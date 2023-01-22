The Benefits of Yoga Continue Off The Mat

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License YFSLGJWNCE

“The yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible isnot the goal. Standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is serenity. Balance. Truly finding peace in your own skin.” ~ Rachel Brathen

Yoga has many benefits, both mentally and physically. Practicing yoga for as little as twenty minutes can improve balance, strength, and flexibility and calm our minds. It can also relieve back pain, improve heart health, and helps us sleep better. Yoga is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. It is a way of connecting, becoming more aware, and practicing self-acceptance.

Yoga can be practiced anywhere, including in the comfort of your home. It is not about accomplishing arm balances or inversions. It is about learning about our bodies, our limitations, and our abilities. What matters most is practice over perfection. It is about becoming flexible over time in both body and mind. It teaches us to be more present in daily life.

“The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.” ~Jason Crandall

As we practice each pose or asana, we focus our gaze on a focal point called Drishti in Sanskrit. By doing so, we tune out the chaos of the external world and go within ourselves. Yoga creates clarity, focus, and confidence.

As we age, balance is a big concern. Practicing yoga will increase balance. If you do not feel stable, please use a chair or the aid of a wall. Over time you can slowly move away from the assisted object, and your balance will improve with practice.

Yoga is an excellent tool for stress management. Still, even those not open to the practice can benefit from the breathing techniques. Using what we call Ujjayi Breath connects the movement with the breath and calms the nervous system allowing us to return to a parasympathetic state. This breathing technique lowers heart rate and blood pressure and creates a calming effect. Yoga promotes wellness, healing, and self-acceptance.

“Every emotion is connected with the breath. If you change the rhythm, you can change thee emotion.” ~ Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Ujjayi Breath, or victorious Yoga Breath

You can use this technique both on and off the mat. For example, when you are triggered by a negative emotion, using Ujjayi Breath can bring you out of the fight or flight state and allow you to think clearly. In the fight or flight state, thoughts are often distorted.

How to practice Ujjayi Breath

Breathe in deeply through your nose until your lungs are entirely expanded. Then exhale through your nose deeply, emptying the lungs and contracting the belly. This will create a hissing sound that some refer to as Darth Vader Breath. I like comparing the sound to waves coming into shore and back out to sea. Continue this Breath until you feel calm and throughout your yoga practice.

In yoga, we will inhale during mountain pose (equal standing) and exhale as we bow forward (forward bending), inhale as we straighten the back and rise halfway up looking forward, and exhale as we place our hands on the earth and step back to plank to lower yoga push up. Inhale upward dog as you look toward the sky, and exhale downward dog as you look back between your feet. That is an example of how we flow through a sequence with Breath.

Using Ujjayi Breath during yoga helps stoke the heat within the body, which in turn allows for more flexibility.

Myths About Yoga

You have to be flexible to practice.

False. You become more flexible in time because of your practice. A good instructor will offer modifications to make each pose accessible.

2. You have to have expensive yoga clothing.

False. You can practice in blue jeans or anything else that suits you.

3. You have to pay a lot to practice in a studio.

False. Yoga can be practiced in the comfort of your home with guided online classes, many of which are free.

4. Yoga is not a workout, but instead just stretching.

False. There are many styles of yoga. Ashtanga and Rocket yoga is very athletic. But, the physical practice was initially intended to exhaust the body so the mind could be clear for meditation.

5. Yoga is only for hippy people who are super mellow and happy, and it’s spiritual wizardry.

False. Yoga helps overcome mental and emotional negativity by rewiring the mind. It is about self-study. It is not brainwashing. Even yogis have bad days and experience frustration. Not everyone embraces the spiritual benefits of yoga, but the spiritual component does not conflict with or replace religious beliefs.

6. You have to be young and female to practice yoga.

False. My ninety-year-old dad practiced yoga with me. Chair yoga makes it accessible to the elderly and those recovering from surgery. Men benefit as much as women and are welcome in any yoga class.

To Recap Yoga:

improves balance

improves flexibility

improves sleep

creates awareness and mindfulness

improves strength

welcomes men and women of all ages, in fact, is also excellent for children

can be practiced on the mat and also as a way of life

Conclusion

Yoga reduces stress and improves awareness. Awareness is the catalyst for change and transformation. It is essential to listen to your body. When a pose hurts, please ease out of it a little bit. Stretching is good but can lead to injury when the ego takes over. Practice acceptance of yourself and where you are while you work to get to where you desire.

Each time you step onto your mat, your practice will feel a bit different. Sometimes we have more energy after starting than we realized, sometimes less. Sometimes we have more balance, and sometimes, we struggle. Be gentle with yourself. It is not a competition.

The more consistent you are with your yoga practice, the more benefits you will see in both body and mind. For me, yoga is a lifestyle and far more than practice on the mat. It is steeped in rich philosophy and traditions.

I hope using Ujjayi, yoga Breath, will help you manage stress and overcome anxiety. It is one of the best tools in my mental toolbox. There are many breathing techniques, but this is safe, effective, and easy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I am passionate about yoga because it has saved my life. It has given me hope in dark times and is my respite when I need it. I accept that it is not for everyone, but if you are experiencing sadness or stress, getting on a yoga mat or practicing chair yoga may change your mindset and improve your life.

Peace & Light,

Libby Shively McAvoy