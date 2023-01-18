Cincinnati, OH

Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight District

Libby Shively McAvoy
Photo by Author's Personal Image

The Clifton Gaslight District is a charming area you won’t want to miss. Located near downtown Cincinnati, the Gaslight area offers several large parks, shopping, a large selection of restaurants, bars, and the Cincinnati Zoo. Streets are still lit with their original charming gas lights, giving the area its name in the early 1900s.

As someone who grew up in the suburbs, I enjoy regularly visiting there because of its vibe. It is very eclectic, with everyone from college students, families, professors, older hippy-style people, and a few homeless people. The homeless do not beg, and most are very friendly, so I hope that will not deter you from visiting. Many people are out walking at all hours, and it feels very safe.

The older homes in the area offer unique architecture. Sometimes I park and take walks to look at the houses. Burnet Woods is a great place to set up a hammock or stroll through the woods. With 89.3 acres of green space, it is a relaxing oasis in an urban landscape.

Mt. Storm Park offers 57 acres of lush grass and a lovely pavilion dubbed “The Temple of Love.” One or two people often practice yoga in the gazebo or meditate. There is an overlook with vast views of the City.

Clifton is a historical Landmark, and The Esquire Theater is a lovely example of a nostalgic reminder of the early 1900s when they used the theater for silent movies. Current movies rotate through, and they offer student tickets every day for $7.75.

Photo by Author's Personal Image

Food & Drinks

Now onto my favorite part — the restaurant and bar scene. Arlin’s is the place to go if you want to meet some locals. They offer a full bar, great food, and a back patio. They draw a regular crowd because it is comfortable, inviting, and friendly.

The Upside Brew is a fun place. They serve artisan coffee, craft beer, wine, cocktails, and a small selection of food, so you can sip whatever you choose alone while you work, read, or amongst friends. The art used to decorate is also for sale, which is very inspirational. You will want to attend the trivia nights each Wednesday from 7–9 pm but get there early because it draws a large crowd. For those with young children aged 5–8, The Clifton Cultural Arts Center offers arts and crafts each Tuesday from 9:30–10:00 am. From time to time, you can even enjoy some talented bands.

Skyline Chili and Graeter’s Ice Cream are both Cincinnati Icons and are located just a couple short blocks from each other on Ludlow. My favorite at Skyline is the Vegetarian Burrito, but for the non-veg head, the three-way and conies are popular. Graeters offers many ice cream flavors, milkshakes, and sundaes. They also sell delicious baked goods for those looking for an alternative dessert.

Dewey’s pizza is a local place that serves incredible and unique hand-tossed pizza and salads. This is your spot if you want a place for a glass of wine and a light bite without breaking the bank.

Ludlow offers many eclectic foods, including Italian, Indian, Chinese, and Mexican. There are also carry-out windows offering healthy bowls where you can choose your ingredients.

Biagio’s Bistro is my favorite place for fettuccini alfredo. It is over-the-top yummy. The cream did not separate, like so many do, and graced the housemade noodles seductively. The scent of toasted garlic excited me before I took my first bite. They also have an array of appetizers, salads, pasta, and meat & seafood entrees. But I cannot imagine not ordering the alfredo again when I return. The plain alfredo is only $13.50 for a generous portion (I took leftovers for the next day.) They also offer chicken alfredo for $16.50 and seafood alfredo for $19.50. You can watch Biagio himself create each masterpiece from the open kitchen, and the staff is attentive and friendly. This individually owned gem is worth a trip to the Gaslight District of Clifton in and of itself.

Photo by Author's Personal Image

Summary

Whether you are visiting from out of town or venturing into an urban setting from the burbs, there is something in Clifton for everyone. 

