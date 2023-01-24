Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License EVND659A4C

Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how.

Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.

An example of cognitive re-framing is, changing from thinking, “I am never going to fall in love,” to “I deserve a loving, healthy relationship and will have it when the right person comes along.” The first thought was all or nothing and negative. The second thought shifted perspectives to believe it would happen.

Steps for Manifesting





Awareness of your thoughts is the first step. When you have a negative thought, it is essential to challenge and question it to exchange it for a more positive thought and belief. Ask yourself if what you are thinking is true or based on past experiences and fears. Then shift mindsets.

Cognitive re-framing is the next step. Then change those negative thoughts and beliefs into more positive ones. Shifting thinking will allow you to feel more confident and ultimately attract what you desire.

Visualize the person you want to attract in great detail. Choose their height, body type, hair and eye colors, the shade of their skin, and what their voice sounds like — the more detailed your vision, the better. Next, visualize what your person does for a living. Visualize how this person’s family life is. Finally, imagine how this person treats you in great detail, including emotionally, physically, intellectually, and spiritually.

This vision will be like a road map. It is the destination where you desire to arrive. If you hit a sudden detour, you simply get the map out and take a detour, but you continue toward the destination while enjoying the journey.

Believe you are worthy of the love you desire. If you do not believe you are worthy, then why should anyone else? Practice self-love and acceptance. This may be difficult, particularly if you have experienced childhood trauma or neglect, but it is a critical step in manifesting love. You have to ditch the self-limiting patterns. Saying positive affirmations will help re-wire the subconscious brain to help you believe, such as:

I am worthy of love.

I am confident I deserve to be cherished.

The person I desire will be lucky to have me.

Say positive affirmations daily. Look in a mirror as you repeat them. The key is to believe what you tell yourself eventually.

We attract the energy we put out into the universe. So, be the person you want to attract. Adopt the characteristics of the person you have envisioned. If you want a positive person who smiles, do that, but be authentic.

Forget about childhood wounds (or heal them) and forget the scars left by past relationships. You are worthy of love. Leave the past in the past because you are about to achieve your dreams.

Journal. Write down all your most excellent traits. Then write your worst habits. Next, find ways to improve those bad habits. Self-study is the way toward growing into the best version of ourselves. When you find the person you have visualized, you want to be ready for them. You will attract the mirror of what is inside you.

Practice gratitude. Practicing gratitude allows us to generate positive energy. Not every day will be great, but there is always something for which to be grateful. Write what you are thankful for in your journal. Maybe, you are grateful for a pet, something you saw, a scent, a memory, a person, music, or a compliment received. Gratitude will raise your energetic vibration to assist in finding the person you dream of being with.

Write down your vision and how you imagine life being with this person. Putting it into writing will amplify the power of suggestion. Napoleon Hill explains the power of autosuggestion in his book, Think and Grow Rich. He believes that repeatedly visualizing, saying it out loud, and writing it down, helps develop our belief that it will happen. You must believe what you are saying to manifest it.

Believe you are already in a relationship with the person you desire. Adopt a confident posture, breathe deeply and slowly, smile, and dress the part. Be aware of your feelings and emotions. Be sure your words and actions are in alignment with your desired outcome. Train yourself every day to be the person you want to be and the person you want to attract.

Your mind will not differentiate between what you feed it and your current reality. When you want to succeed, you must carry yourself as a successful person would. Once you drop the desire to attract this person and believe you already have, the universe will conspire to deliver.

Dream, Believe, Achieve

Recap, Eight Steps to Manifest Love

Awareness Change negative thoughts into positive ones Visualize the person you want to attract Believe you are worthy Journal and self-study Practice gratitude Write down what your relationship looks like Believe it has already come true

Conclusion

To manifest, you must see, feel, and think it into existence. You are the creator of your life. You have the power to attract the person of your dreams. Just be careful to draw the whole person and not only the looks, or you may end up in a toxic relationship.

When this person you envision appears, be confident you deserve a loving, healthy relationship. Set boundaries to protect how you should be treated and discuss those with your new love.

I wish you the most loving, loyal, and respectful relationship imaginable.