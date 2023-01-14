Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington

Pistacio-Crusted Halibut Photo by Author's Personal Image

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.

Today, I would like to highlight Otto’s in Main Strasse Village, Covington, Kentucky. Unfortunately, Otto’s tends to slip off my mind when I want to make a reservation, but certainly not for the lack of delicious cuisine. I do not spend as much time in Covington now as when I taught yoga there five years ago. It is a beautiful quaint old town boasting many neighborhood restaurants and bars.

Otto’s is unique. It is a laid-back, cozy atmosphere with hardwood floors, yet they jazz it up with crystal chandeliers. They have upstairs, downstairs, and outdoor seating. The staff is attentive and knowledgeable. I can walk in dressed down after enjoying an afternoon walking about, or it also is a place I like to go for special occasions dressed up. I love restaurants that are so versatile.

Please make a reservation because it is small and tends to be quite popular. It is a hidden gem you will want to take advantage of regardless of whether you are a local or visiting from out of town.

I have tried several dishes on their small but meticulous menu. They sell out of house favorites like the scallops quickly, so I recommend going relatively early if your taste buds are set. My two favorite menu items are the Fried Green Tomatoes with horseradish ranch and Pistachio-Crusted Halibut. The tomatoes are not the least bit greasy. They are crispy and tangy bites from heaven. The portion is plenty to split between two to four people.

The fish is the best fish I have ever had, which is saying a lot with a house in the Florida Keys. They serve the Halibut over a bed of creamy pear risotto and wrap it in a silky combination of a cream sauce and a balsamic drizzle, topped with micro greens and pomegranate seeds. It is a feast for the eyes, soul, and stomach. The Halibut was moist and yet flaky — cooked to perfection. My mouth is watering, thinking about the texture and flavor composition. Such an unusual and welcome flavor combination--I believe I detected a hint of vanilla in the cream sauce which complimented the buttery Halibut and crunchy pistachio.

My favorite thing about this place is that it is consistent and reliable. I take friends and family because I am pleased to share my favorites, and I know I won’t be disappointed.

I hope you give it a try. The owners, Emily Wolff and Paul Weckman, now own several places in Covington, including Frida and the Standard. Clearly, they have a passion for the industry and a love for Covington.

Otto’s is open seven days a week and serves lunch Tuesday through Sunday and brunch on the weekends. They have a uniquely fantastic wine menu at affordable prices. They offer vegetarian and gluten-free options and will be attentive to your needs.

Bon Apetit,

Libby Shively McAvoy