If we were to put effort into healing, or mending, the mistakes made, or lack of effort, in those relationships, we may save ourselves more future heartache. Often, the unhealed trauma from one relationship is carried into the next, and the same mistakes are repeated. Sometimes, it is even unhealed wounds from as far back as childhood that is carried into adulthood that subconsciously cause self-sabotaging patterns of self-defeat. However, it does not have to be all doom and gloom, and I am here to provide you with six common reasons relationships fail and solutions to save them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy