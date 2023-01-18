Using Emotional Intelligence and Reparenting to Heal Childhood Wounds

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9XEb_0kIhKSX600
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 7WXREZ9VKN

Are you struggling in relationships or with stress management as an adult? You may be suffering from an unhealed childhood wound. The good news is we can heal those wounds by raising our emotional intelligence and learning to reparent ourselves. I will guide you through how to practice these, but first, let's identify some examples of childhood trauma.

Examples of Childhood Trauma

  • Not being seen, heard, or understood
  • Having a parent who lives vicariously through the child
  • Role reversal, where the child becomes the caregiver
  • Having a parent overly focused on the outward appearance
  • A parent with substance abuse issues
  • Having a narcissistic parent
  • A parent who brings different men (or women) home regularly
  • Being left alone/ not being cared for
  • Physical, emotional, or sexual abuse
  • Traumatic accidents
  • Divorce

How Childhood Wounds Affect Our Adult Lives

Childhood wounds cause low self-esteem and emotional maturity, resulting in difficulty with emotional regulation and conflict resolution. Many people with unhealed childhood wounds are easily offended, feel inadequate, have deep fears of abandonment, and need external validation. They have an insecure attachment style due to their needs not being met as a child, which causes trust issues and makes relationships difficult.

Childhood trauma affects every aspect of life.

The brain is less efficient and has either an inadequate or exaggerated stress response. The amygdala, responsible for emotions, goes into overdrive, causing a constant state of fight-flight or freeze. This aroused state causes the prefrontal cortex to struggle to learn and think. Someone with an unhealed childhood wound may experience difficulty concentrating or problem-solving and become hyperaroused.

Many who have experienced trauma have sleeping or eating disorders and may tend to numb out rather than face their emotions. Sometimes the childhood wound results in the adult being a workaholic. Some feel the need to overachieve, and being a workaholic is a way to avoid their feelings again.

Recognizing and Acknowledging The Wounded Child Within

We are walking around in the shells we call bodies. Those bodies change shapes and sizes as we age, but the spirit of our inner child remains.

  1. Let your inner child know that you are listening and their feelings are valid.
  2. Give your inner child a chance to express the fears, abandonment, or betrayal they may not have been able to do yet.
  3. Let your inner child know you are in charge and will keep them safe.
  4. Tell them it was not their fault.
  5. Say everything to your inner child you wished your parents had said.

Reparenting

Your childhood may have lacked experiences other children take for granted. For example, if you cared for an alcoholic parent, you may have missed summers at the pool or even Prom. Perhaps your parents were abusive, and you were too ashamed of your bruises to allow friends to see, and as a result, you were isolated.

It is time to reclaim your power. It is time to peel away all the masks you have worn to please others and, frankly, to survive. So, pull out a notebook or journal and complete the following exercise.

  1. Name what you missed out on in childhood and how that made you feel.
  2. Do something playful to connect with your inner child. Write down how that feels.
  3. Forgive. Let go of the burdens and shame you have carried. You do not need to tell the person who hurt you but do it for yourself.
  4. Set boundaries and raise your emotional intelligence: practice self-love and acceptance.
  5. Surround yourself with supportive and inspiring people.
  6. Practice self-care and quiet the inner critic.

You cannot change your past, but you can take responsibility for the person you are and the person you are becoming. Practice awareness of your thoughts and feelings. Be aware of how you feel around others and how you affect their energy.

Practice Positive Affirmations

I love and accept myself
I deserve to thrive
I am safe

Practicing positive affirmations rewires the subconscious mind that has us believe we are not worthy and not enough because of the childhood trauma endured. You are enough, and you are worthy. Now, you need to believe that to change self-limiting prophesies.

Triggers

When you recognize and feel triggered by negative emotions, start immediately taking long, deep inhales through your nose and long, deep exhales through your nose. Continue this breathing technique until your physical symptoms, such as rapid heart rate and nausea, subside.

Triggers are usually a sign of a painful memory from the past or worry for the future. Using the breath to return to the present moment reminds us that we are safe.

The problem is when we are triggered, we easily self-sabotage ourselves as well as the relationships we treasure. Our emotions simply explode, and as a result, we say and do things we later regret. Understanding triggers and learning to process and express emotions constructively is crucial.

Things that May Cause Triggers

  • Music or sounds
  • The way someone speaks or approaches you
  • Thoughts/ memories
  • Smells
  • Places
  • Feelings
  • Certain Situations

You may have other triggers, but what is essential is to recognize them. Sit with your feelings and allow them. Then return to present moment awareness. Question your thoughts and ask yourself if that is your perception or reality. Reframe your thoughts by replacing negative thoughts with more helpful ones.

When triggered, we enter a fight-flight or freeze state where our thoughts become distorted. The brain lies to us. Maybe it says, "You will never amount to anything." These thoughts are not your reality. They are programming from your childhood.

Conclusion

Abuse is never okay, but childhood abuse and neglect is the worst crime. Children do not have the knowledge, skills, or tools to survive abuse and come out with good social skills and high confidence.

The good news is awareness is the catalyst for change. You can succeed in relationships and life by practicing interpersonal awareness, connecting to the child within, and reparenting yourself. Remain vulnerable despite how counterintuitive that may feel. The only way to experience a loving relationship is to let that person in.

Trust your intuition and gut instinct when dating or in a relationship. Do not make assumptions. Have constructive conversations. Let your significant other know your past and all of your fears. Chances are they share more insecurities than you may know. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I hope if you experienced childhood trauma that you are ready for your comeback. After all, the comeback is always stronger than the setback. Channel your inner fire and spirit into the abundance you deserve. 

Peace and Light,

Libby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Childhood Trauma# Psychology# Emotional Intelligence# Healing# Life Lessons

Comments / 4

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
665 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

Upsetting Habits That May Influence Relationships

Pet peeves reveal a lot about a person’s character and what values are important to them. It is important to discuss pet peeves early when dating so that you do not upset one another. It is also important to pick up on cues from the person you are dating both verbally and non-verbally of what might be acceptable to them. For example, someone who chews with their mouth open and eats with their elbow on the table clearly does not have many food related pet peeves, but if you do that might be an issue long term for the success of the relationship.

Read full story
1 comments

Lessons From Local Chef at Fond On Stainless Steel Cookware

I never thought cookware, such as pots, pans, and skillets, could change my life until they did. I guess that is just the way life goes, actually. Fun facts! We don’t know until we experience something better. Some things matter more than others. For example — wine glasses make a difference in how the wine tastes, and cookware makes a difference in the ease of preparation and clean up of food.

Read full story

Understanding and Preventing Procrastination

I procrastinate big time when I feel overwhelmed. Can you relate? I also procrastinate when the weather is beautiful and I would rather be outside. Oh wait, is that procrastination or downright selfishness and lack of responsibility on my part? I would rather call it procrastination.

Read full story

When Internet is Our Livelihood Speed Matters

I am a writer and coach who works from home. Reliable and fast internet is essential for me. There is nothing worse than waiting for a page to pull up. Did you know Verizon offers 5G and Fios home internet service? These are relatively new options in addition to the more outdated LTE systems. For just $25 a month for those with Verizon unlimited premium phone plans and $49.99 for those without service. When I learned this, I was not only thrilled at the possibility of cutting my Spectrum bill by half but also struggling to get internet in most of my house.

Read full story

Shifting Mindsets to Reduce Stress

Try On a scale of one to ten, one being not well at all and ten being a rock star, how do you process and manage stress? Stress is an unavoidable part of life. Sometimes we experience more than we feel we deserve.

Read full story
1 comments

The Benefits of Yoga Continue Off The Mat

“The yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible isnot the goal. Standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is serenity. Balance. Truly finding peace in your own skin.” ~ Rachel Brathen.

Read full story

Using Mindfulness to Save Money

“Poor is a state of mind. Broke is a place you’re just passing through.” ~ Dave Ramsey. Many of us panic and have high-stress levels when we experience unexpected financial strains. It is mind-blowing to me how many people need more common sense regarding financial management. Our school systems need to teach economics and learn to budget. Financial planning and management are valuable life skills that can save heartache and reduce stress.

Read full story

Conflict Resolution in Relationships

Conflict is Unavoidable, But How Do You Handle It?. When your significant other crosses your boundaries or hurts you, do you go to family and friends for comfort and reassurance? Please stop. Gossiping is detrimental to the autonomy of your relationship.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight District

The Clifton Gaslight District is a charming area you won’t want to miss. Located near downtown Cincinnati, the Gaslight area offers several large parks, shopping, a large selection of restaurants, bars, and the Cincinnati Zoo. Streets are still lit with their original charming gas lights, giving the area its name in the early 1900s.

Read full story
Marathon, FL

Paradise Awaits in The Florida Keys

What destinations are on your travel bucket list? Travel ignites my soul. I have visited the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and most of the continental United States. For many years, I have wanted to see the Florida Keys, notably Key West. I heard mixed reviews, though, that held me back from visiting until last year. Many people claim there are no beaches — which is not the case. Others claim it is not children or family-friendly — also not the case. I fell in love with the Keys. So, having been over five times this past year, I would like to share the truth about the Keys from my experiences.

Read full story

Choosing an Abundance Mindset

Living a love-based life puts me in an abundance mindset where I can manifest what I desire. Are you living in an abundance mindset or a lack mindset? I admit that when I was in low vibration and feeling betrayed and lonely after my divorce, I was living in lack mindset. I cried myself to sleep each night, felt sorry for myself, and attracted toxic relationships that only seemed to amplify the negativity.

Read full story

Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist

Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.

Read full story
11 comments
Covington, KY

Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.

Read full story

Taking Relationship Advice With a Grain of Salt

“Even if the connection is strong, is there enough emotional maturity between the two of you to build a home together? Do your levels of commitment to expanding self-awareness and healing past patterns match? This is not about perfection, this is about being willing to embrace growth.” ~ Yung Pueblo.

Read full story

Inner Engineering is the Key to Positive Results in Life and Love

All of the answers we seek are within. So why then do we look to others for external validations, for answers in troubling times, for things we actually already know? There are many reasons for this. Sometimes we lack confidence and feel others are more knowledgeable, sometimes it is pure laziness, sometimes we simply want validation that we were right, and other times we subconsciously do not realize we knew the answer all along.

Read full story

Shifting Into Alignment Through Awareness Eases Tension

Signs of higher consciousness and benefits of personal awareness in creating peace. Many people I talk with lately are terrified by global events. I am indeed saddened by what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, particularly for the innocent lives lost and uprooted. I am concerned for the potential for a cyber-attack on U.S. soil and I admit I have even prepared for such an event. However, I am not panicked, nor fearful, because I have shifted to a place of higher consciousness which allows me to feel more peace and contentment.I feel like the world may be experiencing a universal shift into higher consciousness, an awakening. But maybe that is only because I try to surround myself with awakened people. What do you think? Can you feel a shift?

Read full story

The Significance of Numerology in Manifesting

I have been fascinated with numerology for years, but when I started seeing numerical sequences such as 11:11 on the clock or 3:33, I began investigating the spiritual meaning. These “Angel signs” signify you are on the right path and good things are coming. It can also be a sign of a spiritual awakening.

Read full story
7 comments

Happy Healthy Relationships

We have all had good relationships and bad ones. Each has something to teach us. Some of you might wonder if true love exists because you have been hurt so badly. We have heard enough about toxic relationships, divorce, and disasters, and the term narcissist is thrown around far too much. Talking about all those negative situations keeps us stuck in that negative downward spiral, so it is time to start thinking of the good outcomes. After all, what we focus on grows.

Read full story

Seven Books for Self-Improvement

As a writer, I deeply value the importance of reading in my life. In school, I did not enjoy reading because that usually meant being tested, and I was a poor test taker. To this day, I cannot retrieve facts or knowledge under pressure. I prefer to read non-fiction because I love to learn, particularly about relationships, psychology, spirituality, food, and self-study. Reading is great year-round, but I find it especially nice to snuggle up with a comfy blanket and read during the cold winter months.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy