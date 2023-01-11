Seven Books for Self-Improvement

Photo by Envato Elements Purchased License Image T5GH9CMW3S

The Value of Books

As a writer, I deeply value the importance of reading in my life. In school, I did not enjoy reading because that usually meant being tested, and I was a poor test taker. To this day, I cannot retrieve facts or knowledge under pressure. I prefer to read non-fiction because I love to learn, particularly about relationships, psychology, spirituality, food, and self-study. Reading is great year-round, but I find it especially nice to snuggle up with a comfy blanket and read during the cold winter months.

I still prefer paper books to digital, although I do understand the value of online books not consuming trees and paper and taking up space on shelves. I still like to underline, star, and highlight so that I can return to important facts in my favorite books and refer to those when I need to for my clients or when I am writing.

It was tough for me to narrow down my list of must-reads for mind expansion because there are so many wonderful books I have read loaded full of nuggets of knowledge that I find helpful from authors like Paulo Coelho, Eckhart Tolle, and Brene Brown. Still, most of those have been written about many times. Today I tried to choose a few I felt might be a bit more uncommon to share since this is a more exclusive reading group.

My List of Must-Read Books to Expand Your Mind and Soul

1. The Seven Spiritual Laws of Yoga, by Deepak Chopra, MD, and David Simon, MD

2. Perfect Health, The Complete Mind Body Guide, by Deepak Chopra, MD

3. The Five Love Languages, The Secret to Love That Lasts, by Gary Chapman

4. The Rhythm of Life, by Matthew Kelly

5. Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma, by Peter A. Levine with Ann Frederick

6. The Food Revolution, How Your Diet Can Help Save Your Life and Our World, by John Robbins

7. The Seven Secrets to Healthy Happy Relationships, by Ron Miguel Ruiz Jr. & Heatherash Amara

The Seven Spiritual Laws of Yoga

This book explains what yoga is and how to live and practice a yogic lifestyle in simple easy to understand terms. Deepak has a lovely way of explaining and simplifying meditation and breathing techniques to make them easily accessible to people who have not had formal training. There are even clear illustrations. With how to do yoga postures and the benefits of each pose or asana. I find this book extremely easy, helpful, and inspirational I continue to revisit it often.

Perfect Health

In a world where obesity is on the rise, and we are in a mental health crisis post-Covid Pandemic, this book is a wonderful guide for living a healthier life. Deepak explains Ayurveda and its effects on the body and mind. There is even a quiz to see which body type you are. He then advises what to eat for your body type for optimal health.

He explains the extensive benefits of meditation, aromatherapy, and music therapy as healing modalities. He also emphasizes the importance of nature. Basically, the book gives a well-rounded, holistic guide for living well through simple improvements that are very easy to make in daily life.

The Five Love Languages

This book is so relevant to relationships that I truly believe every single person should read it regardless of their relationship status because it will give you a deeper understanding of your personal needs and desires. It is a short and easy-to-read book.

The Five Love Languages are:

1. Words of Affirmation

2. Quality Time

3. Gifts

4. Acts of Service

5. Physical Touch

There is a quiz for both men and women at the back of the book if you are unsure of your primary love language. It helps to be sure you meet your partner's needs and that your emotional needs are being met. Long-lasting relationships require a high level of emotional maturity and emotional intelligence, which requires empathy and good communication. When we foster our partner’s love language, we show our partner we care and nurture that love and are willing to meet their emotional needs.

The Rhythm of Life

This book is a spiritual game changer in my humble opinion. When I say spiritual, I do not mean religious. It is extremely eye-opening and packed full of tidbits of logical concepts that make you look at things from new perspectives. Matthew Kelly talks about life's profound meaning and purpose and how a human cannot live without meaning. He goes so far as to say, “The meaning and purpose of life is for you to become the best version of yourself.”

He talks about self-acceptance and the difference between our wants and our deepest desires. It is an extremely empowering and inspiring book.

Waking the Tiger

As someone who suffered from PTSD, this book was beneficial, in fact, life-changing. I had read several other great books on PTSD, but Levine was able to help me uncover subconscious thoughts that I had buried deep down. While reading the book, I truly had an aha moment that helped me overcome the trauma.

Levine explains that “traumatic symptoms are not caused by the ‘triggering’ event itself. They stem from the frozen residue of the energy that has not been resolved and discharged; this residue remains trapped in the nervous system where it can wreak havoc on our bodies and spirits. The long-term alarming, debilitating, and often bizarre symptoms of PTSD develop when we cannot complete the process of moving in, though, and out of ‘immobility’ or ‘freezing’ state.”

He uses the analogy of a cheetah hunting and chasing an impala and an impala passing out and “freezing” when caught to protect itself. The impala then comes to and immediately flees, getting freed safely when the cheetah drops its prey in the den upon returning from the hunt. When doing this, it can rid its body of the damage done to the nervous system. Humans do not have this ability; instead, we feel like we hit the brakes at massively high speed. Instead of necessarily feeling the impact physically, we feel the effects mentally. He explains it far better than I, and it truly makes sense.

If you or anyone you know has suffered from PTSD, this is a must-read for somatic healing.

The Seven Secrets to Healthy, Happy Relationships

Ruiz explains throughout the book that “the seven secrets to healthy, happy relationships are commitment, freedom, awareness, healing, joy, communication, and release.”

He explains that the first commitment is to and with yourself in order to build a healthy foundation for the relationship. You must accept yourself and break up with the victim mentality. He talks a lot about understanding emotions which I find valuable and helpful in relationships. I believe he has navigated and created the perfect recipe for a lasting relationship. In essence, he is suggesting raising emotional intelligence to have the best healthy, happy relationship.

Conclusion:

Reading helps me expand my mind. Sometimes I explore new books. Other times I revisit old favorites. Sometimes I prefer reading short articles or poetry on Medium. As long as I continue to grow, I will be happy and content. I hope you enjoy one or more of these book recommendations.