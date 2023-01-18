Conflict Resolution in Relationships

Libby Shively McAvoy
Conflict is Unavoidable, But How Do You Handle It?

When your significant other crosses your boundaries or hurts you, do you go to family and friends for comfort and reassurance? Please stop. Gossiping is detrimental to the autonomy of your relationship.

When you report your partner’s mistakes to others, they naturally want to protect you. Here is the problem: most times we have conflict, we resolve it, just not as soon as one of us had hoped. Talking to others about those problems in the relationship compounds the issues and makes the repair more difficult.

If you need to vent or speak with someone try a therapist or coach who will speak with you and listen with confidentiality so as not to complicate problems.

Problem Number One
If you speak poorly behind your partner’s back, they will likely feel hurt, betrayed, and embarrassed. This might cause them to be more quiet and reserved and less likely to be vulnerable. It may cause them not to want to be around those in which you confided. This can cause significant rifts in your relationship and with friends and family.

Problem Number Two
Your friends and family will form a tainted negative opinion of your significant others that is virtually impossible to reverse or repair.

Problem Number Three
While you seek external validation for how you feel, you will get advice that may not apply to your situation. This can complicate the situation leaving you feeling worse. Instead, listen to music — lyrics validate our feelings.

Problem Number Four
If you have typical squabbles, your friends and family will likely tire of you returning to your partner. They often feel you need to listen after asking for advice. This leads me back to the point of validation. The truth is you are not heeding their advice. You wanted to be heard, understood, loved, and accepted.

“Maturity in a relationship is not expecting your partner to be constantly happy. Ups and downs are natural; giving each other space to feel heavy emotions while staying attentive and actively giving support is a sign of real love. Relationships are not about fixing everything for each other, they are about experiencing joyful moments and tough times as a team and loving each other through the changes. Sometimes your partner just needs to go through their own process to emerge lighter and freer than before.” ~Yung Pueblo | TheMindsJournal

Stop Looking Outward and Turn Towards Your Partner

Sometimes the relationship requires a break before the conflict can be constructively resolved. If this happens, do not seek attention or date others. Sit with yourself. Ask yourself how you could have been a partner and what you needed. Take personal responsibility.

In every conflict there is his version, her version, and then the truth. Typically the truth is somewhere in between the way each partner feels. 

Other times, like when a bottom line is crossed, it is necessary to end the relationship. Again, sit with yourself. Give your heart and soul time to heal before dating. Learn to enjoy being alone. Explore new hobbies and interests.

How to Resolve Conflict

Sit with your partner face to face. Be aware of your body language and tone. Speak kindly with the intent to resolve the conflict. Ask yourselves if you are really upset by each other, or if past experiences and trauma are causing distorted thoughts and emotions. Use “I statements” so your partner is more willing to actively listen. Finally paraphrase back your understanding of what your partner says to be sure you understand it. 

If your partner does not have a clear understanding, try to convey your feelings and concerns a different way without eelevating the conflict with frustration. Keep in mind you are both committed to trying.

Avoid being defensive and reversing blame. Avoid criticizing your partner. try not to shut down. No one likes conflict, but it is part of life. Never make your partner feel rejected or abandond. It is critical to create a safe place emotionally for each other.

When Struggling in Relationships

  • Try to consider both points of view and both perspectives.
  • Keep the end goal in mind. Often couples, especially when together for a long time, tend to pick fights and not have a point or goal in mind.
  • Remember why you fell in love.
  • Be in the foxhole together, meaning work together rather than against each other.
  • Always speak respectfully. Name-calling is as nasty as gossiping with others. Words can be forgiven but not forgotten.
  • Listen actively and treat your partner as you want to be treated.
  • It is okay to be wrong. Just apologize and do not repeat the mistake. 
  • See the innocent child within each other.

Conclusion

Relationships are challenging, but when you find someone worthy of your love, cultivating it is worth the effort. Set boundaries and if your partner does not respect those, then walk away because that is a sign he does not respect you.

Never cling to the idea of someone. Listen when your partner tells you who they are. Watch for sudden changes in attitude and behavior. Finally, listen to your intuition. Ultimately, you have all the answers you need within.

A healthy, happy relationship can lead to better sleep and better health. A healthy relationship can also allow us to become the best version of ourselves. If the connection is not propelling you forward but draining your energy, take the time to evaluate why.

You deserve to live a stable, content life, and you are worthy of love. But you have to believe that and practice self-love and acceptance first.

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence.

