Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety

Libby Shively McAvoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWBDj_0k6upMJT00
Photo byEnvato Image Purchased License M7LC56APH9

IT IS IMPORTANT TO BE MINDFUL OF HOW WE FEEL

We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jH4t3_0k6upMJT00
Photo byPhoto created by author

PRACTICE THE PAUSE

Practice The pause when you feel these sensations and pivot from a negative mindset into a more positive one through breath work. Inhale deeply and slowly through your nose, exhale deeply and slowly through your nose. As you breathe in and out, say the following affirmations to yourself silently:

Inhale peace

Exhale chaos

Inhale acceptance

Exhale judgment

Inhale love

Exhale love

RE-FRAME YOUR THOUGHTS TO PRACTICE POSITIVE SELF-TALK.

Now, observe how you feel. Hopefully, you are more relaxed, your breathing has slowed, your body may feel cooler, and you may even have more clarity. You can take control of your thoughts not only by practicing the pause and breathing but also by challenging those thoughts. Ask yourself if what you are thinking is there and true, or maybe that was an experience from your past that you are reliving. Ask yourself if your best friend would have this thought about you. Then you can try to replace the negative thinking with a more positive one that is more realistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYBiJ_0k6upMJT00
Photo byImage created by the author

PRACTICE SELF ACCEPTANCE

Forget who you think you “should” be and just be YOU. Often the negative thoughts come from feelings of inadequacy because we are trying to be someone we aren’t or trying to people please. It is so important to be authentic. Let go of overgeneralization and catastrophizing because, most likely, the worst-case scenario will not happen. We want to come back to reality. The present moment is all we have, and when we stay present, the trauma and pain from the past cannot hurt us, and the worry of the future cannot hurt us; the present is all we have. Remind yourself that you are safe. Positive thinking fosters self-acceptance which then builds self-confidence and reduces anxiety. Our thoughts create our reality, so we want to create one that is joyous, peaceful, calm, and clear. Afterall, joy is our natural state and when we let go of resistance, life flows with ease.

Libby is a Personal Development and Relationship coach specializing in emotional intelligence.

