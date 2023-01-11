The Significance of Numerology in Manifesting

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9yec_0kB5k3g600
Photo byImage Created by Author on Canva

Numerology and Angel Numbers

I have been fascinated with numerology for years, but when I started seeing numerical sequences such as 11:11 on the clock or 3:33, I began investigating the spiritual meaning. These “Angel signs” signify you are on the right path and good things are coming. It can also be a sign of a spiritual awakening.

Each digit, 1–9, has its unique symbolism and meaning.

1/11 Is a Powerful Manifestation Portal

Today is a powerful manifestation portal because the date 1/11, the number one in numerology, signifies new beginnings and opportunities. The repetition of numbers amplifies the importance of the message. When we add the ones together, we get three. Three is a communicator allowing for creative ideas, expression, and good communication. Most are familiar with the term “good things come in threes.” Three is also known as a symbol of personal growth. 1/11 signifies that your Angels will help you achieve all you desire.

Now, if I back up a bit to review the symbol of 11:11, that is a sign of synchronicity; eleven is a master number representing intuition. When you see these numbers repeated, it is a sign from the universe to become aware. Once your awareness grows, you will see more and more signs. I do not believe in coincidences; I prefer to call it synchronicity. You may pick up your phone to call a friend only to hear it ring and they are calling you.

You may also experience other wake-up calls from your spirit guides, such as seeing feathers or dreaming vividly of majestic animal encounters.

Your Angel Guides and The Universe

Today is the perfect day to manifest all that you desire. Listen to your intuition, where your soul is called. Your spirit guides, or Angels, are there to help, but you must commit and take action. If you want to make a career change or leap, now is the time. But do it because it ignites your soul rather than for financial gains. Abundance will come when you live in alignment. It may mean love is coming your way.

“And when you want something, all of the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” ~ Paulo Coelho

Manifesting

To manifest all that you desire, you must first do two things.

  1. You must believe you are worthy of all that you desire.
  2. You need to visualize all that you desire in great detail.

Your vision will become your virtual road map for achieving or manifesting your desires and dreams. You may encounter several roadblocks on your way to success, but knowing where you want to end up will allow you to take the necessary detours to get there.

How to Achieve What You Desire

This 1/11 portal is a magical time to manifest. 

  • Do your shadow work and peel away all the layers that no longer serve your greater good. Explore childhood wounds and embrace who you are. You may desire more alone time during this period of awakening and manifestation. Winter is a great time to stay home, get cozy, explore your thoughts and feelings, or read a book.
  • Ask for guidance when you need clarity — advice from the universe rather than friends or family. Be receptive to the signs and answers you will receive.
  • Review your belief system. Our beliefs need periodic updates just like computers need software updates. Often we adopt the views of our parents at a young age. As we age and discover our purpose and passion, those beliefs no longer serve us sufficiently. Consider adopting the beliefs that will propel you toward your dreams.
  • Believe. You have to be your own advocate in life. Stop worrying about what others think. Start living your authentic life, and you will succeed in manifesting all of your desires. Believe it to achieve it.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this. I hope your new year is off to an inspiring start. Look for the signs all around you that the universe wants to help you. All is coming. Dream big my friends. You are incredible!

Resource:

Numerology.com

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence.

