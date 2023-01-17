Paradise Awaits in The Florida Keys

Photo by Photo byPhoto by Chase Baker on Unsplash, Thee Iconic Seven Mile Bridge

What destinations are on your travel bucket list? Travel ignites my soul. I have visited the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and most of the continental United States. For many years, I have wanted to see the Florida Keys, notably Key West. I heard mixed reviews, though, that held me back from visiting until last year. Many people claim there are no beaches — which is not the case. Others claim it is not children or family-friendly — also not the case. I fell in love with the Keys. So, having been over five times this past year, I would like to share the truth about the Keys from my experiences.

The circumstances that finally led me to visit The Keys are unique and worth sharing.

My daughter graduated from The University Of Kentucky last spring and accepted a job as a Marine Biologist with Dynasty Marine in Marathon, Florida. She asked if I would drive down from Cincinnati to help her move. Meanwhile, I started dating someone that had asked me out for five years. I was in a previous relationship, so I was unavailable, but he tried one more time, and I said yes. We hit it off at dinner and decided to continue seeing each other. He previously lived in Florida, and I was relieved to know he was back.You may ask how those two pieces of the puzzle fit together. The man I was newly dating still had a home in Cudjoe Key. I felt like it was fate. His house is located twenty minutes North of Key West and approximately twenty minutes south of Marathon, where my daughter would be living; when I realized that, I decided to extend my stay a week, and he flew down to join me. What a treat to see a place on my bucket list with someone who knew all the unique places from years of experience, and he also had a boat.Little did I know how special that area would become in my life. My boyfriend’s parents are there too; they are just exquisite people. I have met locals who are now close friends, and I have a profound respect for the Keys, which the locals consider the Conch Republic rather than Florida.

Fun Facts About the Keys

Locals call themselves Conchs. Declaring the keys micro-independent happened due to a protest against Border Patrol when a blockade was put up across Highway 1, the main road through the Keys. If you are born in the Keys, you are considered a Conch. If you are born elsewhere but live there for seven years, you are considered a freshwater conch.

The locals tend to have a tight-knit community, and people there look out for each other. My daughter’s neighbor and a co-worker have repaired her jeep several times, only charging for parts. I feel so good about her being so far away, knowing she has been looked after.

Chicken and roosters roam freely, and there is a species of small deer called Key Deer that you may see if you are lucky. The Key Deer are protected and are more prolific in certain areas, so please watch your speed.

What to See and Do In the Keys After visiting several times, I have discovered my favorite spots and activities. The Keys offers excellent food-especially fresh seafood. I will list restaurant recommendations later in this article. There is no calorie deficit while there, although I feel no guilt because I also spend time walking and swimming. Walking the pedestrian bridge at Seven Mile is lovely early in the morning or at sunset. I saw sting rays and sharks as I paused and looked down into the water. Despite the rumor of having no beaches, there are several. Let me start by saying the spectacular aqua color of the water is unlike any other place in the United States. This is mainly because the water is surprisingly shallow.

Author's Personal Image Bahia Honda, Atlantic Side

Bahia Honda State Park Bahia Honda is a uniquely beautiful place boasting two beaches. Loggerhead Beach opens to the Atlantic Ocean, and Calusa Beach faces the Gulf of Mexico on the opposite side of the island. Depending on the tide and the amount of seagrass, you can choose where to spend your time. Both sides are lovely for snorkeling and paddleboarding. They even rent kayaks there. The sand is white and soft, and the water is magical.

Author's Personal Image Bahia Honda, Gulf Side

Sombrero Beach Located in Marathon, Sombrero is a gem of a beach and public park. They offer picnic areas, volleyball courts, and a playground with lovely access to the Atlantic Ocean. This is a very family-friendly beach. From April through October, you may likely see Loggerhead Turtles coming onto the beach at night to lay their eggs. For more information on turtle rescues and breeding, rescues, and releases, visit the Turtle Rescue Center in Marathon, Florida.

Author's Personal Image Bahia Honda, Gulf Side

Other Interesting Things to Do Besides Drinking in The Keys

Visit a shipwreck museum. There are two in Key west with interesting artifacts and displays. The Mel Fisher Maritime Museum has treasures from pirate ships and antidotes from the slave trade era. The Key West Shipwreck Museum has artifacts from sunken pirate ships, including silver and a great lookout tower.

Author's Personal Image at Marvin Key

Suppose you have access to a boat — visit Marvin Key or Picnic Island . Be careful when renting a boat because many areas have extremely shallow water. There are Excursions which will take you as well. Marvin Key is a stunning sand bar. Stop and say hello to local legend Captain Jack if you visit Picnic Island. He lives on a boat just off the island and welcomes guests.

Author's Personal Image, Picnic Island

The Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters is a special place, unlike any other aquarium I have visited. It is primarily open aired with many interactive exhibits. My young adult children, elderly mom, and I thoroughly enjoyed it, and we also enjoyed the awe of young children around us experiencing it. They offer unique question-and-answer sessions with a marine biologist and hands-on access to sting rays, nursery, and Tidepool Touch Tanks. They also provide memorable encounters, such as snorkeling in the coral reef and swimming with sharks. It is both educational and beautiful.

Author's Personal Image

The Dolphin Research Center, Marathon Florida This place is sure to warm your hearts. Home to both dolphins and Sea Lions, they provide an educational experience with multiple presentations and sessions offered throughout the day. You can choose general admission and stroll through the outdoor facility where many dolphins are up close and sporting unique, playful personalities. Or, you can reserve a spot to be the ultimate trainer for a day, play with a dolphin, paint with a dolphin, and so much more. Please visit their website for details. This is a beautiful experience with or without children, and the education takeaways will better the world in which these creatures naturally live. Look for marine-safe SPF, and be careful of any products you put down the drain.

Author's Personal Image

My Favorite Restaurants Tiki-style restaurants are abundant and do not lack cocktails, but I have my favorite spots, and I look forward to discovering more.

Sparky’s Landing Fish n Cocktails in Marathon is a definite favorite not only because my daughter works there part-time but because the food, views, and service are all outstanding. My favorite is the Frueben — crispy dolphin, swiss, and coleslaw on rye. I get it with a side of thousand island. They have unique, delicious food and familiar favorites like wood-fired pizza. Fair warning, it looks like you are pulling into the Fairfield Inn, but you are not, so keep going. It sits behind the hotel and is a local favorite.

The Island Fish Co. in Marathon is an upscale Tiki Bar and restaurant on the water. The Mai-Thai is outstanding. They have a massive selection from which to choose. I love their coconut shrimp, mango crab cake, and fish tacos.

The Square Grouper in Cudjoe Key is a special place. First, it is named for the square blocks packed with marijuana or cocaine, called square groupers, that drug runners throw out of their boats when chased by law enforcement. They have a huge saltwater aquarium with local tropical fish, and what other than a pretend version of a square grouper? The ambiance is romantic and charming. I enjoyed a glass of wine and the Asian salad packed with beautiful textures, tastes, and colors.

Looe Key Reef Resort Tiki Bar has live music and wonderful buffalo cauliflower, a nice change down there from all the seafood. Looe Key also offers excursions like scuba diving, and they have a limited amount of rooms.

Tonio's Seafood Shack and Tiki Bar are excellent because it is one of few places with indoor and outdoor seating, not open air. It does get chilly there in the winter, so eating indoors is a nice luxury. Seafood is as fresh as it gets. They pull their fishing boat right up to their dock daily. They also have a small market where you can purchase fresh seafood to go. Their Bang Bang Shrimp is phenomenal. The Hogfish sandwich melts in your mouth. If you have not had Hogfish, I highly recommend it. It is indigenous to the Keys and is very mild and meaty.

Cafe Sole in Key West is an upscale modern French restaurant. Have no fears, though; it's still Keys Casual. They have a large and refreshing amount of vegetarian options, but I had heard they are famous for their Hogfish, so I chose that. Chef Correa's Award Winning Hog Snapper is served with a red pepper zabaglione. The fish is mild and caught exclusively by scuba divers. Again, I look forward to returning because as excellent as the Hogfish was, the whole menu was drool-worthy.

Author's Personal Image of a nearby Barracuda

Barracuda are prevelant in the keys. I know two people who were attacked. Fortunately, they both survived. Their teeth are razor-sharp. They rarely attack humans on purpose. Generally, if they attack, they are trying to catch a fish, and the human is in the way. Just be aware as you are in the water for both barracuda and shark, but I hope you enjoy their beauty and don’t let it prevent you from enjoying the vast sea.

There you have it, folks. All you have to do now is book your ticket to paradise. Flights are surprisingly cheap into Key West, and I can fly direct from Cincinnati. The drive from Miami to the Keys is beautiful but long. There is also a private airport in Marathon for the jet setters.