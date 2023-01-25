Fighting Fair in Relationships

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License 26W7YFUS84

Conflict is an unavoidable part of relationships. Even couples that always look happy have disagreements. How we approach and resolve conflict is what is essential. Talk to each other openly and often when something is bothering you before resentment builds.

Ten Tips for Fighting Fair

Practice the pause.

When emotions are heightened, you enter a state of fight or flight where thoughts become distorted, and we often lash out and say things we do not mean.

Pausing and taking deep, slow breaths allows us to return to a calm state where we can respond rather than react to our partner. This might require letting your partner know you need a short time out so that you can collect your thoughts and calm down.

We cannot have productive, rational conversations while in fight or flight. So, when you need a time out, communicate gently with your partner, so they do not feel you are stonewalling them.

2. Stick to the topic of concern.

It is easy to suddenly tailspin out of control when arguing. Avoid bringing up issues from the past that may be hurtful and elevate the argument. Stay on topic and remember what you are trying to accomplish. Avoid interrupting, undermining, and talking over your partner. Practice active listening with the intent to understand and resolve the conflict.

3. Avoid blame, shame, and defensiveness.

Remember, you are not fighting to win because you are on the same team. Be open and receptive to your partner’s needs, feelings, and concerns. Sometimes in conflict, we forget why we were fighting in the first place. Keep your end goal in mind.

4. Use “I statements.”

Using “I statements” rather than “You statements” puts the focus on the speaker and allows the listener to be more receptive because they are not being blamed or shamed.

“I statements” might sound like, “I feel frustrated when I come home after work and your shoes are in the middle of the floor, and I would appreciate it if you could put them in the closet.” This communication lets your partner know what is bothering you and what they can do to improve. It is far more effective and kind than, “You always leave your shoes in the middle of the floor, and it frustrates me.”

5. Repeat back for understanding.

After the person with the concern communicates through “I statements,” the other partner can say, “To be sure I understand, please let me repeat back to you. You feel frustrated when I leave my shoes lying around, and you want me to put them by the door.” The speaker would then say, “Well, you got the first part right, but I would prefer you put them in the closet.” The partner would then repeat back for clarity. You continue until there is mutual understanding.

6. Avoid sarcasm and name-calling.

Remember, no matter how upset you are, the person you are speaking to is who you chose to love. You each have feelings, and no one enjoys arguing. A simple concern can suddenly become a blowout fight with sarcasm or name-calling. Words can be forgiven, but they are rarely forgotten and can cause lasting damage. If necessary, take that pause and time out and resume the conversation when calm and rational.

7. The importance of nonverbal communication.

Much of what we convey is unspoken. Be aware of your body language, so your partner is more receptive to hearing and understanding you. Avoid clenched fists and crossed arms that may imply contempt. Make eye contact. Avoid raising your voice or speaking rapidly, which indicates aggression. Sit face to face with your partner, giving them your full attention.

8. Boundaries.

Hopefully, you set boundaries early in your relationship and expressed those to each other. You may need to remind your partner if they are violating your boundary respectfully. If they do not respect your boundary and continue without correcting their behavior, they likely do not respect you. A significant boundary I hear couples express in coaching sessions is walking out or leaving in the middle of an argument. Doing so creates more animosity.

9. Accept criticism and apologize.

It is crucial when criticizing your partner that you do so lovingly. Often something like leaving shoes in the middle of the room becomes a big deal in long-term relationships. Asking for improvement or change can quickly be resolved by the partner taking personal responsibility rather than getting defensive. A sincere apology can go a long way when followed by improving habits.

10. Kiss and make-up.

Once the conflict is resolved, hug and or kiss each other. This loving gesture will ease the tension, relieve the stress, and renew the love.

Conclusion

Using these helpful tools to resolve conflict will prevent long-term damage and resentment. Research shows one of the best predictors of divorce is not whether a couple fights, but how they fight.

Rather than fearing and avoiding conflict, look at it as a way to meet each other’s needs. We all have them, and when they go unmet, those needs may evolve into feelings of abandonment and resentment. Something as simple as putting shoes in the closet (just an example) can turn into, “You are such a slob, and it is obvious you do not care about me” when those needs are not communicated and met.

Conflict is an opportunity for growth and improvement. Never downplay your partner’s needs or concerns. Remember why you fell in love, to begin with. We are all human and will make mistakes and upset our partners, but forgiveness is critical in a successful relationship.

Fighting fair and having open conversations is far better than one person slamming doors and stomping around and the other person feeling like they are walking on eggshells.

When you commit to each other, you are on the same team. So, do not take things too personally. Practice full acceptance of your partner, flaws, and all, and you will be far more likely to resolve conflicts peacefully. Be slow to anger and quick to forgive.