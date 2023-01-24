Manifesting Love

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zvGk_0kPXm0DO00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License EVND659A4C

Manifesting love is a real thing. Yes, you can attract your dream person by controlling your thoughts; I will explain how.

Manifesting is a spiritual buzzword commonly used, but technically it stems from psychology. Have you heard of the term cognitive re-framing? Cognitive re-framing is swapping a negative thought for a positive one. Ultimately our thoughts determine our outcome as they control our emotions and behavior.

An example of cognitive re-framing is, changing from thinking, “I am never going to fall in love,” to “I deserve a loving, healthy relationship and will have it when the right person comes along.” The first thought was all or nothing and negative. The second thought shifted perspectives to believe it would happen.

Steps for Manifesting

  • Awareness of your thoughts is the first step. When you have a negative thought, it is essential to challenge and question it to exchange it for a more positive thought and belief. Ask yourself if what you are thinking is true or based on past experiences and fears. Then shift mindsets.
  • Cognitive re-framing is the next step. Then change those negative thoughts and beliefs into more positive ones. Shifting thinking will allow you to feel more confident and ultimately attract what you desire.
  • Visualize the person you want to attract in great detail. Choose their height, body type, hair and eye colors, the shade of their skin, and what their voice sounds like — the more detailed your vision, the better. Next, visualize what your person does for a living. Visualize how this person’s family life is. Finally, imagine how this person treats you in great detail, including emotionally, physically, intellectually, and spiritually.

This vision will be like a road map. It is the destination where you desire to arrive. If you hit a sudden detour, you simply get the map out and take a detour, but you continue toward the destination while enjoying the journey.

  • Believe you are worthy of the love you desire. If you do not believe you are worthy, then why should anyone else? Practice self-love and acceptance. This may be difficult, particularly if you have experienced childhood trauma or neglect, but it is a critical step in manifesting love. You have to ditch the self-limiting patterns. Saying positive affirmations will help re-wire the subconscious brain to help you believe, such as:
    I am worthy of love.
    I am confident I deserve to be cherished.
    The person I desire will be lucky to have me.
    Say positive affirmations daily. Look in a mirror as you repeat them. The key is to believe what you tell yourself eventually.

We attract the energy we put out into the universe. So, be the person you want to attract. Adopt the characteristics of the person you have envisioned. If you want a positive person who smiles, do that, but be authentic.

Forget about childhood wounds (or heal them) and forget the scars left by past relationships. You are worthy of love. Leave the past in the past because you are about to achieve your dreams.

  • Journal. Write down all your most excellent traits. Then write your worst habits. Next, find ways to improve those bad habits. Self-study is the way toward growing into the best version of ourselves. When you find the person you have visualized, you want to be ready for them. You will attract the mirror of what is inside you.
  • Practice gratitude. Practicing gratitude allows us to generate positive energy. Not every day will be great, but there is always something for which to be grateful. Write what you are thankful for in your journal. Maybe, you are grateful for a pet, something you saw, a scent, a memory, a person, music, or a compliment received. Gratitude will raise your energetic vibration to assist in finding the person you dream of being with.
  • Write down your vision and how you imagine life being with this person. Putting it into writing will amplify the power of suggestion. Napoleon Hill explains the power of autosuggestion in his book, Think and Grow Rich. He believes that repeatedly visualizing, saying it out loud, and writing it down, helps develop our belief that it will happen. You must believe what you are saying to manifest it.
  • Believe you are already in a relationship with the person you desire. Adopt a confident posture, breathe deeply and slowly, smile, and dress the part. Be aware of your feelings and emotions. Be sure your words and actions are in alignment with your desired outcome. Train yourself every day to be the person you want to be and the person you want to attract.

Your mind will not differentiate between what you feed it and your current reality. When you want to succeed, you must carry yourself as a successful person would. Once you drop the desire to attract this person and believe you already have, the universe will conspire to deliver.

Dream, Believe, Achieve

Recap, Eight Steps to Manifest Love 

  1. Awareness
  2. Change negative thoughts into positive ones
  3. Visualize the person you want to attract
  4. Believe you are worthy
  5. Journal and self-study
  6. Practice gratitude
  7. Write down what your relationship looks like
  8. Believe it has already come true

Conclusion

To manifest, you must see, feel, and think it into existence. You are the creator of your life. You have the power to attract the person of your dreams. Just be careful to draw the whole person and not only the looks, or you may end up in a toxic relationship.

When this person you envision appears, be confident you deserve a loving, healthy relationship. Set boundaries to protect how you should be treated and discuss those with your new love.

I wish you the most loving, loyal, and respectful relationship imaginable.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Manifesting# Spirituality# Psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
864 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Redefining Love After Divorce

We always bond together in times of importance. Unfortunately, we have lost two great men in our family this year- this past week we lost Stephen McAvoy who now watches over us from Heaven above.

Read full story

One Tiny Word That Can Become The Bridge To Success

Using the word yet can powerfully elevate your life. It creates a can-do attitude. My mom used to say, “Can’t never could do anything.” I grew up in a loving, supportive home and was always encouraged to try new things — activities and trying new food- to branch out and push my edge. As I entered my twenties, I got involved in volunteerism, became an active community member, and had a close-knit group of friends. However, I always felt something was missing. I now realize that I had not yet shown up in my own life. I was simply going through the motions doing what I felt I was supposed to be doing, and yet I had not really found myself, my life’s purpose, and I was living to please others.

Read full story

The Effects of Being Raised By a Narcissist

The relationships we form with our parents or caregivers in early childhood influence us. Our attachment styles, levels of trust, and feelings of worth later in our lives. If you were not consistently seen or valued for who you were growing up, you might feel triggered as an adult when you feel misunderstood or unheard. Likewise, if your parent ridiculed you in childhood, you may have difficulty making decisions.

Read full story
36 comments

Improving Sleep For Better Well-Being

“A good laugh and long sleep are the two best cures for anything.” ~ Irish Proverb. Sleep is an essential component of our well-being. Most adults require 7–9 hours of sleep, and children need more. Some of you will say you function fine on four hours or less, and if that is true, I am happy for you, but have you considered how much better you may feel and function with a few more hours?

Read full story
5 comments

Experiencing PTSD in Relationships

Relationships are complicated enough but add one partner who has PTSD, and it can be brutal. Now, let’s say both people suffer PTSD — whoah. When both people have PTSD, it has been my experience that the relationship can provide comfort and security through understanding and empathy. However, that is not to say there are no significant hurdles to overcome.

Read full story
9 comments

Sun Salutations

Yes, sun worshiping is real and a very logical and ancient practice. In yoga, you hear about Sun Salutations, or the Sanskrit term, Surya Namaskar. Surya is the sun. Nama means to bow to or adore. We stand at the front of our mat with our hands together at our hearts center in the same position as we typically start and end our practice with namaste mudra, which translates into the divine light in me honors and seeing the divine light within you.

Read full story

Fighting Fair in Relationships

Conflict is an unavoidable part of relationships. Even couples that always look happy have disagreements. How we approach and resolve conflict is what is essential. Talk to each other openly and often when something is bothering you before resentment builds.

Read full story
1 comments

Solutions To Save Relationships

Relationships are difficult, and over fifty percent fail. If we were to put effort into healing, or mending, the mistakes made, or lack of effort, in those relationships, we may save ourselves more future heartache. Often, the unhealed trauma from one relationship is carried into the next, and the same mistakes are repeated. Sometimes, it is even unhealed wounds from as far back as childhood that is carried into adulthood that subconsciously cause self-sabotaging patterns of self-defeat. However, it does not have to be all doom and gloom, and I am here to provide you with six common reasons relationships fail and solutions to save them.

Read full story

Cultivating Self-Awareness

Self-awareness is the heart of emotional intelligence. Many people claim they are self-aware and may believe it, but it is a very rare quality. There are two types of awareness — internal and external.

Read full story

Should I Stay Or Should I Go When It Feels My Ship Is Sinking?

Are you in a rocky relationship? Do things feel chaotic? Does it feel like your ship is sinking, or do you want to jump overboard? Maybe you are simply riding big waves in rough water.

Read full story
1 comments

Upsetting Habits That May Influence Relationships

Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.

Read full story
1 comments

Lessons From Local Chef at Fond On Stainless Steel Cookware

I never thought cookware, such as pots, pans, and skillets, could change my life until they did. I guess that is just the way life goes, actually. Fun facts! We don’t know until we experience something better. Some things matter more than others. For example — wine glasses make a difference in how the wine tastes, and cookware makes a difference in the ease of preparation and clean up of food.

Read full story

Understanding and Preventing Procrastination

I procrastinate big time when I feel overwhelmed. Can you relate? I also procrastinate when the weather is beautiful and I would rather be outside. Oh wait, is that procrastination or downright selfishness and lack of responsibility on my part? I would rather call it procrastination.

Read full story
3 comments

When Internet is Our Livelihood Speed Matters

I am a writer and coach who works from home. Reliable and fast internet is essential for me. There is nothing worse than waiting for a page to pull up. Did you know Verizon offers 5G and Fios home internet service? These are relatively new options in addition to the more outdated LTE systems. For just $25 a month for those with Verizon unlimited premium phone plans and $49.99 for those without service. When I learned this, I was not only thrilled at the possibility of cutting my Spectrum bill by half but also struggling to get internet in most of my house.

Read full story

Shifting Mindsets to Reduce Stress

Try On a scale of one to ten, one being not well at all and ten being a rock star, how do you process and manage stress? Stress is an unavoidable part of life. Sometimes we experience more than we feel we deserve.

Read full story
1 comments

The Benefits of Yoga Continue Off The Mat

“The yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible isnot the goal. Standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is serenity. Balance. Truly finding peace in your own skin.” ~ Rachel Brathen.

Read full story

Using Mindfulness to Save Money

“Poor is a state of mind. Broke is a place you’re just passing through.” ~ Dave Ramsey. Many of us panic and have high-stress levels when we experience unexpected financial strains. It is mind-blowing to me how many people need more common sense regarding financial management. Our school systems need to teach economics and learn to budget. Financial planning and management are valuable life skills that can save heartache and reduce stress.

Read full story

Conflict Resolution in Relationships

Conflict is Unavoidable, But How Do You Handle It?. When your significant other crosses your boundaries or hurts you, do you go to family and friends for comfort and reassurance? Please stop. Gossiping is detrimental to the autonomy of your relationship.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight District

The Clifton Gaslight District is a charming area you won’t want to miss. Located near downtown Cincinnati, the Gaslight area offers several large parks, shopping, a large selection of restaurants, bars, and the Cincinnati Zoo. Streets are still lit with their original charming gas lights, giving the area its name in the early 1900s.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy