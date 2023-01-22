Lessons From Local Chef at Fond On Stainless Steel Cookware

Photo by Author’s Personal Image

I never thought cookware, such as pots, pans, and skillets, could change my life until they did. I guess that is just the way life goes, actually. Fun facts! We don’t know until we experience something better. Some things matter more than others. For example — wine glasses make a difference in how the wine tastes, and cookware makes a difference in the ease of preparation and clean up of food.

When I owned my own yoga studio from 2016–2019, I worked a couple of doors down from a fantastic breakfast and lunch spot called Fond , named for the delicious brown bits remaining in a pan after food has been roasted or sauteed. It was a tiny spot and I got to know the owner/ chef quite well. We started trading, and I offered him free yoga classes in exchange for him feeding me. It was a pretty amazing trade. I think I personally got the better end since I got also to take food home.

I had always wanted to be a chef. However, I did not want the long hours, particularly at night. During slow hours at my studio, I offered to help with food prep and bagging chips, making pickles and hummus. One day his head of house walked out. He was left in a real pickle, pardon the pun. Ha-ha, I couldn’t resist. I started going in early before my studio opened and in between all of my classes to help until he could hire someone new. I got to live my dream for a short time.

I was in charge of finishing sandwiches, garnishing, serving, taking orders, cashing people out, greeting, and continuing to make pickles, pickled jalapenos, and a variety of hummus.

During this time, I questioned why the chef used the type of cookware he did — stainless steel. He explained that contrary to what people think about non-stick being easier to clean, stainless is far more durable and good quality stainless is very easy to clean. If nothing else, you put a little water in the skillet and bring it to a boil, and viola it comes clean.

“Teflon is like baby’s first frying pan…grown up’s use steel!” ~ Ethan Snider, Chef/Owner Fond Restaurant

Chef Snider explains, “Stainless with aluminum or copper bottom holds better heat, and if you want to scrape the delicious “Fond” off the bottom of the pan you won’t scratch that toxic Teflon.” He went on to say, “It does take real skill to use stainless.”

Photo by Author’s Image From Fond

I started thinking about my nonstick skillets and mismatched cookware at home. With my love for cooking and the amount of at-home cooking I do I thought I really should invest in good quality cookware. Many types of cookware, such as aluminum have been linked to long-term memory problems and Teflon is known to be toxic when the surface has been scratched or damaged.

I could not afford to just go buy all new high-quality cookware so instead, I put it on my Christmas and birthday wish lists and decided to collect it. My now ex-husband gave me my first small Anolon skillet which I use all the time. My parents then gave me an Anolon set for Christmas. My best friend recently gave me two more of my Anolon skillets — small and medium. I now am happy to say I have quite a complete and wonderful set.

Every single time I use this cookware I rave about how much I love it. Ask my children or anyone who has been in my kitchen, and they can attest. It is almost obnoxious how much I love this stuff lol. You would never have known stainless would clean so easily. Literally soak it a little bit after using, scrub and everything comes right off. I put mine right in the dishwasher, but it could easily be hand washed. It is all oven-safe as well.

Buying high-quality cookware will be one of your best investments. I would imagine this cookware will easily hold up for the rest of my life and get passed on to my grandchildren. It cooks evenly. The handles do not get hot. It is moderately priced — less than All Clad and I believe it is equal quality.

So, swap your nonstick for stainless, and you will never regret it. I do not cook with much butter or oil. Adjust the heat. It is all that we get used to.