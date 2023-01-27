Improving Sleep For Better Well-Being

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMqNO_0kTbzhIJ00
Photo byPhoto by Megan te Boekhorst on Unsplash
“A good laugh and long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” ~ Irish Proverb

Sleep is an essential component of our well-being. Most adults require 7–9 hours of sleep, and children need more. Some of you will say you function fine on four hours or less, and if that is true, I am happy for you, but have you considered how much better you may feel and function with a few more hours?

Last night I tossed and turned, and my insomnia raged like a mad bull. My legs were restless, I could not get comfortable, and my mind was racing with ideas for new content. It is the most frustrating feeling. I got up and took two magnesium supplements which helped relax the muscles and lessen the effects of restless legs. I was able to write my thoughts for content down and finally fell asleep for short periods.

The Problem With Lack of Sleep
Lack of sleep amplifies the effects of stress. It makes coping with stress much more difficult. Failure to get enough sleep can also lead to both physical and mental illness. Sleep helps the body repair, giving us a more robust immune system and renewed energy.

People with healthy sleep habits are more likely to have higher emotional intelligence. When we get enough sleep, we are better equipped to recognize other people’s emotions, maintain relationships, problem solve, and practice self-discipline.

Want to lose a little weight? Try sleeping better. Do you tend to eat higher-fat foods and carbs when you are tired? I do. Eating comfort food is the body’s natural defense to gain energy. Experts say we eat 250 fewer calories per day when we sleep well.

How to Sleep Better and Improve Sleep Habits

  • Reduce stress
  • Establish a regular sleep schedule
  • Keep the bedroom free from clutter, a comfortable temperature, and use low lighting
  • Turn off electronics at least an hour before bed, and consider reading or taking a warm bath instead of scrolling or watching TV.
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine four hours before bed
  • Exercise during the day, but not immediately before sleeping
  • Spend time outdoors during the day
  • Keep a notebook next to your bed
  • Have multiple pillows to choose from
  • Put clean sheets on the bed regularly and make the bed each morning

How to Reduce Stress For Better Sleep

Stress and sleep go back and forth like the old question, which came first, the chicken or the egg? Without sleep, we do not cope well with stress. When stressed, we do not sleep well, and the vicious cycle continues until we find ways to manage stress during the day.

Cognitive behavior therapy has been known to reduce stress and improve sleep, particularly for those who have insomnia. A cognitive behavior therapist can work with you to change how you think and choose more positive thoughts when negative ones arise.

Yoga and meditation are excellent sources of relaxation. If you oppose yoga, consider trying an online guided meditation when you feel stress building. Or try a walking meditation in nature when you focus solely on your senses and what surrounds you. Listen to the birds and trees swaying in the wind, pay attention to your feet in contact with the earth, and look around and see all the colors. Meditation has a very calming effect.

Spend time outdoors. If you are not into meditation, just soak in the fresh air. Natural light can help normalize your sleep schedule. Fresh air improves blood pressure and lowers stress hormone levels.

We often wake up at night and struggle to go back to sleep because our mind is racing. I keep a notebook next to my bed because turning the phone on to access notes is something that wakes us further. I write all my thoughts and ideas in the notebook. That way, I know I will remember them in the morning. I can let my thoughts go and ease back into a deep sleep.

Signs of Poor Sleep Quality

  • Not being able to fall asleep in a reasonable amount of time.
  • Waking in the night.
  • Not feeling rested upon waking.

One in three Americans does not get enough regular sleep. When we do not sleep well at night, it often leads to napping during the day, which upsets our circadian rhythm. 

Your circadian rhythm is your sleep-wake pattern over the course of a 24-hour day,” 

Our circadian rhythm is influenced by light and dark, daytime and night. Our eyes capture changes in light and dark and send signals to our brain cells to respond accordingly.

Hormones such as melatonin and cortisol also play an integral role in our circadian rhythm. Melatonin is naturally produced during sunlight to make us tired at night. In winter, when the days are shorter, we do not produce as much on average. Some people may benefit from over-the-counter melatonin supplements. The cortisol our body produces allows us to feel alert in the morning.

Stress, medications, and erratic sleep patterns all affect our circadian rhythm and quality of sleep.

What to do When Struggling To Sleep

  • Read in dim light
  • Listen to ambient music
  • Listen to a guided sleep meditation
  • Take magnesium/ and or melatonin supplements (Magnesium relaxes restless legs)

Conclusion

Sleep is a critical component for functionality and contentment in life. Lack of sleep permeates every aspect of our lives. If you continue several days in a row without sleep, please consider speaking with your physician about either cognitive behavioral therapy, sleeping pills, or a combination of both.

I wish you a good night’s sleep and sweet dreams.
Peace & Light,
Libby

References:

www.mayoclinic.org Cure for insomnia

www.healthline.com Understanding the circadian rhythm

www.optum.com Sleep statistics

www.sleepfoundation.org General information

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sleep# Wellness# Health# Lifestyle# Home

Comments / 5

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
904 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Differentiating Between Narcissism and CPTSD

The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.

Read full story
6 comments

Redefining Love After Divorce

We always bond together in times of importance. Unfortunately, we have lost two great men in our family this year- this past week we lost Stephen McAvoy who now watches over us from Heaven above.

Read full story

One Tiny Word That Can Become The Bridge To Success

Using the word yet can powerfully elevate your life. It creates a can-do attitude. My mom used to say, “Can’t never could do anything.” I grew up in a loving, supportive home and was always encouraged to try new things — activities and trying new food- to branch out and push my edge. As I entered my twenties, I got involved in volunteerism, became an active community member, and had a close-knit group of friends. However, I always felt something was missing. I now realize that I had not yet shown up in my own life. I was simply going through the motions doing what I felt I was supposed to be doing, and yet I had not really found myself, my life’s purpose, and I was living to please others.

Read full story

The Effects of Being Raised By a Narcissist

The relationships we form with our parents or caregivers in early childhood influence us. Our attachment styles, levels of trust, and feelings of worth later in our lives. If you were not consistently seen or valued for who you were growing up, you might feel triggered as an adult when you feel misunderstood or unheard. Likewise, if your parent ridiculed you in childhood, you may have difficulty making decisions.

Read full story
37 comments

Experiencing PTSD in Relationships

Relationships are complicated enough but add one partner who has PTSD, and it can be brutal. Now, let’s say both people suffer PTSD — whoah. When both people have PTSD, it has been my experience that the relationship can provide comfort and security through understanding and empathy. However, that is not to say there are no significant hurdles to overcome.

Read full story
9 comments

Sun Salutations

Yes, sun worshiping is real and a very logical and ancient practice. In yoga, you hear about Sun Salutations, or the Sanskrit term, Surya Namaskar. Surya is the sun. Nama means to bow to or adore. We stand at the front of our mat with our hands together at our hearts center in the same position as we typically start and end our practice with namaste mudra, which translates into the divine light in me honors and seeing the divine light within you.

Read full story

Fighting Fair in Relationships

Conflict is an unavoidable part of relationships. Even couples that always look happy have disagreements. How we approach and resolve conflict is what is essential. Talk to each other openly and often when something is bothering you before resentment builds.

Read full story
1 comments

Manifesting Love

Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how. Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.

Read full story

Solutions To Save Relationships

Relationships are difficult, and over fifty percent fail. If we were to put effort into healing, or mending, the mistakes made, or lack of effort, in those relationships, we may save ourselves more future heartache. Often, the unhealed trauma from one relationship is carried into the next, and the same mistakes are repeated. Sometimes, it is even unhealed wounds from as far back as childhood that is carried into adulthood that subconsciously cause self-sabotaging patterns of self-defeat. However, it does not have to be all doom and gloom, and I am here to provide you with six common reasons relationships fail and solutions to save them.

Read full story

Cultivating Self-Awareness

Self-awareness is the heart of emotional intelligence. Many people claim they are self-aware and may believe it, but it is a very rare quality. There are two types of awareness — internal and external.

Read full story

Should I Stay Or Should I Go When It Feels My Ship Is Sinking?

Are you in a rocky relationship? Do things feel chaotic? Does it feel like your ship is sinking, or do you want to jump overboard? Maybe you are simply riding big waves in rough water.

Read full story
1 comments

Upsetting Habits That May Influence Relationships

Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.

Read full story
1 comments

Lessons From Local Chef at Fond On Stainless Steel Cookware

I never thought cookware, such as pots, pans, and skillets, could change my life until they did. I guess that is just the way life goes, actually. Fun facts! We don’t know until we experience something better. Some things matter more than others. For example — wine glasses make a difference in how the wine tastes, and cookware makes a difference in the ease of preparation and clean up of food.

Read full story

Understanding and Preventing Procrastination

I procrastinate big time when I feel overwhelmed. Can you relate? I also procrastinate when the weather is beautiful and I would rather be outside. Oh wait, is that procrastination or downright selfishness and lack of responsibility on my part? I would rather call it procrastination.

Read full story
3 comments

When Internet is Our Livelihood Speed Matters

I am a writer and coach who works from home. Reliable and fast internet is essential for me. There is nothing worse than waiting for a page to pull up. Did you know Verizon offers 5G and Fios home internet service? These are relatively new options in addition to the more outdated LTE systems. For just $25 a month for those with Verizon unlimited premium phone plans and $49.99 for those without service. When I learned this, I was not only thrilled at the possibility of cutting my Spectrum bill by half but also struggling to get internet in most of my house.

Read full story

Shifting Mindsets to Reduce Stress

Try On a scale of one to ten, one being not well at all and ten being a rock star, how do you process and manage stress? Stress is an unavoidable part of life. Sometimes we experience more than we feel we deserve.

Read full story
1 comments

The Benefits of Yoga Continue Off The Mat

“The yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible isnot the goal. Standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is serenity. Balance. Truly finding peace in your own skin.” ~ Rachel Brathen.

Read full story

Using Mindfulness to Save Money

“Poor is a state of mind. Broke is a place you’re just passing through.” ~ Dave Ramsey. Many of us panic and have high-stress levels when we experience unexpected financial strains. It is mind-blowing to me how many people need more common sense regarding financial management. Our school systems need to teach economics and learn to budget. Financial planning and management are valuable life skills that can save heartache and reduce stress.

Read full story

Conflict Resolution in Relationships

Conflict is Unavoidable, But How Do You Handle It?. When your significant other crosses your boundaries or hurts you, do you go to family and friends for comfort and reassurance? Please stop. Gossiping is detrimental to the autonomy of your relationship.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy