Happy Healthy Relationships

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased Image License M36NSWRAQV

The Ingredients for a Healthy, Happy Relationship

We have all had good relationships and bad ones. Each has something to teach us. Some of you might wonder if true love exists because you have been hurt so badly. We have heard enough about toxic relationships, divorce, and disasters, and the term narcissist is thrown around far too much. Talking about all those negative situations keeps us stuck in that negative downward spiral, so it is time to start thinking of the good outcomes. After all, what we focus on grows.

What about a happily ever after? Well, they do still exist. We need to identify a few essential traits to prepare for a long, happy relationship. The first is awareness. Awareness is the catalyst for growth, transformation, and change. Next, we have to love and accept ourselves. In order to prepare for a loving relationship with another person, we must first know ourselves, set firm boundaries, and find our self-interests. A confident person is an attractive person. Make sure you get to know yourself before diving into a relationship.

Photo by Image created by Author

From my experience, love makes you feel like you can accomplish anything. It instills a sense of greater confidence that feels amazing. It is a feeling of complete acceptance. First, of and from yourself, but then from your partner. It is comfort and security on a level that cannot be compared. You now have a second person who has your back through everything.

Love is exhilarating passion, yet calming peace that co-exists . It can be the most complicated, confusing, intoxicating drug on the planet, yet healing and healthy when used in the way it is intended to elevate both individuals. The purpose of a relationship is to create a safe space of acceptance and appreciation where both people can reach their full potential as individuals and as a couple through encouragement and constructive criticism. Your person should provide you with a calming energy, and yet your passion together will remain evident. People will notice your beautiful connection and even comment on how happy you look.

The Paradox of Love

Love is complex and yet simple. It never makes you second guess. If you are second-guessing, it most likely is not true love. Love is an all-knowing feeling that your partner has your back, and you have them. When someone loves you, tells you, shows you through actions, and makes it obvious, you will never be left questioning. You can finally surrender all of your insecurities. You trust your person with all your deepest secrets and flaws, yet you know they would never use that knowledge to harm you. You feel a weight lifted off your shoulders. You feel HOME in each hug. The most comforting feeling you can imagine. When you experience this rare connection, you know. You would do anything for this person and nothing to harm this relationship. This is love; it is not materialistic or needy because it transcends the 3D worlds of ego.

You can remain interdependent because love breeds confidence and is not controlling or jealous. Love is tender and kind. Love has a sense of complete appreciation. When you look into your person’s eyes, you can have an entire conversation without speaking a word. Yet, you can be miles away and feel completely connected. Once you experience this, you realize true love does exist.

Working Together as Partners

True love is about compromise and commitment. Love is hard work. Part of love is growth, and with growth comes growing pains. Love is being there, listening, softening, and forgiving. Even when you are super busy or do not feel well, you continue to show up and make an effort. Nothing and no one will stand in your way when someone truly matters to you. You will prioritize accordingly. Love is full-time and is about jumping the hurdles that life throws your way hand in hand, not just romance.

Tilling the Garden of Love

Both people must take care of the garden of love by pulling their own personal weeds and nurturing each other through spiritual, intellectual, emotional, and sexual intimacy. It takes effort from both people, but nothing tops that divine energy when the synergy is working together. You feel truly unstoppable, and there is a reason for that.

You are with this person because they elevate you. They make you want to be the best version of yourself, and therefore you manifest terrific things. The Law of Attraction is working to your benefit. You keep each other going when the times get tough, and you know exactly what it takes to lift your person up. Make sure you enforce your boundaries and if you are the partner supporting without receiving support in return, have an honest conversation if your partner cannot reciprocate the love you deserve, and know when to walk away. Not all love lasts forever, unfortunately.

What is Love?

Love is enjoying laughing with your best friend, hot steamy passionate sex, deep meaningful conversations, and, most importantly, simple daily tasks wrapped up in the same beautiful person. And each time you see him, you silently say to yourself, “Man…I love him,” every damn time.

Love is worth the vulnerability and fear. Trust me. When you finally find the person who is willing to fight your battles right beside you and protect you loyally, that you know would never harm or hurt you, the one who is proud to show you off to all he knows…. That is your soul mate. It may be challenging because part of a soul mate’s role is to help us grow, but it is worth it.

Final Thoughts

Do the work. Work together through the challenges. Remember, you are on the same team. Disagreements are a part of life, but when they arise, be respectful of each perspective, listen, and work together to resolve the issue. Learning to do this gives you a whole new strength and a solid foundation on which you can continue to build. Love can last forever with effort and consistency. My parents were married for 62 beautiful years until my dad passed away at 90 years old, so I know for a fact that with a bit of effort, belief, trust, respect, and steadfast love, you can have a long-lasting beautiful relationship. Keep the passion alive by always dating your partner, no matter how many years you have been together, and continuing the effort for your partner was the advice my parents passed on to me, and I now share that with you.