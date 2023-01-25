Sun Salutations

Libby Shively McAvoy
Yes, sun worshiping is real and a very logical and ancient practice. In yoga, you hear about Sun Salutations, or the Sanskrit term, Surya Namaskar. Surya is the sun. Nama means to bow to or adore. We stand at the front of our mat with our hands together at our hearts center in the same position as we typically start and end our practice with namaste mudra, which translates into the divine light in me honors and seeing the divine light within you. 

So, as we move through the Sun Salutations, we take our arms up toward the heavens, and then we bow forward, turning our awareness inward and committing to our health and to our higher awareness. With each movement, we aspire to gain wisdom and knowledge and to become the best versions of ourselves. It is a prayer in motion.

There are 12 postures within a Sun Salutation, which is also symbolic because there are 12 Sanskrit terms for the word sun. Moving through these 12 postures in consecutive sequence in repetition warms & energizes the body. Sun Salutations engage the core, stretch the hamstrings, and loosen the shoulders. They improve circulation, massage internal organs and promote overall health. So you can use sun salutations as an excellent warm-up or start your yoga or workout session. When you are short on time and energy, it can be used as your minimum daily go-to for a total body workout.

Sun Salutations can be beautifully adapted for your personal needs and can even be done from a chair. When practiced at a slower pace, they provide a calming grounding effect, and when practiced at a faster pace, they provide an excellent cardiovascular workout and can provide weight loss.

Why start the day with Sun Salutations? Yoga was developed over 5000 years ago by ancient Sages in India who believed each body part was linked to some part of the natural world. The solar plexus (located behind the belly button) is said to be connected to the sun and associated with our emotional well-being and intuition. We practice Sun Salutations first thing in the morning to clear our minds, gain calmness for the day ahead, and heighten our intuition.

Let's face it, we all love a little sunshine. It feels good and makes us happy. The sun grows our fruits, vegetables, and flowers. It also creates light, and as we know, light helps us conquer our fears, so salute the sun. Practice Sun Salutations each day and feel yourself growing stronger, your light illuminating brighter and the warmth glowing within you. Make time for this vital practice every single day. It takes 15–20 minutes to do a proper 3–5 Sun Salutations A and Sun Salutations B sequence. You will greatly appreciate the many benefits you will discover through this practice.

Sun Salutation A:

  • Inhale, taking your arms up, look up
  • Exhale, bow forward, and look to the earth
  • inhale halfway up, straight spine, look forward
  • exhale hands to the earth, step back to plank, and lower yoga push up
  • inhale upward, dog, look up
  • exhale downward dog (hold 3–5 breaths), look between legs

~work to get your heals toward the earth, gently

~relax your ears between your arms

~let all the busy thoughts of the day and week go as you breathe in through your nose & out through your nose

  • Inhale, look at your thumbs
  • Exhale to the front of the mat
  • Repeat 3 to 5 times

Sun Salutation B:

  • Inhale, sweep your arms down and up as you come into chair pose
  • Exhale forward fold, straightening legs
  • Inhale halfway up, look to the horizon
  • Exhale hands to the earth and hop back to Chaturanga (yoga push-up)
  • Inhale heart to the sky
  • Exhale hips up and back to down dog
  • Inhale right foot to the right thumb, Warrior One
  • Exhale Down Dog
  • Inhale Left Foot to Left Thumb, Warrior One
  • Exhale Down Dog, stay here and re-connect with your breath

~ Relax your neck & shoulders

~Consider scissoring your heels, pressing one heel at a time to the earth and lifting the opposite heel

  • Inhale, look at your thumbs
  • exhale, hop or step to the front of your mat

Repeat 3–5 times on each side.

Wishing you all an inspiring start to your week!

Shine On,

Libby Shively McAvoy

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

