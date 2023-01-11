Seven Books for Self-Improvement

Libby Shively McAvoy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4SSo_0k6vFuWY00
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License Image T5GH9CMW3S

The Value of Books

As a writer, I deeply value the importance of reading in my life. In school, I did not enjoy reading because that usually meant being tested, and I was a poor test taker. To this day, I cannot retrieve facts or knowledge under pressure. I prefer to read non-fiction because I love to learn, particularly about relationships, psychology, spirituality, food, and self-study. Reading is great year-round, but I find it especially nice to snuggle up with a comfy blanket and read during the cold winter months.

I still prefer paper books to digital, although I do understand the value of online books not consuming trees and paper and taking up space on shelves. I still like to underline, star, and highlight so that I can return to important facts in my favorite books and refer to those when I need to for my clients or when I am writing.

It was tough for me to narrow down my list of must-reads for mind expansion because there are so many wonderful books I have read loaded full of nuggets of knowledge that I find helpful from authors like Paulo Coelho, Eckhart Tolle, and Brene Brown. Still, most of those have been written about many times. Today I tried to choose a few I felt might be a bit more uncommon to share since this is a more exclusive reading group.

My List of Must-Read Books to Expand Your Mind and Soul

1. The Seven Spiritual Laws of Yoga, by Deepak Chopra, MD, and David Simon, MD

2. Perfect Health, The Complete Mind Body Guide, by Deepak Chopra, MD

3. The Five Love Languages, The Secret to Love That Lasts, by Gary Chapman

4. The Rhythm of Life, by Matthew Kelly

5. Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma, by Peter A. Levine with Ann Frederick

6. The Food Revolution, How Your Diet Can Help Save Your Life and Our World, by John Robbins

7. The Seven Secrets to Healthy Happy Relationships, by Ron Miguel Ruiz Jr. & Heatherash Amara

The Seven Spiritual Laws of Yoga

This book explains what yoga is and how to live and practice a yogic lifestyle in simple easy to understand terms. Deepak has a lovely way of explaining and simplifying meditation and breathing techniques to make them easily accessible to people who have not had formal training. There are even clear illustrations. With how to do yoga postures and the benefits of each pose or asana. I find this book extremely easy, helpful, and inspirational I continue to revisit it often.

Perfect Health

In a world where obesity is on the rise, and we are in a mental health crisis post-Covid Pandemic, this book is a wonderful guide for living a healthier life. Deepak explains Ayurveda and its effects on the body and mind. There is even a quiz to see which body type you are. He then advises what to eat for your body type for optimal health.

He explains the extensive benefits of meditation, aromatherapy, and music therapy as healing modalities. He also emphasizes the importance of nature. Basically, the book gives a well-rounded, holistic guide for living well through simple improvements that are very easy to make in daily life.

The Five Love Languages

This book is so relevant to relationships that I truly believe every single person should read it regardless of their relationship status because it will give you a deeper understanding of your personal needs and desires. It is a short and easy-to-read book.

The Five Love Languages are:

1. Words of Affirmation

2. Quality Time

3. Gifts

4. Acts of Service

5. Physical Touch

There is a quiz for both men and women at the back of the book if you are unsure of your primary love language. It helps to be sure you meet your partner's needs and that your emotional needs are being met. Long-lasting relationships require a high level of emotional maturity and emotional intelligence, which requires empathy and good communication. When we foster our partner’s love language, we show our partner we care and nurture that love and are willing to meet their emotional needs.

The Rhythm of Life

This book is a spiritual game changer in my humble opinion. When I say spiritual, I do not mean religious. It is extremely eye-opening and packed full of tidbits of logical concepts that make you look at things from new perspectives. Matthew Kelly talks about life's profound meaning and purpose and how a human cannot live without meaning. He goes so far as to say, “The meaning and purpose of life is for you to become the best version of yourself.”

He talks about self-acceptance and the difference between our wants and our deepest desires. It is an extremely empowering and inspiring book.

Waking the Tiger

As someone who suffered from PTSD, this book was beneficial, in fact, life-changing. I had read several other great books on PTSD, but Levine was able to help me uncover subconscious thoughts that I had buried deep down. While reading the book, I truly had an aha moment that helped me overcome the trauma.

Levine explains that “traumatic symptoms are not caused by the ‘triggering’ event itself. They stem from the frozen residue of the energy that has not been resolved and discharged; this residue remains trapped in the nervous system where it can wreak havoc on our bodies and spirits. The long-term alarming, debilitating, and often bizarre symptoms of PTSD develop when we cannot complete the process of moving in, though, and out of ‘immobility’ or ‘freezing’ state.”

He uses the analogy of a cheetah hunting and chasing an impala and an impala passing out and “freezing” when caught to protect itself. The impala then comes to and immediately flees, getting freed safely when the cheetah drops its prey in the den upon returning from the hunt. When doing this, it can rid its body of the damage done to the nervous system. Humans do not have this ability; instead, we feel like we hit the brakes at massively high speed. Instead of necessarily feeling the impact physically, we feel the effects mentally. He explains it far better than I, and it truly makes sense.

If you or anyone you know has suffered from PTSD, this is a must-read for somatic healing.

The Seven Secrets to Healthy, Happy Relationships

Ruiz explains throughout the book that “the seven secrets to healthy, happy relationships are commitment, freedom, awareness, healing, joy, communication, and release.”

He explains that the first commitment is to and with yourself in order to build a healthy foundation for the relationship. You must accept yourself and break up with the victim mentality. He talks a lot about understanding emotions which I find valuable and helpful in relationships. I believe he has navigated and created the perfect recipe for a lasting relationship. In essence, he is suggesting raising emotional intelligence to have the best healthy, happy relationship.

Conclusion:

Reading helps me expand my mind. Sometimes I explore new books. Other times I revisit old favorites. Sometimes I prefer reading short articles or poetry on Medium. As long as I continue to grow, I will be happy and content. I hope you enjoy one or more of these book recommendations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Book Review# Inspiration# Reading# Lifestyle# Mindfulness

Comments / 2

Published by

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence. By blending motivational speaking, leading yoga and wellness retreats, and writing, she has mastered the art of living her best life while helping others.

Cincinnati, OH
527 followers

More from Libby Shively McAvoy

The Significance of Numerology in Manifesting

I have been fascinated with numerology for years, but when I started seeing numerical sequences such as 11:11 on the clock or 3:33, I began investigating the spiritual meaning. These “Angel signs” signify you are on the right path and good things are coming. It can also be a sign of a spiritual awakening.

Read full story

Happy Healthy Relationships

We have all had good relationships and bad ones. Each has something to teach us. Some of you might wonder if true love exists because you have been hurt so badly. We have heard enough about toxic relationships, divorce, and disasters, and the term narcissist is thrown around far too much. Talking about all those negative situations keeps us stuck in that negative downward spiral, so it is time to start thinking of the good outcomes. After all, what we focus on grows.

Read full story

Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety

We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.

Read full story
3 comments

Using Emotional Intelligence to Succeed with Addiction

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License S4XVMZG2JH. Increasing emotional intelligence and connecting with your higher self may offer profound hope for anyone suffering from substance abuse.

Read full story
12 comments

Breaking Trauma Bond and Rebuilding Confidence

Leaving a narcissist or any toxic relationship can be extremely difficult. This is because the toxic person (I will avoid labeling narcissist because I am not a licensed therapist, and that term is overused) baits you in and then pushes you away many times. This intermittent cycle of reoccurring reinforcement of rewards through loving actions followed by punishments is extremely emotionally abusive. Often this is very subtle and hard to recognize. The abusive, or toxic person, will use gaslighting and projection; they will even lie and manipulate, leaving you feeling crazy and as if you are never good enough. If you try to leave they bait you back in with kindness. That is what trauma bond is.

Read full story

The Top Five Most Stressful Life Changes

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License J9XE2S4PZ6. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” ~ Author Unknown. After living in my home and raising two exceptional children, selling my house has been far more traumatic and stressful than I ever dreamed. It seems the saying, “when it rains, it pours,” is true. Frankly, I was not sure I was strong enough to endure this.

Read full story

Raise Your Consciousness and Find the Answers You Seek

To be a star, you must shine your own light, follow your own path, and don't worry about the darkness, for that is when stars shine brightest." ~ Napolean Hill. Have you spent your life wishing you could ask someone a question, needing closure, feeling abandoned, fearing something...... or just wondering what your true purpose in life might be? We face many different questions every single day! Our minds are very complex tools. But truth be told, all the answers you seek lie within yourself. Yes, you and you alone have the power to unlock all of the answers you could ever need to know.

Read full story
1 comments

Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.

Read full story
6 comments

Attract a Healthy Relationship and Keep it Strong

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Photo License 4NDVGLY9M2. Relationships do not need to be as challenging as we make them. Often, I believe we self-sabotage, many times subconsciously. I know I have self-sabotaged many relationships, and it took a lot of self-study and reflection to understand what I was doing and where I was going wrong. The first step was building my confidence to be the person I wanted to attract and breaking the self-limiting patterns that were holding me back from all that I desired.

Read full story
8 comments

"Catfishing," How Not to Get Fried

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License WEAZ6GHTP5. “Throw away the idea that you need to find a perfect partner or flawless friend. All people are imperfect. What is possible is connecting with someone who is doing their own inner-work. They will have more practice with authenticity, holding space, intentional growth, and self-awareness.” ~Yung Pueblo.

Read full story

Golf-The Ultimate Spiritual Analogy

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 2ASKMQVX39. I woke up thinking golf may be the perfect spiritual analogy for life. It can sometimes be frustrating and challenging to understand, yet it feels incredible and peaceful when it resonates. I, like so many others, am drawn to it. Although professionals compete, it is an individual sport that can be played solo, where I try to beat my best score. There are not many sports that are as accommodating to such a diverse group of people as golf, which attracts both men and women of all ages from around the world, and spirituality has the same draw.

Read full story
2 comments

Appreciation is One of Four Principles to a Healthy Relationship

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License M9254UA8SX. Expressing appreciation is the ultimate way to show love and prevent resentment and frustration. Appreciation can go a long way and is a necessary component for success in a relationship. Showing gratitude and being appreciative of our significant other may be the highest expression of love; without it, frustration and resentment build. Appreciation is an action based on a feeling of gratitude.

Read full story
1 comments

Our Emotions Correspond With Colors

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 3LMQJS94B2. When looking into a kaleidoscope, you see beautiful shapes and colors. Shake it up, and it disappears. To me, life is very similar. Hold them up to the light and see what design appears, shake it, hold them up again, or twist them, depending on the model. Colors evoke many emotional responses, and certain colors are associated with specific emotions.

Read full story

Motivational Quotes

Photo byEnvato Elements Licensed Photo Image F8W7MT2VBH. I look for an inspiring quote to post daily on social media that speaks to me. My hope is by doing so I can share a little ray of inspirational sunshine with others that just might have a positive ripple effect. Meanwhile, I re-read the quote throughout the day, and it motivates me to complete the tasks that I intended for that morning. Let’s get started, and I will share some of my favorites.

Read full story

Resilience is a Superpower

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License LFT2ZNR4EQ. “I bent until I damn near broke. But that’s the thing about resilience…It shows up just as your soul begins to cry and catapults your strength into over-drive.” ~Alfa.

Read full story
3 comments

Finding Calm in Chaos

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PWN7L9R2KJ. Life is what we make it, so I create a purposeful, joyous life, and you can too — read to the end for a bonus surprise!

Read full story

Recognizing and Understanding Emotional Manipulation

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image 2GXD4JCB7W. Over the past ten years, I have learned that my mental well-being is equally as important as my physical well-being. As a yoga instructor, I talk a lot about staying balanced in body, mind, and spirit, but I somehow overlooked the importance of my soul. I managed to keep my mind decluttered and my spirits high. Meanwhile, the light of my soul was being dimmed by a manipulative relationship that I could not see.

Read full story
17 comments

Attachment Styles and Relationships

Photo byy Envato Elements Purchased Image License FGP6X9TYSL. “Secure attachment is the foundation of the three big development lines: self-development, relational development, and emotional development.”~Daniel P. Brown.

Read full story

Staying Motivated Through Difficult Times

Photo byAuthor’s Personal File (Nature and travel also highly motivate me to work hard and maintain balance. Motivation is the driving force behind our accomplishments. When I coach my clients, I assess each area of their lives to help determine which areas need attention and strengthening. From there, we create an action plan with both long- and short-term goals. I ask them what it would do for their life when they accomplish these goals. I also ask what their life would look like if they did not accomplish these goals, and I suggest we all follow this practice.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy